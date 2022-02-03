House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Violet Farraday's avatar
Violet Farraday
Feb 4, 2022

This is all so wild...can't wait for more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
Feb 6, 2022

I didn't know a fraction of this. From the metadata on the photos to the pooch, to the journalist attached to the royals following "the pooch", intriguing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture