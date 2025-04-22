Photo By Korina Marie

Greetings, from a hotel room where our beds face a window display of the National Monument.

My niece and her baby are with us this trip. Everyone’s asleep, and I finally figured out the WIFI.

We just wrapped a long day that started with an early morning slot at the White House Easter Egg Roll (full recap ahead). Probably the most wholesome event in politics. And let me tell you, our president was exceptionally adorable in this setting, coloring with kids and blowing the whistle to start the races, despite frequently straying from egg duty to remind the press about that time the Easter Bunny had to babysit sleepy Joe Biden. Which, of course, is a sharp contrast to Trump, who directs that Bunny exactly where he wants it to go.

He also couldn’t stop complimenting the First Lady.

Before dinner, I checked my email and saw a note from another outlet writing yet another hit piece on me. This one offering a chance to contribute a quote or do an interview since the piece was apparently so “unflattering.”

I declined. Like I always do.

It’s always the same thing anyway—some variation of a warning that influencers are worming their way into the press pool and it’s all so reckless of them to allow.

Are they bothered by the access?

Or mad because new media is offering audiences new angles?

God forbid someone shed a little light on politics. Or make anyone feel good about the country they live in. Flattery is offensive. They only respect cynicism. And to be respected, you must present as jaded.

I can’t help it if I’m (mostly) impressed.

After a nap, we crossed town for an impromptu walk through Georgetown. I can’t get over how cute it is. This time I noticed corners I must’ve overlooked on previous visits. Speaking of: I’ve got a D.C. guide coming soon—a round-up of good places to eat, shop, and drink. I’ll also include top picks from tonight’s IG prompt about what to do with kids in town.

Meanwhile, Over in Tallahassee Federal Prison...

As I’ve mentioned before, my inmate contact list has grown. So, I spent part of Easter morning trying to help one of them bake a cake using limited items: creamer, vanilla wafers, and “some candy bars, hot water, and ice.”

She and another inmate had gotten into a fight. She figured a cake might help patch things up. She asked if I could Google a recipe and reminded me to keep her in mind for a future series. She’s got over 20 years left to serve—plenty of time to share stories.

She Wrote: “Well, me and X got into a fight bad and I feel bad now so I want to show her I'm sorry by buyin her favorite snacks at the store on Tuesday. I just was gonna spoil X since her bday and mine is coming up. She deserves it! I hope our fight doesn't stop you from doing a skit on me and stuff and her maybe too Anyway please still do that with me and ask me about all the famous cases here! I can tell you bout a lot!”

Naturally, I turned to ChatGPT, wondering what she could do with that ingredient list.

Here’s What She Suggested: “You can absolutely make a cake in prison with that ragtag pantry. It won’t be a Great British Bake Offmasterpiece, but it’ll satisfy a sweet tooth and might earn you some commissary clout. How to make a makeshift “prison cake” (aka no-bake wafer cake): Ingredients: Vanilla wafers (your cake base), powdered creamer (frosting), candy bars (fudge layer), hot water (for melting), ice (to help set). Optional: sugar packets or peanut butter if you’ve hustled some extras. Instructions: – Crush the wafers into fine crumbs—your “cake flour.” – Melt the candy bars with a bit of hot water to make a gooey paste. – Mix powdered creamer with a splash of water to make frosting. – Layer like a trifle: wafers, candy goo, more wafers, then frosting. – Wrap it and set it next to ice to firm up. – Wait 30–60 minutes.

Would it win a Michelin star? Absolutely not. But in the joint? That’s a party. We floated some possible names like Commissary Crunch Cake or Wafer Wreck.”

I promptly sent along the instructions and told her I’d absolutely turn their letters into a series. Everyone’s already picked out fake names.

In addition to dessert diplomacy they had some Easter weekend gossip to share about G. Maxwell. Maxwell was overheard talking fondly about Epstein to a small group at breakfast—explaining how happy he always seemed around the holidays and how well he could work a room. She used to love to watch him work a room. But then her memory was interrupted by sudden disgust over the undercooked eggplant on her tray.

According to my sources, Maxwell skipped out on the Easter egg hunt. She also proclaimed that she is Jewish, which they asked me to confirm. And chose as an alternative to sit in the sun all afternoon where she got “hella sunburnt.”

Tomorrow, I’ll be all around town - a bus top tour and museum in the morning and then live on site for RFK’s announcement around 4 p.m. EST.

Later in the week, I’ll be sharing highlights from a variety of media parties. Some friends, some foes. All dressed as some version of the same thing come Saturday in black tie on their best behavior.

Wish me luck.

See you then!