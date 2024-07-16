Greetings From Milwaukee: Boris Johnson's Spontaneous Cocktail Hour + Alex Jones Grim RNC Warnings
I hope we're all okay with raw and impromptu updates this week?
Action at the RNC is nonstop, so cohesive recaps will likely come later when I'm home to process and sift through notes. I'm doing my best to keep track of everything, but it's a lot. For now, here's a fun short scene from yesterday.
We were people-watching in the lobby of the Pfister Hotel, drinking espresso martinis, when we overheard guests talking about a party upstairs with Kellyanne Conway and Boris Johnson. Minutes later, Kellyanne rushed past us, out the door to a waiting car. A hotel staffer tapped us on the shoulder, whispering, "Mr. Boris Johnson is opening his party upstairs to lobby guests. He invites you to join him in an open bar on the 7th floor."
"Right now?"
"Yes. Right now."
Upstairs, we walked in and spotted him immediately. He stands out; like Trump, he has a uniquely defined presence. Uncommonly handsome. And jolly. I stood and watched, amused, as a woman rustled his hair. He was entirely unfazed by it.
Upon our approach, a staffer of his warned that recording wasn't allowed. However, once he started in with touching compliments about Donald Trump, I interrupted to ask if I could record his sentiments. He easily obliged. After the video stopped, he brought up how good Trump looks lately. I chimed in, "the best he's ever looked." He agreed. "He really does!"
As for King Charles, Boris says he's doing a "bang-up job."
What followed was a long, weird day that started with a Reagan movie premiere interrupted by RFK VPs rumor, discarded RNC passes, a near-trash dive to recover them, a Kennedy-themed bus ride courtesy of Kyle Kemper, one chocolate-covered mushroom laced square— continuing with Russell Brand in a dark church, three corner-stop arrests, several dramatic thunderstorms, Republicans celebrating in a German Pub, and a late-night introduction to a fired-up arena where Trump marched out to thunderous applause with a giant white bandage on his ear alongside JD Vance, his decided VP.
More on all that later :)
Tim Dillon is the best comic in the game right now. A brilliant blend of Cartman, Peter Griffin, and Chris Farley. Alex Jones tried to warn us.
Did anyone ask BoJo on why he prevented a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, or how much responsibility he bears for Labour winning in a landslide?
Wow. Did anyone else listen to the Alex Jones podcast? I know most think he is a total sensationalist and maybe he is. I don't listen to him often. But I have listened to some old ones where he predicted some things that came true. I just am stunned by what he is saying on this one. I guess, to be honest, nothing really scares me any more. But I am truly worried that what he is saying could happen. Anyone else listen??