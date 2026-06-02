House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim F's avatar
Kim F
6m

I like Steve and hope he wins. I hope Bianco leaves the race and helps Steve win so California can come back and I have a place to go on vacation!!

Reply
Share
Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
1h

Love this Jessica. Praying for both Steve and Spencer.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture