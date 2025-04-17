“All she reads is newspapers—no books, just the papers.” — G. Maxwell Inmate

A week ago, over dinner at a famed New York steakhouse, Mike pointed at me and proudly declared to his cousin, “She never gets sick.”

It’s true. For the most part. Any virus floating around our household usually skips right over me. I spent an entire year on the road without getting sick once. I’ve always been that way—somehow dodging even the most contagious strains. Probably why I’ve never paid much mind to flu shot invitations, even as the rest of my family jumped on them.

Have you noticed —The ones who get the flu shot always seem to be the sickest?

Apparently, the universe doesn’t take kindly to a cocky immune system. Because, right on cue, I came down with a good old-fashioned head cold—the kind that clogs your sinuses, waters your eyes, and leaves you in bed with tissues jammed up each nostril, too miserable to write or read.

Let me just say: congested contemplation is not ideal. Even the new John Hamm series is hardly consoling. It’s been so long, I honestly forgot how brutal a basic head cold can be.

Regrettably, I even missed the Mendez brothers’ hearing today because of it.

All that said, the reason I’m dropping in this morning is to share some good news. After what felt like surviving a public exorcism at the end of last month, not only did my body reset, but everything else around me began falling back into place—like some divinely timed script I’d forgotten I was following. Things I hadn’t seen in months suddenly reappeared, right when I needed them. Scattered thoughts and indecisions snapped into focus. I feel lighter, clearer—like everything’s fused into one singular path again.

Aside from the head cold, I feel great. I’ve got a spiritual cleanser coming by the office tomorrow to do...whatever it is a spiritual cleanser does.

Anyone familiar?

But Also:

1. A Fresh Batch of Voices Will Be Making Their Editorial Debuts

We’ve got a lawyer on the team to track legal stuff (!) Lauren will be taking on the Lugi saga. And, the mysterious Osiris tracking sex appeal on Capitol Hill. And, a DC glamazon claiming the beat on local scenes & society. Plus, a few others popping in to offer niche expertise on various topics that I think you’ll appreciate.

2. My GM Prison Source Is Back

The one who’s been feeding me intel for over a year—and who recently vanished, which had me mildly concerned. Well, she’s back, and bringing new gifts and connections. I just added two of her friends to my contact list. Today’s update centered on Ghislaine’s hygiene habits (or total lack thereof), new prison frenemies, and a supporting cast I like to view as an incarcerated comic strip. Also, deserving of their own script.

Via Prison Source: “So this morning, my friend X was down at commissary and saw Mrs. Maxwell looking crazy. She was in dirty greys, hair unbrushed—pretty much her usual look. She has this admirer who looks like she’s 12 and has crossed eyes. Super weird. The girl was following her around all morning, and Maxwell looked annoyed. X’s friend was her bunky for a bit before getting moved. She says Maxwell never changed her sheets, doesn’t wash her hands, and doesn’t shower after working out—just hops into bed all sweaty. Apparently, she doesn’t believe in deodorant! She’s constantly writing in a journal, but no one knows what she’s scribbling. She barely speaks to anyone unless she’s being rude. All she reads is newspapers—no books, just the papers. She still teaches her workout classes, but the second it’s over, she changes clothes and lies down. No shower. No face wash. It’s like hygiene just doesn’t exist to her.”

Also in her orbit? The woman behind the film Woman in the Closet, and a TikToker known as “liluglybitchthinkshetheshit.”

3. Nick Returns With a Gripping New Epstein Audio Drop

Speaking of inmates, we’ve got Nick in his own words next week recounting time spent in a jail cell with Jeffrey Epstein. We’re talking attempted suicide, strange conversations, and one revelation that is hard to un-hear.

Here’s a teaser . . .

1× 0:00 -0:59

4. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Enters the Chat

I spent Monday afternoon at the immune biology conference with a group of investors. I can’t wait to introduce you to this brilliant doctor and all of the things he’s doing to shake up cancer treatment and the industry.

5. I’ll Be Back in Washington Next Week For a Few Things

Including press briefings + a string of White House Correspondents' parties. Paid subscribers: Keep an Eye out for Impromptu Live Alerts. I’ll be sharing real-time snippets from some of these scenes—and you never know who’s going to pop up live!

Plenty in store. Stay tuned, hydrated, humble in your thriving immunity!