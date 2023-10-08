You might have noticed Brian Austin Green was suddenly back in the news last month. Green rattled headlines when he appeared on his new podcast, Old·ish, hosted on iHeartRadio, with cohosts Randy Spelling and fiancé, Sharna Burgess, to discuss co-parenting with his two Hollywood exes, Megan Fox and Vanessa Marcil. In the episode, he spoke candidly about his experience with both of his former partners, admittedly without asking either of them for permission to discuss the personal details of their situations on air.

Afterward, Brian said he reached out to Megan Fox to inform her about the discussion, but seemingly left Vanessa entirely out of the loop.

In the podcast, Green compared the differences in co-parenting with Megan Fox and Vanessa Marcil. While he spoke highly of Megan, he painted Vanessa out to be the more difficult ex, spending several minutes denying her social media claims that he had cut ties with his son Kassius— essentially blaming her for the separation by telling his audience he was too ill to see his oldest son during those five years.

Brian and Sharna on Brian’s co-parenting experiences with Megan and Vanessa

The conversation, according to sources familiar with both families, opened up old wounds for those who have witnessed Vanessa being “dragged through the mud” for over a decade without speaking up to share her side of the story.

Days after the episode aired, I was approached by intimate sources reaching out wanting to defend Vanessa and the kids, whom they feel have been unfairly slandered by Brian for years. The sources came armed with detailed receipts and evidence that sharply contradicts Brian's version of this long standing custody battle. I was provided insight never previously revealed to the public, including a slew of court documents, personal texts, and apology letters that conflict with what Brian unfolded on the Old·ish podcast, on September 21.

The following outlines evidence of a tumultuous co-parenting struggle between two Hollywood actors, a boy who craved a place in both households, and a "delusional" family allegedly hiding a dark secret at the core of this messy, 11-year long custody battle— all topics not mentioned on the podcast.

Brian’s Son Kassius Calls Out Brian After Old·ish Airs

Sources close to the families revealed that Kassius immediately reached out to his father, Brian, after hearing the Old·ish podcast, calling him out for “lying about his mother and his childhood.” Brian allegedly remained quiet on the call. Even though Kassius doesn’t know Brian’s fiancé Sharna well, he reached out to her, too, with a text message that asked that she please “not talk about my Mom and my childhood again publicly. You weren’t there.”

Allegedly, Sharna replied to Kassius with a long-winded apology, blaming herself for putting Brian on the spot about the co-parenting topic. Sources allege that Brian has not spoke to Kassius since this call.

Brian Claims Mystery Illness Led to Estranged Relationship With His Son

On his latest podcast episode of Old·ish, Brian claimed he stopped seeing his son for five years because he was suffering from a debilitating “brain fog” linked to unexplained vertigo. In this explanation he blamed Vanessa for keeping him from seeing Kassius during this period.

"To then find out after the fact that at the point when I started getting better, that she then was painting it that I had abandoned Kass during that time when the reality was I was dealing with such brain fog in what I was going through," he told his cohosts.

"Those years that he wasn't able to go see Kassius, Vanessa made no effort to make sure Brian got time with him," Brian's new fiancé, Sharna Burgess, added.

"It would've meant so much if Vanessa had decided, 'Hey, I'm going to make sure while you're going through this that your son can still get to your house and see you,'" he said. "That would've just made an incredible difference in the situation. But that's not what went down; that's not how it happened," he said on the Old·ish podcast.

Sources claim that Brian's latest excuse about an "intense case of vertigo" is news to Vanessa. During these five years, Brian gave birth to two children and was spotted in paparazzi photos in Hawaii each year. According to those I spoke to, Brian cut Kassius off for five years and never informed Vanessa of any illness he was dealing with. In his absence, Kassius was left wondering why his Dad disappeared and abandoned him without any explanation.

In one conversation, a source revealed that Kassius had spent the night at his Dad's house for the last time when he was 11. On that occasion, they recall that Brian texted Vanessa in the middle of the night to come pick him up, and he never spent another night with him again during that period.

While Brian had 50% custody, he reportedly only saw Kassius “a handful” of times during those five years, and never made an effort to establish visits on a regular basis. Sources contesting his “new” excuse said it would be impossible for this story to check out considering Brian could have legally sent someone to the house to pick up his son if, and when, he wanted to see him, as Brian had 50% legal and physical custody of Kassius per their 2008 court order, and they followed a “2-2-5 custodial schedule.”

"You've been an innocent party in a world war." - Megan Fox to Kassius

Exclusive Texts Revealed

Despite Sharna Burgess claiming that Vanessa "made no effort to make sure Brian got time with him,"exclusive screenshots beg to differ.

The following messages (given to the judge) offer proof that Vanessa asked Brian to see his son, even offering to send him in a Lyft to make it more convenient for Brian. In the messages, Vanessa expressed how much Kassius missed and wanted to see his father. Urgings that seemingly failed to unite them.

Text from Kassius to Vanessa saying his Dad didn’t show up to therapy after promising him he would be there

Sources Close To The Families Allege:

Brian didn't show up for Kass's 5th grade, 8th grade, or high school graduation.

Kassius sobbed and went straight to bed after his Dad didn't show up to one of his graduations instead of celebrating with family and friends at the party planned for him.

Brian stated that they needed to find a public school for Kassius because Campbell Hall was “too expensive.”

Brian tried to pull Kassius out of Campbell Hall (his high school in Studio City) halfway through his senior year in 2020, even though his son hadn't spent a night with his Dad since he was 11.

Allegedly, Brian wasn't paying child support when he made this request. Although his reason for pulling him was “financial strain.”

Vanessa responded to Brian’s request by finally filing for child support when Kassius was 17 and a half years old

Text messages from Brian to Vanessa about the price of Campbell Hall

Relationship Timeline Between Brian and Vanessa

Brian and Vanessa’s romance was short-lived. They met on the set of Beverly Hills 90210 in 1997. Brian proposed during that time and the ring was featured in In Style. Vanessa became pregnant in 2001, and they welcomed their only child into the world in 2002, a son named ‘Kassius.’ A rocky split followed shortly after his birth, followed by a bitter and lingering custody battle. The two never married.

A Dark Family Secret

Those present during their fall out, claim tension between Vanessa and Brian arose when Vanessa found out that Brian's Dad, George Green, had allegedly molested Brian's sister, Lorelei.

According to sources close to both families, Lorelei came forward to Vanessa along with the family to expose these allegations when Vanessa was newly pregnant. They allege that Brian's father did not deny the accusations. Instead, he reportedly “admitted to it.”

Once this shocking information was brought to light, Vanessa and Brian went to therapy. The therapist they were seeing was the same therapist the entire Green family was seeing. Allegedly, George Green admitted to the therapist that the allegations were true and the therapist was later allowed to speak about this in court. As a result, Vanessa and Brian implemented strict rules on how best to protect their son, Kassius, stating that once he was born, he would never be allowed to be left alone with his grandfather, George Green.

From that moment on, both parties agreed that Kassius would never be in an unmonitored situation with Brian’s father. With an agreement in place, Vanessa trusted that the Green family would follow the rules to ease her concerns. However, according to one source closely involved with the families, Brian's mother, Joyce, chose to stay with George after he admitted to her daughter’s claims. Their solution was to send George to a pastor to confess the allegations. After he confessed, the family reportedly viewed him as “healed.”

A friend of the couple explained that because Vanessa never married Brian, these details were kept private knowledge.

Vanessa and Brian managed to co-parent peacefully for two years following their separation. During this time, Vanessa assumed the Green family was following the rules set in place to protect Kassius. Vanessa’s Mom quit her job to be a full-time nanny to Kassius, and had a personal bedroom at both Vanessa and Brian’s homes, moving between both homes weekly while Brian and Vanessa worked together to pay her salary. Vanessa and Brian were peacefully sharing expenses at this time. They even shared the same business manager. In July 2023, Vanessa bought Brian a Range Rover for his birthday from Kassius to his Dad. Kassius was one year old at the time. This gift was given in good faith at a birthday party at Firefly in Studio City as a sign of friendly co-parenting and safety rules to be promised “forever.”

Alarming Photo Drawn in Preschool

Things took a drastic turn when administrators at The Maggy Haves School, Kassius’s preschool, called Vanessa and Brian in for an emergency meeting after finding an alarming picture Kassius drew that reportedly read, “I don’t like when my papa tickles me.”

Vanessa and Brian were told that the school would be obligated to report their concerns over the sentiments attached to this image. Because the picture was drawn around the same time Vanessa found out that Kassius was secretly seeing his grandfather (despite the family’s agreement), sources say it prompted Vanessa to file an emergency protection order. The order was granted and stated that Kassius was never allowed near his grandparents again without a court appointed monitor present.

The 2008 orders from Judge Pellman noted that Brian’s father is not an “alleged” child molester because he admitted to it while also acknowledging that he feels "cured.

11-Year Silent Custody Battle Begins

Soon after Vanessa filed the emergency protection order — assumedly as retaliation — Brian filed for full custody of Kassius. This went to litigation. Sources suggest Brian never wanted to settle. What he wanted, they believe, was full custody of Kassius and for Vanessa to pay him child support since she was on a television show, and he wasn't working a steady job at this time and income was tight.

Because of the contentious fight for custody, Vanessa and Brian both had to participate in psychological evaluations leading into litigation, where they both appeared on the stand with supporting witnesses. Vanessa offered the court full access to talk to their family therapist of 30 years, the same therapist George Green confessed the allegations to.

Because Vanessa and Brian were never married, nor divorced, the court battles were kept private during those 11 years (sealed for the child's welfare) meaning press wasn't allowed in the courtroom for any of the hearings. Documents regarding the bulk of this case remain sealed.

Vanessa Gave up Everything to Protect her Son

Sources insist Vanessa gave up everything to protect her son and fight Brian in court after he called her an "uninterested mother."

At the time, Vanessa was still working on a television show, which meant she often spent long, grueling hours on set, sometimes working up to 18 hours a day. Vanessa’s boss of six years not only wrote a declaration on her behalf, he went to court to defend her. Court documents from this declaration state that the show writer/creator/executive producer of the show Vanessa was working on, said that Vanessa asked to quit the show three times— her reason being that the workload was too heavy for a new mother with a young infant at home. Instead of letting her go, her bosses accommodated her by bringing Kassius and Vanessa’s mother to set when filming out of town. Her boss also stated that Vanessa asked them to hire Brian for a guest spot on the show. They complied and gave Brian a co-star role an an episode.

“However, the second Vanessa caught wind that Brian was calling her a ‘bad mother,’ she stopped working so she could stay home with Kassius full-time.”

Brian Hits Vanessa with a $200,000 Lawsuit

In 2012, four years after their court orders were put in place, Vanessa stopped working to stay at home with Kassius. At the time, Brian and Vanessa were seeing a court mediator regularly to help coparent peacefully. Without any warning from their mediator, Vanessa was shocked when she found out Brian had filed a civil lawsuit against her for $200,000, alleging she borrowed money from him in 2001, the year she was pregnant. That same year in 2001, Vanessa only filmed two episodes of her television show before discovering she was pregnant. Vanessa endured a difficult pregnancy and was assigned to bed rest, so she was unable to work during this time.

In the end, Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Barbara Meyers threw out Brian's $200,000 lawsuit against Vanessa. The judge ruled that because Brian waited too long to pursue action against his ex, his statute of limitations had expired. In addition, the judge ordered Brian to pay Vanessa’s attorney’s fees (for the first time) as the judge deemed the case “frivolous.”

As soon as Brian lost the case, sources allege that Brian stopped seeing Kassius completely. They remember Kassius feeling confused and heartbroken by his father’s sudden abandonment.

Brian’s New Life With Megan Fox

Brian and Megan met on the set of Hope and Faith in April 2004. Megan was 17 years old at the time. Megan and Brian didn’t start dating until Megan turned 18 in May 2004, a year after Vanessa and Brian called it quits. The two married six years later. They currently have three sons together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Sources describe Megan and Vanessa as “friendly” throughout their marriage, insisting that Vanessa never blamed Megan for any of her hardships.

“She always considered how young Megan was when she met Brian, and knew she likely had no clue what was happening behind the scenes in this ugly custody war.”

Sources in the family said Vanessa didn't expect Megan to know the truth about Brian's family either because, “Brian had a pattern. He was known for rewriting history to any new woman he was with, to cover up these family secrets.”

After Brian lost the 2012 lawsuit, Brian fathered two boys, Noah and Bodhi, with Megan. Amidst this chapter, sources recall how Kassius was abruptly cut out of the picture as all of Brian’s attention shifted to his new family.

In one heartbreaking detail, a source revealed that Kassius didn't even have a bedroom at his father's house anymore, which “bothered him greatly.” He was allegedly never allowed to to over to the house to retrieve any of his personal belongings from his old room and Brian allegedly gave his longtime cat away to his house cleaner. Sources say Brian’s sister, Lorelei, joined forces with Vanessa to help get Kassius’s cat back, but Brian refused.

Kassius asking his father, Brian why he wasn’t allowed to see his brother’s at their home.

According to friends, when Brian and Megan’s youngest son, Journey, was born, Vanessa and Kassius found out through the press, despite the baby being born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a hospital close to their home. Vanessa and Kassius were never invited to meet the baby. According to those involved, Kassius didn’t meet his half brother Journey until he was already three years old.

The couple, for a brief period, lived close to Vanessa and Kassius in Los Feliz until secretly relocating to a private gated community in Malibu when Kassius was 13 years old. They purchased a house under an LLC and kept the move quiet.

Vanessa was living in Hollywood Hills at the time, about 40 minutes away, yet was unaware of Brian's new residence. Once she realized they had moved, Brian refused to tell Vanessa their location. Staff at Kassius’s high school confirmed that Brian even filed their new address under an “office building in Encino.”

Email from Vanessa to Brian asking why he was keeping his address a secret

At the time, the paparazzi were regularly snapping photos of Brian on his afternoon outings with his three young sons in town. And news outlets were applauding him as a picture perfect father.

Meanwhile, Vanessa was continually trying to contact Brian via text and email, urging him to please meet up with his son who was feeling desperately left out without any explanation for Brian’s absence.

Email From Vanessa to Brian:

A source revealed that at his lowest point, Kassius had started telling his therapist he was facing harmful mental health struggles because he hadn't seen his family for years and was upset that he had yet to meet his younger half-brother. Once Vanessa found out about these alarming confessions, she decided she needed to speak up on social media, as a last-ditch effort to grab Brian's attention to ultimately to protect her son.

Vanessa Calls Out Brian Publicly

Vanessa never spoke publicly about her rocky relationship with Brian until 2018, when she posted on Instagram alleging that Brian never made an effort to see their son, who was now 16 years old.

"I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"12 years ago, I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000," she added.

"Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his biological father, stepmother, and three younger brothers live.”

"Custody cases hurt the children only, and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first, you guys.

"There shouldn't be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent's struggles may be."

"Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other family lives with NO explanation," she wrote.

"Let's do better for our kids. Let's share our stories," Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa's sentiments rippled various headlines. Media outlets were phoning Vanessa asking her to comment, but she did not respond to any requests.

Brian Responds

Brian replied to Vanessa’s remarks on Instagram, writing: 'I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then???’

He included an alleged document showing Vanessa as the petitioner and Brian as the respondent, further adding to his defense by posting a photo on Instagram of him and Kassius on the set of the movie Rufus, claiming that he had repaired his relationship with his son despite his ex's claims.

Brian Slowly Starts to Repair Relationship with Kassius

In the end, Vanessa’s tactic worked at snagging Brian’s attention. As a result, he started seeing Kassius again slowly, although little effort was made to make him feel like an equal part of this new family dynamic.

A source offered the following story as an example:

“There was a time when Kassius was at Brian's house and Brian's manager asked Kassius where his room was. She had no idea there was no place for Kassius. It was at that moment that it occurred to Kassius that even his Dad's manager, someone he spoke to regularly and was close to for many years, didn't even know what was actually going on in his life.”

"It was then that Kassius realized his Dad even lies to the people that are closest to him,” a sources said.

Vanessa still showed support for Kassius and Brian’s rekindled relationship by driving Kassius to the set of Dancing with the Stars to film with his father, and often sharing friendly Instagram posts showing their revived connection.

Public Social Media Feud Between Green and Marcil Continues

In February 2023, Vanessa and Brian got into it again on social media after Vanessa posted a cryptic quote from Pink in response to Brian accusing her of lying about raising Kassius on her own.

"The shade…where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question, I'm going to answer it honestly. I'm going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That's not shade, that's just honesty. I should know better by now that total honesty doesn't work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them, and that's just not my way.'" - Vanessa's Instagram quote on February 24, 2023

Days later, Brian reacted strongly to an indirect caption, slamming and age shaming her as a "50+-year-old woman on social media."

"So, I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school. She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap." — Brian wrote in response to Vanessa on an Instagram story.

He further denied Vanessa's claims that he was an absentee parent, doubling down by insisting that he and Megan did most of the work raising Kassius.

"Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there," he wrote. "I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she GO AWAY," he wrote.

Megan and Brian Break Up In 2020

Sources claim the constant court battles were causing Vanessa to go broke. Just as the relationship between Brian and Megan was starting to unravel, Vanessa's team finally sent Megan's civil lawyer, Marty Singer (one of Hollywood's most prominent powerhouse attorneys), excerpts from the court documents that exposed details of the custody evaluation, disclosing proof that Brian had been harassing Vanessa for years with frivolous lawsuits. This, it is believed, was the first time Megan was able to read what the custody evaluator determined in the case, proving that Brian had been "papering" Vanessa with continual lawsuits during those 11 years.

Megan and Brian broke up shortly after.

Below are screenshots of an apology email Megan sent to Vanessa where she expresses her regret in having played any part in the situation. Megan also texted Kassius a separate apology, where she referred to him as an "innocent party" in this custody mess.

Apology Text To Vanessa Marcil from Megan Fox

Apology Text from Megan Fox to Kassius

Why Vanessa Refrained From Speaking Out

Friends claim Vanessa resisted speaking to the media because “she knew what they would do with the story”; turn it into clickbait by clipping the most salacious quotes to frame her as a vengeful ex. For years, the media insinuated it was Vanessa going after Brian.

When asked what her wish is now, one source told me Vanessa’s main wish is for all of Kassius’s siblings to be safe and for Kassius to be happy, included and embraced by both sides of his family. Sources say Vanessa wants her son to be able to speak his truth regarding his childhood so one day he can help other teenagers going through similar custody cases. Ultimately, they said, she wants Kassius to be able to heal and not be defined by his family struggles, but rather by the compassionate and driven young man he’s become.

When I inquired about Brian’s father’s current role in Brian’s life, sources admitted they were unsure of whether Megan and his new fiancé are even aware of Green’s past (Brian recently posted photos online with his father, George Green).

At one point, Brian's mother Joyce said, "Brian didn't tell us there’s any rules.”

Joyce allegedly dismissed all concerns, claiming there was no reason to worry about her husband around a boy, insinuating that George only molested his daughter because she looked like her.

Sources close to both families said Brian's immediate family is in denial and “completely delusional,” about the sickness. Brian's sister, who came forward with the accusations, has apparently been cut out of the family, allegedly an estrangement Brian blames on her harboring"homophobic"tendencies.

From what I gather, the fear now is that his new fiancé, Sharna, has no idea about her father-in-law's past. Those who are aware worry for Zane’s safety (Brian and Sharna’s child).

A source with intimate knowledge of this situation told me Vanessa only wants to know that those around Brian and his family are safe.

“She would like to see Brian take accountability for the five years he dropped out of his son’s life.”

“An apology, for manufacturing lies on that podcast, even if he doesn't mean it, would be a good start,” the source said.

Vanessa’s Advocacy for Women and Mental Health

Moving forward post court battles, Vanessa currently uses her Instagram platform to raise mental health awareness and help women worldwide who are raising children alone. The experience, friends say, has helped fuel her passion for supporting mothers going through tough times alone.

"Single Mom Chick Advocate" is written in Vanessa's Instagram bio. She hopes that by sharing her story it will empower other women to share theirs and open up the floor for productive dialogue around the mental health topic.

Based on what sources describe, Vanessa now serves as an ally to women going through difficult times who do not have the means to fund the legal wars these custody battles often grow into.

“She’s been though it. She knows how to support them in their lowest points.”

Sources involved previously on the legal end of this case support claims published here.