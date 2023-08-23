Greetings, From a Mid Grade Hotel Where I Try to Outrun Drama & Distractions
Breaking down scandal, raking in gossip, running from ADD, prepping for attack, plotting war with MeToo, exposing Amber Heard's plans for a comeback, editing the last chapter of a defamation trial
I am writing from a hotel room down the street. So close, when I stand out on the balcony a few stories above a Moroccan tiled pool, I can almost spot my house behind the strip of palm trees that line our favorite beach.
I am here because my ability to focus is pitiful whenever layered stories require my undivided attention. The corner hotel is my first…