SomeMoAZ
Mar 8, 2023

As loathsome as GM is, it’s infuriating that one woman is behind bars for the repulsive crimes of so many wealthy and powerful men like Bill Clinton.

evh4ever
Mar 8, 2023

She should get off if they won't prosecute Epstein's clients because that means she trafficked minors to nobody. If she worked for Mossad, MI6 and/or the CIA I bet she walks and walks soon.

