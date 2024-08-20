RFK Jr. at 2000 DNC

Greetings from Chicago. It's just past 6 a.m. I drew back the curtains to watch the sunrise over the city but in surveying the scene was left wondering—why didn’t they bother to clean up the streets surrounding the convention? Seriously, where is the hometown pride in hosting such a monumental event? The area is gritty, graffiti-tagged, and strewn with trash. A far cry from the RNC where everything in surrounding headquarters was immaculately arranged.

Surprisingly, I’m not as exhausted as I should be. Sunday was a long glorious day spent on the waters of Palm Beach hopping between boats with my family and some of the Trump team right in the heart of the Flotilla for the MAGA boat parade. Then I woke up, caught a plane, and walked straight off it onto the Kennedy 2024 bus, with Kyle Kemper at the helm, tossing newspapers out the windows to confused locals. Today, I’m taking it slow to recharge and adjust to the jarring shift in scenery.

For a few days, we were immersed in a wave of lavish patriotism and the yachting culture that’s so entwined with Trump’s brand of politics. Six days in Palm Beach certainly delivered. We had enough downtime to relish as a family before the boys head back to school this week, and it provided ample content to wrap up a series on these last summer chapters. Consider it the campaign boat tour finale!

The trip’s big surprise was a guest appearance by Don Jr., his ex-wife, and their daughter Kai. They showed up unexpectedly to a house party hosted for me in Jupiter Farms by a follower-turned-friend. We all sat around the fire discussing everything from current events to how his father’s shooting has impacted the family. That and the up-close coverage of the boat parade should be nothing short of epic. I don’t think I’ve seen any of these events documented from the center—at least not the way we do it. So stay tuned for MAGA gone wild with plenty of flashy patriots at the wheel.

This week, I’m on a downshift touring abortion trucks and inflatable IUD centerpieces, shaking my head at the mass of well dressed liberals who line up in droves to see their progressive idols speak while spewing the most appalling things—comments that make my blood boil—about RFK. Yesterday, I spent 30 minutes with a spiked temper in a green kaftan perched on the curb, watching Kyle interview them, worrying this might be the point in the campaign where I walk away with a mug shot of my own. I’m used to people berating Trump. The vitriol directed at Bobby cuts deeper. They absolutely despise him, but their disgust is all prepackaged and media-carved for them by CNN. Lis Smith is more effective than I thought. Tragically, he has no home in the party his family name and legacy helped elevate. An hour with this crowd proves it.

So, we don’t get RFK but we do have Jack Schlossberg on-site prancing around backstage like a hyperactive fanboy on a theme park tour.

Whenever Kyle mentions Kennedy’s name, they mock, insult, and laugh maniacally. They are blissfully misinformed and yet proudly confident in their hot takes. The bear story has successfully overshadowed everything he’s ever accomplished—his $300 million Monsanto lawsuits, the Roundup victories, the river cleanups, and anything else he’s ever done that speaks to his character, none of it registers with them. They know nothing beyond the salacious headlines MSM serves on repeat. These ARE Joe Hagen’s people.

I’ve been here less than 24 hours, and already, my inner monologue has devolved into a relentless stream of expletives.

“If the bear story scares you, wait until you read about the Clinton body count,” I said to a few of them at one point. The response was blank stares.

RFK should but can’t be here this week because they’re dragging him back into court regarding the ballot/residency issue. Last week when I asked if he would be in town, hoping to highlight his visit, he said it was unlikely. He’s been to more DNC conventions than probably anyone he can think of, starting in 1964, but they conveniently managed to lock him out of this one.

A campaign source responded, “It's unbelievable how they’ve managed to keep him down for the last year and a half. They’ve ignored him, refused to hold a primary or a primary debate, and got the media to constantly trash and attack him without hosting any neutral interviews. We’ve been forced to spend $350,000 a month on private security, and they even got Trump to agree to move the debate to a date so early that he couldn’t qualify—despite the fact that Trump and Biden were only presumptive nominees, and then Biden was removed! Followed by all these bankrupting lawsuits.

90% of America doesn’t even know. They have no idea what we’ve been through. They think he’s just unpopular.

Had he been able to set foot on a debate stage, it would have been all over. He would have been president.”

As Far as Footnotes Collected on the First Night:

Hillary Clinton had a serious glow-up. The woman looks amazing. I don’t know what they did to her face but it’s subtle and impressive. I wish she would share her contact with Biden so we didn’t have to endure any more of his rubber skin being stretched so tight across his skull that it shines.

Unfortunately Gavin Newsom just keeps getting better-looking, too. In his villain era he is aging handsomely.

Kamala’s brown oversized suit was awful. It’s not her fit or color. She looks entirely out of place because she is. “Selected, not elected,” Kyle Kemper likes to say (on the streets via megaphone at stoplights).

Jill Biden, on the other hand, looked like a cheap Vegas trick in that shiny blue dress. She’s thin and pretty. It’s hard to go wrong. Who told her this was a winning choice? Fire them now.

AOC has always been undeniably attractive, but let’s be real—she’s a photogenic lunatic. A walking meme who screams instead of speaks. She does it because it’s effective—passion in this crowd is easily accepted as intelligence. The louder and angrier they sound, the smarter they must be. Also, stop with Bronx. We KNOW. We’ve heard it a million times.

Brat summer is a thing, but I’ve dedicated it to all the Nepo traitor babies that have infiltrated the scene to shake up engagement on TikTok. Switching from your parent’s party is old rebellion but still annoying to watch. We’ve got Jack Schlossberg, obviously. Topped only by Kellyanne’s daughter Claudia Conway, accompanied by her father. The two have been reposting each other’s Trump-bashing tweets and sharing selfies from the DNC captioned “MAGA’s most hated.” She’s got that right. If you ask me, some of these kids probably needed less praise and more spankings. Kellyanne’s revenge is thriving despite family drama, looking gorgeous in MAGA beast mode with a stunning new sleek bob she just debuted on FOX news.

Tonight King Barack will take the stage. Prepare for a title wave of media fawning ahead.

Back later with a juicy post for PAID subs down the rabbit hole on a Trump shooting conspiracy that entangles CrowdStrike, Blackrock, Clinton, DNC, Assange, WikiLeaks, Seth Rich. It’s dark and dirty. I’d love to hear what you think about it.