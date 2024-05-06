It's been nearly three months since Ivanka Trump-Kushner attended the dazzling wedding of Anat Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India... Yet every time I see something metallic and perfectly fitting, I can't help but wonder where those Manish Malhotra dresses are hanging now.

Ivanka Trump meant it when she announced her time away from politics to focus on being a mother. And from the looks of it, not only is she exploring the world with her family, but she’s not exactly throwing on whatevershecanfind to make it happen.

In fact, it seems Mrs Kushner has had a full suitcase for the majority of 2024, matching her threads to her destinations in a way that not only inspires me to refresh my own capsule, but begs the question "Is my passport still lodged somewhere between the end of my bookshelf and the unopened mail?"

Beginning with her most recent stop Utah, (in a place straight out of a Kardashian real estate portfolio) the desert colors of Ivanka’s sold out Pendleton cardigan has me daydreaming. Somewhere in the bristling desert, I’m bunkered down in a sprawling minimalist ranch, afraid of coyotes while scooping ceviche from a porcelain bowl. I thank my private chef for the champagne and rest the stem on a marble side table, handing a phone back to Jared Kushner to say, “Okay, but this time in Portrait Mode.”

Of course, a jet-setting Ivanka is nothing new, but there's something about a salt and pepper Jared Kushner and growing kids that makes her latest journeys elevated from parties past.

Everyone remembers their first Ivanka Trump moment. Mine was that Gossip Girl episode from 2010 when she and Jared hosted a New York Observer party at the Rainbow Room. Their effortless hosting skills invited in Serena’s mood swings in a way that made getting to the top of Rockefeller Center look like a walk in Astoria Park. I mean, yeah, Ivanka gave us fashion in The Apprentice, I guessssssss… But unless it’s Celine Dion’s 1999 backwards suit, businesswear doesn’t have a ton of square footage in my mental vault.

Who is this New Ivanka? She’s not DC and no longer New York- But hey, neither am I. Miami is hip, but is it refined enough to contain the multitudes of such a dynamic couple? We know Ivanka and Jared made their rounds during Art Basel, but like… Didn’t everybody? I want to see them immersed in elevated creative culture *all* the time, not just for the only highlight Miami has to offer. (Sorry not sorry, Miami)

In a summer full of political showcase, the decisive, modern lifestyle of a more grounded Ivanka will be evident through fashion.

Let’s assume she will be rotating between Cool Mom Who Does Cool Things…

…and a girl who can still rock an Oscar De La Rent a…

… or a Staud cut out .

Ivanka’s 2024 dynamic of, “no longer in office and no longer in Manhattan but a third other thing” emphasizes motherhood and the self, an urge for luxurious simplicity with a familiar aesthetic. Familiar, and nostalgic.

As I scroll through the captivating Instagram page of I.T.K., I notice punctuations of grief in between high definition of images of today. Photos of her mother, the late Ivana Trump, stick out like childhood memories on a mundane afternoon. With their matching ability to strike a pose and embrace their children, what we are witnessing is more than just an aspirational lifestyle. Might Ivanka’s current instagram aesthetic be an ode to legacy and navigation of sudden loss?

In fact, Ivanka’s seemingly infinite recollection of her mother evokes an assumption that perhaps our Former First Daughter is experiencing a "Take the journey, find your soul" moment… Making this chapter of fashion forward globe trotting all the more interesting.

Ivanka wore one of her mother’s 'favorite vintage dresses' to 1920s-themed party recently