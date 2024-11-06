Photos By Denise Bovee

Running on just three hours of sleep, but fueled by the undeniable energy in Palm Beach—an energy that reflects all we’ve achieved together as a nation. This isn’t just a political victory; it’s the revival of radical patriotism and an unapologetic embrace of many of our founding principles. Last night, we didn’t just elect a leader; we reignited a movement grounded in values that honor our rebellious roots.

At some point, I’ll put into words all that this past year on the trail has taught me. For now, I’m just grateful to be heading home to spend some uninterrupted time with my family. I miss so many of the small pieces of my old routine.

What I will say, is how satisfying it is to watch the media world spinning in the wake of Trump’s victory. Prime-time puppets are flailing and the mainstream pressitutes are sulking and ranting about “soul searching.”

Paranoid politics, now a dead tactic.

I’m about to head out for a bike ride downtown but Denise and I will be live on the Substack app at some point tomorrow. Look out for an email with details to follow.

This weekend, I’ll return (rested and ready) to share more about this whole journey ahead, as well as reflections on central figures who helped shape this movement.

This is only the beginning of a something spectacular — a hard-fought revival. Here’s to Republicans taking up the cause for real folks and rebels.

Cheers to a new, exciting and sensible era!

SCENE: American Values 2024 for Kennedy Party

Anti Vaxers for the win. Gold and black balloons floated high above, waiting for a celebratory drop. Tony Lyons and the AMERICAN VALUES super PAC threw a huge party for RFK Jr. — his visage played on big screens around the room. He showed up in person before dinner at Mar-A-Lago alongside Cheryl Hines, Amaryllis Fox, his son Finn, and niece Carolina Schreiber. The room was abuzz with familiar faces. Landon Clements wore my Fake News hat. Kyle Kemper passed his baby (born the campaign trail) in a bonnet from arm to arm. Champagne flutes clinked and guests lined up for the photo booth, health foods served up alongside the bubbly.

SCENE: Trump Watch Party at the Convention Center

The convention center transformed into a glitzy media watch party—golden-crusted cupcakes, buffets in every corner, women in ballgowns, men in striped ties. Newt Gingrich and his wife shook hands at the entrance. Exhausted, we found a corner, scrolling election updates by the stairwell, shoes off. Called downstairs to the stage, the wait stretched on. Some had been standing for over 4 hours. A woman fainted beside us and had to be carried out through a densely packed crowd. Finally, Trump made his entrance, flanked by his photogenic family, top aides and advisors, delivering his victory speech. Us barefoot at 4am walking an empty strip back to the hotel, bones aching, desperate for sleep.

