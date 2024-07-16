Photos by Denise Bovee

I hope we're all okay with raw and impromptu updates this week?

Action at the RNC is nonstop, so cohesive recaps will likely come later when I'm home to process and sift through notes. I'm doing my best to keep track of everything, but it's a lot. For now, here's a fun short scene from yesterday.

We were people-watching in the lobby of the Pfister Hotel, drinking espresso martinis, when we overheard guests talking about a party upstairs with Kellyanne Conway and Boris Johnson. Minutes later, Kellyanne rushed past us, out the door to a waiting car. A hotel staffer tapped us on the shoulder, whispering, "Mr. Boris Johnson is opening his party upstairs to lobby guests. He invites you to join him in an open bar on the 7th floor."

"Right now?"

"Yes. Right now."

Upstairs, we walked in and spotted him immediately. He stands out; like Trump, he has a uniquely defined presence. Uncommonly handsome. And jolly. I stood and watched, amused, as a woman rustled his hair. He was entirely unfazed by it.

Upon our approach, a staffer of his warned that recording wasn't allowed. However, once he started in with touching compliments about Donald Trump, I interrupted to ask if I could record his sentiments. He easily obliged. After the video stopped, he brought up how good Trump looks lately. I chimed in, "the best he's ever looked." He agreed. "He really does!"

As for King Charles, Boris says he's doing a "bang-up job."

What followed was a long, weird day that started with a Reagan movie premiere interrupted by RFK VPs rumor, discarded RNC passes, a near-trash dive to recover them, a Kennedy-themed bus ride courtesy of Kyle Kemper, one chocolate-covered mushroom laced square— continuing with Russell Brand in a dark church, three corner-stop arrests, several dramatic thunderstorms, Republicans celebrating in a German Pub, and a late-night introduction to a fired-up arena where Trump marched out to thunderous applause with a giant white bandage on his ear alongside JD Vance, his decided VP.

More on all that later :)

Related: Alex Jones shares very grim and alarming predictions about Trump and the RNC (says there are bomb trucks here and that he urged Trump not to come) on the episode titled “Assassination Attempt Emergency Podcast” - A MUST LISTEN