Inauguration Day is steeped in tradition, history, and the occasional oddity. Here are some captivating moments and milestones that have made their mark on America’s most ceremonial day:

Changing the Date: Originally, inaugurations were held on March 4. This was changed to January 20 with the 20th Amendment, allowing the ceremony to align more closely with the start of a new Congress.

The Vice President Goes First: The Vice President’s oath of office, which is slightly longer than the President’s, is always administered first.

Andrew Jackson’s Rowdy Celebration (1829): During Jackson’s inauguration, chaos erupted as a mob of supporters flooded the White House. Windows were broken, curtains torn, and muddy boots stomped on furniture. Staff tried to lure the crowd outside by serving bowls of punch on the lawn. This was also the first inauguration where a significant number of the public was allowed to attend.

The Tragic Case of William Henry Harrison (1841): Harrison holds the record for the longest inauguration speech, delivered in cold and rainy weather without a coat or hat. Later that night, he attended three inauguration balls. He caught a cold, developed pneumonia, and tragically died just three weeks later, making him the first president to die in office (and the one with the shortest term).

The First Photographed Inauguration: James Buchanan’s inauguration in 1857 was the first to be captured on camera.

Rutherford B. Hayes’s Secret Swearing-In (1877): After one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history, Hayes’s inauguration was held in secret due to fears for his safety. He was sworn in privately on March 3, 1877, in the White House’s Red Room and again publicly on March 5.

Robert Frost and JFK (1961): Robert Frost wrote a poem titled “Dedication” for John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, but the snow’s glare was so intense he couldn’t read it. The poem was later gifted to the Library of Congress.

The Birth of the Inaugural Ball: The first official inaugural ball took place during James Madison’s presidency, with around 400 attendees.

President for a Day? (1849): Zachary Taylor refused to be sworn in on a Sunday due to his religious beliefs. This left a one-day gap between him and outgoing President James K. Polk, during which David Rice Atchison, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, was technically the acting President.

Andrew Johnson’s Slurred Oath (1865): Johnson, sworn in as Vice President, was visibly drunk. He had been treating typhoid fever symptoms with whiskey and slurred through his speech.

Freezing Canaries at Grant’s Second Inauguration (1873): Ulysses S. Grant’s second inauguration was so cold that food froze, as did hundreds of caged canaries brought in for the event.

Coolidge’s Kerosene-Lit Swearing-In (1923): After Warren G. Harding’s death, Calvin Coolidge was sworn in at his family’s farm in Vermont by his father, a notary public, under the glow of a kerosene lamp.

Johnson’s Historic Swearing-In (1963): Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in aboard Air Force One after JFK’s assassination. Judge Sarah Hughes, administering the oath, became the first woman to swear in a U.S. President.

Reagan’s Jelly Beans (1981): At Ronald Reagan’s inauguration, three tons of red, white, and blue jelly beans were flown in for the festivities. His love for jelly beans after quitting smoking even led to the creation of blueberry jelly beans specifically for the event.

Fashionable First Ladies

Laura Bush

Getty Images; 2nd Inauguration

Melania Trump

Getty Images; 1st Inauguration

Jill Biden

Getty Images

Michelle Obama

AP; 2nd Inauguration

Getty Images; 1st Inauguration

Hillary Clinton

Getty Images; 2nd Inauguration

Jackie Kennedy

The LIFE Picture Collection

Getty Images, Inaugural Ball

Nancy Reagan

Vogue (Photographed by Horst P. Horst), 1st Inaugural Ball

Eleanor Roosevelt

Getty Images; 3rd Inaugural “ball”, though the event was smaller in light of WWII

Lady Bird Johnson