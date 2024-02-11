“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!” — DJT

Happy Super Bowl Sunday to those who celebrate!

I just wanted to swing by for a quick hello (a virtual postcard, if you will) to say that the past few days here in Florida have proved a riveting whirlwind—three days inside Mar-A-Lago almost deserves its own novel. Part of me wonders how I’ll possibly be able to squeeze it all in. I swear to you, the Palm Beach conservatives sure know how to dazzle a political gossip hound.

Also, I earned an obligatory sunburn yesterday at the pool, getting to know Ramona Singer (and whoever the new mystery man in her life is). Later, I was awestruck by Melania’s staggering beauty in person at the Trumpette’s event where she appeared (Queenlike) in front of a room full of 800 adoring supporters. Today, I am fretting over what to wear to Trump’s annual Super Bowl party at his International Golf Course where I hear some will arrive in sequins and others in team jerseys. For a guy who doesn’t drink, Donald sure hosts a LOT of parties.

(Imagine, watching Trump’s real time reactions to the TSwift fawning and everything else!)

Anyway, I'll be flying home tomorrow, so back here next week with continuing campaign chapters. So many funny and fabulous notes to share upon my return.

In the meantime, I hope you all have a great game day!

Xx

JRK