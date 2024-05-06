House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nina Chow's avatar
Nina Chow
May 6, 2024

Between her and Melania I love the looks!!!!! Impeccable taste

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
May 6, 2024

I like this. Reminds me of what fashion magazines should be about ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture