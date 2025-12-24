Happy Christmas Eve. I’m wrapping up last-minute projects in my office as a rainstorm brews outside. Local news is instructing us on how to drive in dramatic weather—they like to treat LA residents like imbeciles whenever it rains. I still have more than a dozen presents left to wrap and cookies to bake. Arlo is at home making short ribs for the family.

I also have a relevant inmate on voicemail.

Nick Tartaglione (EPSTEIN’S CELLMATE) On Christmas Eve Drop

Earlier today, I arrived to find a note taped to my office door—a complaint from a neighbor who apparently woke in the middle of the night and wandered across the alley, compelled to document that my bells ring aggressively during bad weather. I tacked it straight onto my bulletin board. There’s something poetic about an aggressive bell that tolls under pressure.

“Your bells are keeping residents up all night—in the building behind you. All the bedrooms along the back of the building are awake because of them. I put paper around the center to stop the ringing. Thank you for your attention in regard to this matter.”

For whom the bell tolls … I can’t help but love it.

I’m also apparently in hot water for posting “Happy Epsteinmas” on my feed. I thought it was funny, but funny in a post-woke era is risky. Various parties—including one long-term sponsor—were not amused.

Thing is — I’m not wrong.

The Department of Justice announced today that it has uncovered more than one million additional documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ stated it received the materials from the Southern District of New York and the FBI and will review them for release in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.

Who needs Clark Griswold when we have Jeffrey Epstein?

Which is why I am urging you to carve out a couple of hours this Sunday. Jay Beecher and I will be sitting down for a Substack Live to discuss the latest developments. Photo by photo, file by file, we’ll dig through it all.

Consider this your holiday weekend obligation.

I also have exclusive insight from Nick Taraglione—named in this latest document drop. He drafted a letter to Kash Patel, which I’ll be sharing here as well.

PLEASE JOIN JAY AND I SUNDAY. WE WILL BE TELLING THE REAL STORY BEHIND THESE FILE DROPS

