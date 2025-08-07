EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre ‘Lied About Memoir’ When Accusing Prince Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell
The Epstein/Maxwell Narrative Takes Another Hit As Virginia Giuffre’s Credibility Crumbles
As the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell hangs on the possibility of a potential pardon, the mainstream media’s narrative surrounding Epstein and Maxwell has taken a significant hit. Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal accuser, has now been implicated in potentially committing perjury.
For years, Giuffre claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. In her unpublished memoir, she described the encounter in vivid detail, recounting a long weekend with the Queen’s son filled with horseback riding and candlelit baths. Motivated by financial gain and the momentum of the #MeToo movement, the media reported her claims uncritically. Unchecked coverage brought her—and her legal team—public attention, credibility, and profit.
Excerpt From Virginia’s Memoir, The Billionaire’s Playboy Club:
Two days later I was gone again, beckoned to be in Santa Fe. Ghislaine only told me that I was to meet someone there—not sure of whom that was. It wasn’t my place to ask questions. As far as I knew, it could be anyone, and I had no choice but to be compliant to their needs.
It was the middle of the day when I arrived at the airport. One of the ranch hands came to pick me up in a big work truck that smelled like dirt and sweat, but I didn’t mind. That’s what I loved about the countryside.
When we arrived at the mansion, my guest was already there waiting for me. I couldn’t wipe the look off my face as he turned around from the bookshelf he was standing at. “Hello,” that same old cheesy grin greeted me once again. It was His Highness Prince Andrew, and what a sight. He wrapped his arms around my waist and greeted me like an old friend. I hugged him back, rolling my eyes at the same time, already dreading what lay in store over the next couple of days.
My job was to entertain him endlessly—whether that meant having to bestow him my body during an erotic massage or simply take him horseback riding. For the next couple of days, he was to be my only concern. The mansion was completely empty, save for a couple of maids who cooked our dinners and a couple of bodyguards we hardly saw.
The time dragged by slowly for me as I counted down the hours until I could fly away again. Anywhere but here, I thought. It wasn’t easy meeting the sexual desires of these strange men—Prince Andrew being one of them. He loved my feet and even licked in between my toes. There was no passion in the intimacy we shared. To him, I was just another girl; to me, he was just another job. Not the right reasons to be together, but I thought in this world, and to these monsters, there didn’t need to be a reason. To them, it’s nothing but a reenactment of their personal fantasies. To me, it was a living nightmare.
The above story proved devastating for Prince Andrew. But it came with a hidden catch—it wasn’t true.
Virginia Giuffre had invented the entire encounter.
During her 2016 deposition, Giuffre admitted under oath that the event never happened—and that she had never even seen Prince Andrew in New Mexico. Remarkably, no one batted an eyelid.
Her lawyers knew the memoir was filled with inaccuracies that could seriously damage her credibility. So during both the Virginia v. Maxwell case and the lawsuit against Prince Andrew, they moved quickly to get ahead of it by reframing the memoir as “fictionalized.”
This convenient, retroactive interpretation worked. Not only did Giuffre’s claim that the book was fictional make its way into legal filings and influence the case against Maxwell, but District Judge Lewis Kaplan—who presided over Giuffre’s controversial lawsuit against Prince Andrew—accepted it. He even rejected Andrew’s legal team’s request to submit the manuscript as evidence, despite it containing demonstrably false accusations, not only against Prince Andrew, but also against Ghislaine Maxwell, Professor Alan Dershowitz, and others.
Unable to present this damning document, Prince Andrew’s defense was seriously hindered—ultimately pressuring him to settle.
When the sensational and entirely fabricated story broke, the international media exploded.
The Duke’s spokesperson declined to comment.
But the new claim was met with shock by his friends.
One said: “The Zorro account is a serious inconsistency. Ms. Giuffre’s lawyers have always claimed three alleged encounters. And now this fourth allegation? How so? Why has this never been raised before?
And where is the evidence? I’d suggest you put these questions to her lawyers, not to the Duke.”
But again, facts were ignored. No one seriously challenged the accuracy of Giuffre’s panicked claim—made under the threat of perjury—that the memoir had always been intended as fiction.
Giuffre was persuaded to write the memoir by controversial British journalist Sharon Churcher (who was later recorded saying she believed Virginia was a “blackmailer” and false accuser). Once written, unsealed emails between Virginia and Churcher reveal that Churcher connected her with literary agent Jarred Weisfeld.
In screenshots never shared publicly before, Weisfeld confirms to journalist Jay Beecher—who has been investigating the case for 5 years and is soon publishing a tell-all book—that both Virginia and Churcher pitched the memoir to him as “100% fact.”
This suggests that Giuffre may have committed perjury, and that a crucial piece of evidence—one that could have helped exonerate Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Professor Alan Dershowitz—was deliberately kept out of court and hidden from public view.
Giuffre’s Troubled and Contradictory History
In 1999, before she met Epstein, Virginia Giuffre walked out of a drug rehabilitation center, met two young male friends to smoke drugs and drink alcohol with, and later accused them of raping her. Following a months-long investigation, prosecutors declined to pursue the case “due to the victim’s lack of credibility and no substantial likelihood of success at trial.” Years later, the defense lawyer for the two teens told the press, in response to her claims against Prince Andrew, that “she [Virginia] needs to be careful the past doesn’t come back to haunt her.”
In her memoir, Virginia wrote that before meeting Epstein, she had run away from home, was abusing drugs, and was being trained to become an escort.
When initially making her accusations, Giuffre told the press that she had been 15 years old when she first met Jeffrey Epstein. Yet in her unpublished memoir, she wrote, “I spent my sweet 16 birthday on his island in the Caribbean next to St. James Isle.” This was later proven to be impossible, and under oath, Virginia admitted she was at least 17 when she first met Epstein.
In a 2019 interview with Dateline NBC, Virginia herself admitted to recruiting underage girls for Epstein.
In her memoir, Virginia wrote that while she was over the age of 18, she recruited and sold girls to Epstein for money. Epstein, she said, would provide “$200 for the new girl and $400 to me for bringing her.” She added: “I was even bringing my friends…I just saw them as easy commission.”
Crystal Figueroa, whose brother dated Virginia in the early 2000s, told the Daily News that Virginia would ask her if she knew any “slutty” girls she could recruit and send to Epstein for financial gain.
In her 2021 deposition related to the lawsuit between Virginia Giuffre and Alan Dershowitz, Rebecca Boylan—a former close friend—claimed Virginia was lying in her allegations against Dershowitz and others, and that her lawyers were “pressuring her to accuse Alan.” Rebecca’s husband confirmed in his own deposition that they believed Virginia was lying and that she was “proud of working for Epstein,” not a victim.
Virginia’s former boyfriend, Philip Guderyon, told the New York Daily News: “She [Virginia] was like the head b***h. She’d have like 9 or 10 girls she used to bring to him.”
Guderyon recently told a journalist that he saw Virginia, while over 18, teaching girls how to perform oral sex. He said she was a willing participant and would go with the girls to get their nails done and shop for clothes after taking them to Epstein.
In his 2016 deposition (pages 1,018–1,037), Tony Figueroa confirmed that Virginia went to different venues to find and recruit young girls for Epstein. He also stated that she recruited schoolgirls from a local school.
One of the schoolgirls Virginia is confirmed to have groomed and recruited was Carolyn Andriano.
Carolyn testified that Virginia groomed her at age 14, while Virginia was a legal adult. She said Virginia trained her to give sexual massages: “At 14 years old, I was big breasted, and I definitely could pass for 21 when I was made up,” she said. “I did my own make-up, but Virginia gave me clothes. She gave me these really tight, skimpy shorts with a spaghetti strap top with all my cleavage hanging out. She just said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t say your age.’ And I didn’t even ask why. I went along with it.”
Virginia, not Ghislaine Maxwell, would pick Carolyn up from school, groom her, ply her with drugs, and take her to Epstein—so that Carolyn would be abused, and Virginia would receive cash in return.
Haley Robson, another girl recruited by Virginia who allegedly became a recruiter herself, is described in police documents as having followed Virginia’s pattern—telling underage recruits to lie about their age to deceive Epstein and his associates into believing they were over the age of consent.
As a result of Virginia’s grooming, Carolyn Andriano continued to visit Epstein and tragically spiraled into drug addiction. She later told the press she believed Virginia should be held accountable and sent to prison for grooming and recruiting her and other minors. (Source: Daily Mail article)
Carolyn died under suspicious circumstances in what police ruled a drug overdose. Her mother has publicly stated she holds Virginia accountable for destroying Carolyn’s life and triggering her addiction.
Virginia initially refused to cooperate with law enforcement. Later, however, she was paid for the now-infamous photograph of herself with Prince Andrew. In the original article where the photo appeared, Virginia made no claim of any sexual encounter with the Prince.
To enhance her story, emails show that Virginia was encouraged to write a memoir—a roman à clef filled with fictionalized encounters with high-profile individuals she claimed to have slept with, without evidence.
In that memoir, Virginia wrote that she met numerous celebrities, including Prof. Alan Dershowitz. She made no claim of anything illegal occurring or any sexual encounter between them. However, after being influenced by a British journalist to write negatively about him, she later changed her story and accused Dershowitz of having had sex with her multiple times.
Prof. Dershowitz fought back and sued. A recorded conversation between Dershowitz and Virginia’s lawyer, David Boies, includes Boies admitting that Virginia’s accusations were “impossible.” Virginia initially tried to delay the lawsuit before finally admitting publicly that she “may have been mistaken.”
Under oath in her 2016 deposition (lines 667–689), Virginia admitted she had lied in her 2014 legal joinder motion and had committed perjury by claiming sexual encounters with foreign presidents. She first repeated the accusation under oath, then later admitted she had never met any such individuals.
Rina Oh, a talented artist in Epstein’s orbit, launched a lawsuit against Virginia, claiming Virginia falsely accused her and had, in fact, sexually assaulted her after luring her into a room with Epstein.
Virginia, who had tweeted QAnon slogans to promote her false claims, also accused a long list of other celebrities—including a second unnamed foreign prince, a well-known hotelier, models, politicians, a prime minister, and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Frankly, this doesn't make anyone involved sound much better. Nuanced, sure. Maybe she's "just a lying ho", easy enough to say now that she is unavailable for comment. Any speculation regarding her alleged suicide?
You consider yourself a valid journalist. . you should state whose complaint you are citing.. meaning, the opposition party can cite whatever they want, which does NOT mean Ms Giuffre is lying... I do not beleive Ms Giuffre would put her neck on the line .. to lie.. unlike others who find financial gain to mis speak..