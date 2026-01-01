“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every New Year find you a better man.”

— Benjamin Franklin

Happy New Year’s Eve. By the time you read this it will be 2026. Which means we made it through another cycle. In one piece. Steady enough to greet the next.

End-of-year reflections tend to overwhelm me. I’ve always fretted concluding chapters, so the idea of 365 days coming to a hard close, then opening onto a new stretch of uncertainty, reliably stresses me out. It’s like stepping off a roller coaster and wandering just out of sight to digest the ride. At the end, there’s relief in stepping off and catching your breath before getting back in line for another go.

I’m not a fan of roller coasters, but I love this ride. My forties have been my favorite decade so far. My life now feels carved exactly as I would prefer. A full house. Surrounded by family on this coast, juxtaposed with stories born by contrast on another. An accidental profession tracing the edges of power in DC, where I move from dimly lit happy hours to armed escorts guiding me into the White House.

It’s strange to think that not long ago it all started with a poll, asking followers if I should cover politics.

I love extremities in scene, and people anchored at every rung. This last year granted me incredible access to incredible people. My months were stacked with all kinds of events, chasing stories and learning about people. And plenty of hate. Envy poisons people. As does proximity to power.

This year was painful, but also rewarding in unexpected ways. After weeding what needed to be clipped from my path, I feel most like myself again—like a woman clearing space to reclaim the better parts of her girlhood self.

My days are delightfully unpredictable, free of locked routines, scripted instead by a seductive dose of mystery.

By the end of 2025, I’m feeling rightfully exhausted. I’ve come to crave tangible things, and face-to-face conversations. This is why I started hosting weekly gatherings at my home and office. To see faces and expressions in raw form. But, I suppose we’re all craving raw texture over the pixelated scroll. The era of cyber clog has lost its allure, so in this next phase— like snakes shedding old skin, we can emerge attentive, refreshed, and renewed—letting what no longer serves us fall away. Resisting all these stupid distractions, too.

Analogue will have its rebirth.

Our home has already committed to this shift by investing in hobbies that demand it. The boys are learning slide guitar in sun-drenched corners of the house. Mastering stained-glass creations after school. Digging holes with friends to pour cement foundations for a massive treehouse they’re building. Biking. Drawing. Reading. Learning.

I cleared my algorithm to avoid incessant irritations, replaced by what genuinely makes me feel good. As of now, that includes videos centered on unique skills and mastery. Japanese leather makers. Journaling ASMR. The sound of paper sliced by scissors and leather threaded by humming machinery is soothing after a year of blaring news recaps.

My focus this year will be art and beauty. Wherever I land, I want it to be beautifully documented.

My resolutions are simple: to better balance what I’m drawn to create for an audience onscreen, and what I feel called to examine and build privately. To take more time for myself. Exercise and skincare. I have a tendency to get swept up in my passions—which thankfully double as my livelihood—but over the past few years, I’ve neglected doing things just for me.

Last year, I was snooping around Peter Thiel’s house at midnight. This year I’m sick in bed ready to turn the light out an hour early, but wanted to thank you all for being here through it all. I hope you stick around to see what evolves in this next phase. A refresh that will branch into new territory while also returning to what I love. Trial coverage. Old-school Hollywood gossip. Lifestyle features. Metaphysical examinations. Occasional LIVES. And a customized community for HIH readers to gather and discuss God and religion with curiosity and respect.

Below, are some random clippings from this year’s social highlights. Scenes I’m always hoping you feel included in.

Cheers to a fresh start.

With love,

JRK

The Parties Were Spectacular

Off record, after two drinks, people will tell you everything.

2025’s celebrations felt like a fever dream etched in Capote-themed decadence. Earlier this month, I moved from brunch at the president’s Palm Beach home, to a mogul’s yacht in West Palm, to a nearly missed flight, to the front row of a MAHA summit. Then on to a string of parties and a tour of the Pentagon. After that, a late train into the city, knee to knee with Jeffrey Epstein’s brother at an old-school artists’ club in Gramercy where he likes to linger.

Another New Year goodwill trend is political unity by way of cocktail party. Social gatherings as connective tissue—uniting unlikely breeds to reinvigorate D.C.’s social scene, so that conflicting politics don’t poison the mingling potential of the media class. Christ-like, you might say. Embracing villains and victims from right and left. Masters and mistresses. Politicians, staffers, ambassadors. Disgraced, detested, regaled, and renowned.

Under my brand, the profiteers of politics and the whores of Babylon dine together under flattering light, toasted with equal enthusiasm atop rooftop bars overlooking a capital edged by power, chaos, and decay.

One nation, under God, with liberty, alcohol, and gossip for all.

George SantoClaus

Anna, Leah, Vanessa, Meghan, George, MTG, Anna Paulina Luna, and others.

My Birthday @ Butterworth's

Possibly my best party curation yet—complimented by Mark Halperin, seen below hugging Michael Caputo. And DC’s hottest new couple: Paula Dhier and Hogan Gidley, among many other notably lively guests.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”

– Oprah Winfrey.

Veterans Day Q & A

Cocktails with convicts (Anna Delvey & George Santos) in November snagged MSM attention. Many thanks to Vanessa Santos, Renegade PR and guest of honor, Ryan Manion.

George Santos, Anna Delvey surprise guests at bonkers Veterans Day party

A toast to the troops, featuring George Santos and Anna Delvey

Then came George’s party

FLASHBACK…

Mar-A-Lago

With Suebelle Robbins and Amee Liliana.

Kennedy Center’s VIP Revamp

Trevor Milton and his wife, Chelsey (whom I adore), did a beautiful job revamping the VIP lounge at the Kennedy Center, courtesy of SyberJet and Bond Design Company.

And then we have Lynne Patton fangirling Gene Simmons, who shared that he never drank because his mother lost family members in the Holocaust, and it always felt disrespectful to him to waste his life on alcohol.

“Celebrate endings – for they precede new beginnings.”

– Jonathan Lockwood Huie

27th Kraus Christmas Party

Nearly three decade long tradition. The first one was held in my mother’s backyard my senior year. I wore black pleather pants and Mike’s band played rockabilly songs. Everyone came bearing boxes of Bud Light.

In recent years, we’ve elevated to a jazz band in our living room. A mix of media folk and surf crew, a vintage photo booth, and taco cart. People of all ages have infiltrated, which means my kids and their friends. Along with Arlo’s adoring dalliances, all of whom showed up this year and stressed him so badly he locked himself in my room for a short portion of it.

Bud Seigel made it too!