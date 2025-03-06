Tina Peters, Rocky Mountain Voice

The Department of Justice is lobbying on behalf of a former Colorado elections clerk who was convicted of tampering with voting machines in a failed attempt to overturn President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

A crying voice note from inmate and patriot Tina Peters came through my phone early on Thursday morning, a woman exhausted.

In an audio received from Tina Peters camp this morning you hear a woman beaten down, homesick, losing hope. As the days in prison tally up, Peters grows weary.

It is unusual for a case like Peters to be sentenced, and even more unusual for a litigated case to be so close to a turnaround of justice.

As it has become obvious that Tina Peters is favored by the general public for being brave enough to approach and dissect rumors about 2020 election fraud, those in her prison system are not taking her popularity lightly. In the audio clip below, you hear Peters describe humiliation by the prison guards as she continues to be violated. Tactic that is not new, yet never something to get used to.

Exclusive Audio: Tina Talking to her friend Marcy yesterday

1× 0:00 -7:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

TINA PETERS, PATRIOT

Tina Peters, the former Mesa County Clerk in Colorado, is currently incarcerated for her role in actively and defiantly questioning the 2020 election results.

Peters gained national attention for questioning election fraud conspiracy related to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Her knowledge and access to voting machine security and ability to explain the lack of transparency is what gave her argument legitimacy.

No social media app or legacy news outlet was immune to the conversation of voter fraud in 2020. It was more than a conspiracy, it was an issue that had legs, arms, feet, and horns. As Americans recalled the 2000 George Bush election fraud conspiracy, we had something new this time…The internet.

The internet has caused a sensational and multiplied presence of media and citizen journalism. As big networks like Fox, and personalities like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones wrestled with fallout from expressing their views, lawsuits and breakups in the media became rampant. From January 6th patriots to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, everyone seemed to be paying a price for asking questions. Those closer to ground level, however, struggled without support. Tina Peters was a citizen punished for curiosity.

Despite facing multiple charges, including alleged unauthorized access to election equipment, Peters has stood firm in her fight for election accountability. Her supporters see her as a whistleblower targeted for exposing potential issues in the system, rather than a criminal, and continue to rally behind her efforts for election transparency.

She was indicted in 2022 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including attempting to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation.

TINA PETERS TODAY

As the Trump Administration rounds out their boundaries and hard lines, advocates supporting Peter’s release from prison are hoping for a positive outcome.

Today March 6, 2025, is the last chance Tina Peters will have for additional letters of support to be sent to Governor Polis.

Her supporters ask that we please support patriot Tina Peters and help bring her home.