Milica
I take pride in being open-minded and having friends from all walks of life. I welcome honest conversation and even enjoy a good debate - especially on taboo topics. But seeing people celebrate Charlie’s death crossed a line for me. How callous do you have to be to rejoice in the loss of a young man, a husband, and a father - as if he were some villain like Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones who was skinning people alive?

I’m not American, but I live here, and I’ve never witnessed so much hatred from a party of “peace”, or so many God complexes from a group of people that hates religion.

Unrelated to Charlie Kirk, RIP.

But please don’t ever call yourself lazy after making a list of all the housework you did all weekend! You’re super powered! Thanks for all you do!

