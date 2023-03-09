House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cate's avatar
Cate
Mar 9, 2023

This definitely was a refreshing break from pedophiles and suicides. Thanks for getting us involved lmao *team Selena especially after this read*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Mclare's avatar
Mclare
Mar 9, 2023Edited

Never had any feelings good or bad re Beiber, but since finding via this item that he's a "Trumper," I now actually like him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
130 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture