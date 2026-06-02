House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Sabrina LaBow's avatar
Sabrina LaBow
1d

I think Bianco is a solid guy. His background in law enforcement makes him a good candidate. He is trailing in the polls but I'm glad you interviewed him. If Hilton wins, I hope he will serve in some capacity in his administration.

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Heather's avatar
Heather
1d

Love him and his wife. Genuine, honest and good. California needs them.

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