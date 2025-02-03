Miami, 48 Hours: Holed up in my hotel room with the curtains drawn—avoiding the pull of a sun-drenched pool I don’t have time for. Running on fumes, still adjusting from the temperature swing (22 degrees in NYC to a humid 84 here), but eager to get home and unpack it all.

Tulsi and Bobby’s confirmation hearings. Scenes you won’t find in any official write-ups. Danica’s natural dose of Adderall keeping me wired through day two. Sandwiches in a senator’s office. Marla Maples making her grand return on the DC social circuit. The afterparties. The plane crash. A pair of Gucci boots stuck at security. The gossip swirling around RFK’s nomination stats. A Meghan McCain lunch date. Cancellation stories over drinks. Exclusive access (and photos) from Tulsi’s post-hearing family potluck. And, the inevitable merging of MAGA and MAHA—a cocktail of health, ambition, excess, and wellness, where mushroom ideals encroach on conservative cocaine tendencies.

Back Wednesday with the full recaps + plenty of fabulous photos!

xx,

JRK