"Motherhood is about raising and celebrating the child you have, not the child you thought you would have." —Joan Ryan

One of the questions I’m asked most often is: What does “House Inhabit” mean—and how does it relate to news and culture?

It doesn’t. Or at least, it didn’t. Not initially.

It started as something personal—a name that honored the shape of my life as a stay-at-home mom held in place by routine and ritual. Originally, it was House of Habit. I joined Instagram back in 2011 and was blogging weekly about our family, never imagining it would grow into a brand, let alone a media platform.

I had three boys in 7 years with a late-term miscarriage in between. I loved being pregnant. After each birth, I couldn’t wait to do it again. I never stressed over how we’d afford another child—I simply believed things would work out if I trusted they would. I walked away from my teaching credential program right before Arlo was born because I didn’t want to be away at work while my baby was at home. I’d always planned to stay home while they were little. I knew how fast that chapter would go, and for me it wasn’t worth trading that time for bigger or nicer things.

Financially, that decade was rough but we were creative. I sold hand sewn monsters made of felt. Mike worked union construction, flipped vintage guitars on Craigslist, recycled copper scraps from job sites, and turned old scaffolding into reclaimed furniture we sold on Etsy. We did everything we could to keep our house after the market crashed and all our friends lost theirs. I remember months of waking up to dead lawns and empty homes, feeling guilty that we survived.

The boys were born in Corona where I grew up. We lived at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a cookie-cutter tract home after selling our first place—a tiny 1920s Spanish bungalow. Our days were stitched together with simple rituals: story time at the library, pool days with neighborhood moms, backyard BBQs, walks to the park. I volunteered one day a week at their Elementry school. We couldn’t afford flights or fancy vacations, so we camped instead—and that became our favorite means of escape.

We’d book sites in the mountains or down the coast. San Clemente felt like a faraway dream back then. A place we only knew from dusty campsites and an old RV we turned into our tropical hideaway. A second home on wheels. That RV was everything—shade for napping babies, a sandwich station for hungry kids, a place to play cards, string beads, and read when the July heat hit hard. It was simple and lovely, relayed through the Kodachrome-colored lens I liked to capture it with.

Before politicians and public figures came to define me, my behind-the-scenes focus was my four boys—wildly rambunctious stars of my daily content. My feed was filled with raw, unedited slices of real life: tantrums, messes, milestones. Back when social media still felt wholesome and moms came together online to swap crafts, vent, cry, and root for each other in the thick of it.

Leon Thomas was our breakout character. His kind heart and neurotic streak made him instantly beloved. In 2015, I was named “Best Mom Blogger” by a respected outlet, which we celebrated with margaritas and a beach bonfire—25 kids running barefoot in the sand as the sun dipped into the sea.

A couple years later, Mike started building custom teepees in our garage. When Martha Stewart featured them on TV as the perfect kids’ gift, our lives changed overnight. I woke up to nonstop Venmo pings. Our home became a makeshift factory covered in sawdust. Messy, but fruitful. Holidays were chaotic, and the pressure of making sure every teepee made it in time for Santa’s delivery was more than you can probably imagine. That part, I don’t miss.

The extra income finally allowed us to save. Four years later, I woke up and told Mike we needed to sell our home. We listed it ourselves and it sold two weeks later without any realtors help thanks to the lavish Mediterranean themed backyard Mike built with retainer walls from rocks he collected in the hills behind our community. Free materials transformed the space into magazine worthy praise. Our renovation landed us in Sunset magazine and again when he built the wood treehouse with the circle cutouts and harrowing zip line attached.

With the money saved, we bought our dream home in our dream town—just miles from that same stretch of coast we’d camped at for decades. San Onofre Beach had been our first date. Mike brought me there to see if I passed the test. A rugged surf spot with rough sand, dirt lots, and no coffee shop in sight. Any girl who could appreciate that beach was worth his time. The ones who didn’t he never called again. I loved it instantly.

We found the house through a random Craigslist ad. A beat-up 1,600-square-foot ranch that couldn’t even pass appraisal. We bought it “as is,” knowing it was the last affordable place in the area. Renovating it on a shoestring budget became the next chapter online. Mike tore it down to the studs, and I documented every step—a man reshaping a home with his own two hands and the six of us living through it. We sold an old Airstream to fund construction. The next three years were a blur of mess and noise. At one point, we lived with the dirt foundation exposed. Mike moved the kitchen into what had been the master bedroom and, in doing so, uncovered a view we hadn’t known existed. Now, while washing dishes at the sink, I watch the sun disappear into the Pacific.

May 2014: Bringing Home a Fourth Boy

Kraus Family Summers

As I see it, there’s always been poetry in the pivot. My subjects have obviously changed over the years, and while critics are quick to fault me for it, my focus has never wavered. Storytelling has always been my way of showing how new vision can reshape old expectations. In 2017, that meant discovering an ocean view through a ragged remodel. In 2024, it means offering political commentary through a mother’s lens—in direct rejection of the divisive incentives driving today’s media.

People ask how I handle the negativity that comes with that shift. I tell them it’s because I live two lives. One online, where defending my opinions can be exhausting—but I believe in the work, so I stay. And one offline, in real life, on a quiet hill above the ocean with a partner still building beautiful things to make our life better, and four boys who are close, kind, funny, capable, and thriving.

With growth comes a kind of grief. The ache of watching babies become boys, and boys turn into young men, all on a timeline that feels relentlessly too fast. But I try not to dwell there. Years ago, I lost a friend whose sons were the same age as mine. I know how deeply she would have loved to see them drive cars, go to dances, graduate—all the ordinary miracles that follow. So whenever I feel the sting of sadness about time slipping by, I think of her.

Her absence left behind a lesson of gratitude as sacred practice. A reminder to love the hours we get—every ordinary, unrepeatable one we collect and carry forward as memory.

To every mother at every stage reading here, I toast you in the trenches and the wonder of it all. The highlights and weathered heartache. The ordinary and the exceptional we’re all lucky enough to know and navigate.

Happy Mother’s Day,

JRK