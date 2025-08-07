As the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell hangs on the possibility of a potential pardon, the mainstream media’s narrative surrounding Epstein and Maxwell has taken a significant hit. Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal accuser, has now been implicated in potentially committing perjury.

For years, Giuffre claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. In her unpublished memoir, she described the encounter in vivid detail, recounting a long weekend with the Queen’s son filled with horseback riding and candlelit baths. Motivated by financial gain and the momentum of the #MeToo movement, the media reported her claims uncritically. Unchecked coverage brought her—and her legal team—public attention, credibility, and profit.

Excerpt From Virginia’s Memoir, The Billionaire’s Playboy Club:

Two days later I was gone again, beckoned to be in Santa Fe. Ghislaine only told me that I was to meet someone there—not sure of whom that was. It wasn’t my place to ask questions. As far as I knew, it could be anyone, and I had no choice but to be compliant to their needs. It was the middle of the day when I arrived at the airport. One of the ranch hands came to pick me up in a big work truck that smelled like dirt and sweat, but I didn’t mind. That’s what I loved about the countryside. When we arrived at the mansion, my guest was already there waiting for me. I couldn’t wipe the look off my face as he turned around from the bookshelf he was standing at. “Hello,” that same old cheesy grin greeted me once again. It was His Highness Prince Andrew, and what a sight. He wrapped his arms around my waist and greeted me like an old friend. I hugged him back, rolling my eyes at the same time, already dreading what lay in store over the next couple of days. My job was to entertain him endlessly—whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or simply take him horseback riding. For the next couple of days, he was to be my only concern. The mansion was completely empty, save for a couple of maids who cooked our dinners and a couple of bodyguards we hardly saw. The time dragged by slowly for me as I counted down the hours until I could fly away again. Anywhere but here, I thought. It wasn’t easy meeting the sexual desires of these strange men—Prince Andrew being one of them. He loved my feet and even licked in between my toes. There was no passion in the intimacy we shared. To him, I was just another girl; to me, he was just another job. Not the right reasons to be together, but I thought in this world, and to these monsters, there didn’t need to be a reason. To them, it’s nothing but a reenactment of their personal fantasies. To me, it was a living nightmare.

The above story proved devastating for Prince Andrew. But it came with a hidden catch—it wasn’t true.

Virginia Giuffre had invented the entire encounter.

During her 2016 deposition, Giuffre admitted under oath that the event never happened—and that she had never even seen Prince Andrew in New Mexico. Remarkably, no one batted an eyelid.

Her lawyers knew the memoir was filled with inaccuracies that could seriously damage her credibility. So during both the Virginia v. Maxwell case and the lawsuit against Prince Andrew, they moved quickly to get ahead of it by reframing the memoir as “fictionalized.”

This convenient, retroactive interpretation worked. Not only did Giuffre’s claim that the book was fictional make its way into legal filings and influence the case against Maxwell, but District Judge Lewis Kaplan—who presided over Giuffre’s controversial lawsuit against Prince Andrew—accepted it. He even rejected Andrew’s legal team’s request to submit the manuscript as evidence, despite it containing demonstrably false accusations, not only against Prince Andrew, but also against Ghislaine Maxwell, Professor Alan Dershowitz, and others.

Unable to present this damning document, Prince Andrew’s defense was seriously hindered—ultimately pressuring him to settle.

When the sensational and entirely fabricated story broke, the international media exploded.

The Duke’s spokesperson declined to comment. But the new claim was met with shock by his friends. One said: “The Zorro account is a serious inconsistency. Ms. Giuffre’s lawyers have always claimed three alleged encounters. And now this fourth allegation? How so? Why has this never been raised before? And where is the evidence? I’d suggest you put these questions to her lawyers, not to the Duke.”

But again, facts were ignored. No one seriously challenged the accuracy of Giuffre’s panicked claim—made under the threat of perjury—that the memoir had always been intended as fiction.

Giuffre was persuaded to write the memoir by controversial British journalist Sharon Churcher (who was later recorded saying she believed Virginia was a “blackmailer” and false accuser). Once written, unsealed emails between Virginia and Churcher reveal that Churcher connected her with literary agent Jarred Weisfeld.

In screenshots never shared publicly before, Weisfeld confirms to journalist Jay Beecher—who has been investigating the case for 5 years and is soon publishing a tell-all book—that both Virginia and Churcher pitched the memoir to him as “100% fact.”

This suggests that Giuffre may have committed perjury, and that a crucial piece of evidence—one that could have helped exonerate Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Professor Alan Dershowitz—was deliberately kept out of court and hidden from public view.

Giuffre’s Troubled and Contradictory History