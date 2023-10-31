As a prelude to tomorrow's Eyes Wide Shut Podcast (Halloween is always a good excuse to return to this film), we'll start here; with the darkest (least discussed) angle to the whole sordid cinematic tale.

Nicole Kidman's father, Dr. Antony Kidman, was a respected, high-profile Australian psychologist and academic. He passed away unexpectedly in September 2014 at the age of 75 on a trip to Singapore. It was reported that Dr. Antony Kidman was visiting his daughter, Antonio, who worked in Singapore as a journalist and television presenter.

Nicole's publicist issued a statement to TheWrap stating, "Nicole and her family are in shock by the sudden death of her father."

Police began investigating his death, which was initially being reported as "unnatural,” and eventually ruled a"heart attack," although others believed it was the result of a "tragic accident” — possibly a "fall."

One month before his death, Fiona Barnett, an alleged victim of child abuse, came forward publicly and filed a complaint against Dr. Antony Kidman, alleging that he not only abused her as a child but was part of an elite Sydney pedophile ring.