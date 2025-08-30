House Inhabit

Amanda M
4h

This. This is why I subscribe. You break these things into palatable, easy to follow formats. I know you get a lot or crap sometimes for deep diving and giving a broader picture of controversial figures/events, but I am grateful you do. Things are rarely as simple as mainstream media makes them out to be. I wish you could interview her yourself!

Jordana Stoddart
3h

Johanna Coles: "It's the summer thriller. It's like a Dickensian novel of a tragic female figure at the centre of it".

Michael Wolff: "It's incredibly compelling, I recommend everyone go read her transcript".

Do not assume that she is lying because you read some tabloid nonsense that confirmed your suspicions that the rich, the elite or the Jews are all secretly evil. Do not assume that she is a liar because the SDNY prosecutors dubiously charged her with perjury. These are the same prosecutors, I will remind you, that charged Diddy with racketeering and sex trafficking because he hired some adult male prostitutes.

Maxwell's name didn't come up as a suspect once in any of the police interviews in the mid-2000s. The lead investigator for the US Attorney's Office in Florida spoke to dozens of witnesses but said "there was no specific evidence against her".

How does it make sense that the second most famous sex trafficker of all time clearly did not have an integral role, or really any role, in this wildly exaggerated sex trafficking "ring"?

You know who did have a role? Virginia Giuffre who seems to have started the ring and sex trafficked multiple underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein, including the single witness they convicted Maxwell of supposedly sex trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell was just a proxy for Epstein and she should never have been prosecuted to begin with.

#freeghislaine

