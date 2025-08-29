Image by William Eggleston

“Much unhappiness has come into the world because of bewilderment and things left unsaid.”

― Fyodor Dostoevsky

As a father of four children, writing about the premature death of youth is nearly impossible. Placing myself in the shoes of parents who sent their children to a school earlier this week that they believed to be a safe and harbored environment, only to have that illusion shattered by a gunman who decided that their child’s death was necessary for a political or cultural statement, is indescribable. Empathy seems impossible for me because I could never place myself in those parents’ shoes. I would prefer my own death before that suffering. The loss of a child in any circumstance is unimaginable to me, let alone under the terror of a gunman. No young child can even comprehend what would be happening in their last moments as they watch a deranged person storm the halls of their familiar and seemingly sheltered school. No doubt, as the rounds of ammunition began to fire, the children who were victims of the horror were unaware of what was happening; incapable of ascertaining the pure evil raining death on their youthful fragility.

It’s an old story in America these days. Shootings happen with all too often a frequency. Dumb, television-trained politicians march out to capitalize on the tragedy. Gun lovers blame the shooter, gun haters blame the guns — oversimplifying everything about the tragedy for their own ambitious moments of X fame. This time it will be no different. Those who think that over-simplified answers are the fastest way to the hearts of their devoted constituents will mouth off as Gavin Newsom already has, hoping that his answers will gain him traction and visceral reactions. The fact that politicians weigh in at all is a bigger issue in our country. It says that we, as people, need these Washingtonians for our own validation of our ideologies. These demigods have the answers to our pain, confusion and other people’s suffering. It is a sick relationship that speaks to the depravity of our own souls conditions. Reaching towards Washington or Sacramento or Montpelier is a foolish endeavor that gives those in power far too much credibility. None of them have the answers for what happened today in Minnesota. They will fill their social media post boxes with platitudes and tweet their twaddle, but they are a part of the system that has become incapable of answering the deeper issues that plague our nation. Nonetheless, we will never acknowledge their inabilities as a people and will continue to hope that our feckless government will miraculously solve the unsolvable. Gavin Newsom, AOC and Amy Klobuchar will be reposted and retweeted by those who love their politics. They also will be blasted and mocked by those who hate their “liberal” thinking. Somehow, the tragedy will be eviscerated into soundbites and politics before the children are buried. What kind of world have we made in which the politics of a tragedy is more important than grieving? I don’t think that Americans should be baited into assigning moral virtue to one party over the other during these moments, and yet we likely will march into our Red Team, Blue Team camps to make sure that the politics that have supplanted our religions and moral traditions are defended. Each side will have its devotees, but no matter what details are argued about, we will find the answers hollow and politically charged. We have a very broken Empire; moments like today simply illustrate it, they do not create the brokenness.

I was a pastor at a church in Colorado the day that Columbine happened. It was so shocking, so unimaginable, that it dominated our entire world for weeks. Moments of silence at baseball games, extra church services for shocked parents and congregants searching for answers were all commonplace across the church landscape of Colorado. That day was incomprehensible. Twenty-six years later, this tragedy will only last for a short news cycle. There will be localized services and discussions for a little longer, but in an America so used to sensational unbelievabilities, this will be another forgotten one in just a few short moments. People will certainly look for answers, but they will likely be shoved aside for the next hyperventilating media sensation, and small children, whose parents had grand dreams for them, will be buried in too small of coffins, in the cold Minnesota earth, forgotten by a sick political class and their parroting court eunuch media accomplices.

We have some serious examination to do as a country. Not about the symptoms that manifest themselves in trans-confusion or guns, but in what we are as a people. Do we have the spiritual fortitude to ask the really difficult questions about what we have done to our civilization? Our willful, hubristic, and gleeful detachment from God has put us in a very precarious place. A republic must adhere to some greater authority than itself, or it is destined for tragic endings. Our willingness to believe ourselves to be the Gods of the moment has put us here. The veneration of our own confusion as wandering souls, where being lost and confused is the pinnacle of the human experience, has given us a society teetering on psychosis. The shooter in Minneapolis, Robin (Robert) Westman, put together a showcase of confusion and hate in his online manifesto. It reads like a string of non-sequiturs, filled with lol’s and parenthetical thinking. His weapon was adorned with anti-Israel and anti-Trump slogans. All of it was made to look the part he chose to play: a crazy, deranged, and obsessed murderer.

As I am apt to do, I think we must discuss this from a much larger context. Adding some perspective to the world that Robin (Robert) Westman found himself confused and captured by isn’t intended to excuse him; instead, it is to draw a much bigger circle of accomplices around the death of the innocents. Our society chose a path away from the divine. We have used our own love of self as justification for this abandonment. God is for the weak-minded. God is too judgmental for our current culture. God is an ancient myth that, intellectually, is unsupported by science and philosophical enlightenment. God is dead, or so the smartest among us proclaim.

One does not have to believe in Jesus or the presented iterations of him in the modern church to find value in the idea that humanity isn’t the highest form of life in the universe. I would tell anyone who was willing to listen that the tenets of Christ are the profound and timeless solutions for our age, but if rejecting Christ is still necessary in polite company, I would still plead to any listening ear that God and His order of the universe are not.

What will happen over the next few days will be the pattern of familiarity to most of us. We will look for answers, and we will blame everything from SSRIs and Big Pharma (culprits to be sure) to guns and Donald Trump’s bellicosity and supposed hatred of Trans kids. We will look deeper into Robert Westman’s journals and online diatribes to find out why he decided to kill the innocent children of Annunciation Catholic School. The media will do its very best to lie to us about all of it because it will not fit their Trump-loathing agenda. We will call for prayers, and others will scold us for praying and not confiscating the guns of all Americans tomorrow morning, but no one will say the quiet part out loud: a culture free of God can only degrade to moments like these. In all of it, we will refuse to say the obvious: the murder of innocents, no matter how psychologically troubled the killer is pure evil.

If I lean into what I know about theology, I believe all people are created in the image of God. When that image maker is taken from the equation, then philosophically, we are all just happy accidents of meat, judged only by our pocketbooks, our fancy cars, and our own ability to judge others. If there is no image maker, there are no image bearers. If there are no image bearers, then feelings and self-proclaimed judgments of others are natural conclusions of the philosophy. What makes Robert Westman capable of such an atrocious act? The vacancy of a divine image within himself. If Robert Westman cannot see the image of God he bears, then he clearly will not see it in the innocent faces of the children he murdered. The conversion from hollow philosophy to evil is a very fast and straight path. The vacations of the divine from the soul makes an easy jump to self martyrdom in his own religion. He is the divine, and thus capable of robbing others of their lives because his thoughts are better than others thoughts, or religions, or ways of voting. Evil clouds all rational judgement and the mind cannot arrest the desires of darkness, because restraint is a fruit of a life marked by the divine imprint.

Our culture, and the evils in it, need an overarching theme of confusion, built upon false or non-existent truths to win out. The destruction of all that we understand to be factual and truthful is necessary to a godless society. If evil can convince us that even the basic presuppositions we have about humanity, like being a man or a woman is fungible, then a confused mind can be convinced that the death of children, if it is motivated by the right politics, or hatred of institutions of authority are justifiable. Don’t miss that depth of evil in this. We will assuredly argue about the surface discussions related to this male’s decision to go by a costumed name, but what will be lost if we don’t say it with strong conviction, is that this confusion is a necessary pillar in this spiritual-less culture which has been built upon a foundation of lies. It’s an old trick of Satan. Convince the human that there is no value in this world other than themselves. Evil will move mountains to convince humanity that God is only a figment of their imagination; that if God is real, which He likely isn’t, He is keeping something better for Himself and not sharing it. And if someone allows themselves the delusion that God is real, then they must be made to believe that he made them incorrectly; placed them in a body that isn’t the right one. They are a mistake by the divine, and therefore He is unfit to exist in their philosophy or world view. They must be convinced that truth, even the most primal one that can be found by looking down at the area between their legs, is transmutable.

Matthew of the Gospels tells of how Satan tempts the mind of man. Attempting to prey upon the humanity of Jesus, Matthew illustrates in his writings how Satan appeals to our human weaknesses.

“Then Jesus was led out into the wilderness by the Holy Spirit, to be tempted there by Satan. Next, Satan took him to the peak of a very high mountain and showed him the nations of the world and all their glory. ‘I’ll give it all to you,’ he said, ‘if you will only kneel and worship me.’”

The story of humanity is covered in a relentless battle between good and evil. Call it Satan or call it darkness, the end result is the same pull at the human heart: abandon God, and the material world will be ours. This endless temptation to be like God is the Achilles heel of our humanity. We may be able to find that things like SSRIs or sexual transitions play a major surface level part in these moments of horror, but if we are unwilling to acknowledge that it is the spirit of evilness and its relentless pursuit of the human soul, by any and all means necessary, then we will be here at this altar of questioning again and again. God and the veneration of the divine images within our neighbors are what needs to be pursued if we are ever to have a country that can address these terrible moments of tragedy. In a philosophical construct without that fundamental understanding that says that humanity is an image bearer, all of our systems will forever assign blame to the wrong things.

“This is because my plumber voted for Trump!”

“Gavin Newsom never saw a camera he could resist.”

“Guns are unnecessary in a civilized society.”

The list of superficial things to blame will be long, but without an examination of our souls and our connection to the divine imprint, we will never find anything more than empty sadness and dead children littering our society’s legacy. We owe the people affected by this our sympathy, our thoughts, our prayers, but be assured that if the prayers are not for an awakening to the godless, self-induced spiritual vacuum we need rescuing from, we will soon find ourselves here again, fighting in the mire and sticky clay of the deserts that evil has led us into. With no God in this, we will plaster blame on all the wrong things, and it will never be upon our soulless culture that made the bargain with Satan that Jesus would not. It will always be with the details, and those details will always be shallow in their ability to provide a solution to a collapsing culture.

“Get out of here, Satan,” Jesus told him. “The Scriptures say, ‘Worship only the Lord God. Obey only him.’”

We have to decide which way we shall walk — and if it is void of the recognition of the divine imprint within our friends and foes alike, it will not be a pleasant future.