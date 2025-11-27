On the edge of my fourth year as editor of my own external monologue, housed by a temperamental newsletter, I feel compelled to express gratitude amid a season of thanks, to express all that I am grateful for.

Friends and foes. Friends who became foes, dragging my name through the mud for cheap clicks and Venmo donations, forcing me to rise above the filth.

Family. Even those who have abandoned me.

Lawyers who like to leak.

Supportive housewives, overlooked and underslept, rotating dishes in the oven, dutifully baking pies this afternoon to honor their grandmother’s recipes so tradition does not die.

Working women juggling guilt like a second career, still getting shit done without complaint.

The OnlyFans star stuck in Ukraine I am trying to help, not as a noble cause, but because she works hard, came here the right way, paid her taxes, and purchased a home in LA she cannot legally return to until they figure it out.

The God-fearing conservatives entranced by a diabolical podcaster performing as a journalist, clutching gold crosses while arguing blackmail, Israel, gun laws, and trans kids. The erratic liberals with ugly cats and sanctimonious bumper stickers, watching from the sidelines, bending regrettably to new kinks in modern morality.

Federal inmates locked away and largely forgotten. Including a disgraced raven-haired scapegoat clinging to her last slice of hope, a presidential pardon tied to crimes a dead man never had to answer for.

The cast of photogenic island survivors in string bikinis who bedded billionaires for cash two decades ago, now profiting in the aftermath, rebranded as victims by soft-brained politicians eager to spin them into cartoonish emblems of abuse.

A New Jersey cop convicted amid Comey corruption, his story framed to bury a cartel scandal involving coyotes used as informants who ended up in shallow graves. The cancer-stricken tiger trainer turned TV icon, rotting behind bars for reasons no one understands. The blue-eyed blood visionary knocked off her life’s purpose, toppled by pharmaceutical interests, recast as a Silicon Valley villain via lazy Netflix edits.

Discouraged Substack writers chasing a scoop juicy enough to fund tiny apartments in cities they cannot afford, in denial over print dreams in grim decay. Bold-font media names coasting on their last reliable paychecks, keeping uncomfortable truths politely sealed. Political puppets posing as reporters, carving narratives for elite shadow forces. Newly independent sources fleeing legacy outlets, pouring personal vendettas into self-indulgent serial telling behind paywalls, profiting from explicit gossip about ex-lovers they loved but could not keep, mirroring what they criticize, oblivious to the judgment attached to a grown man working far too hard to infiltrate a world Liz Smith and Cindy Adams never intended for his kind.

The seductive, prolific ex emerging from seaside exile on the brink of a book debut, blindsided by betrayal matched by betrayal, cunning and unknowable yet oddly likable nonetheless.

The politicians inviting and dodging sex scandals as hobby, hidden from wives who power through it all, tethered to convictions unseen and unwritten by destruction-hungry tabloid interests.

Rich and terrified Jews, graced and disgraced Christians, shamed and famed Catholics, and all the entities roaming the fringes of organized religion in search of some clear path and purpose.

The father, the son, and the elusive holy spirit.

To Tucker Carlson and whatever demon sleeps at the foot of his bed, Roseanne Barr, George Soros, King Charles, and the ghost of Saint Bourdain, and each of the anonymous sources who feed me delicious secrets, critics who attack me as sport, and the brilliant in between. Middle-aged trolls who have failed to find passions of their own, dedicating their free time to dismantling those who have.

To the MAHA moms lecturing loved ones about toxic labels and forbidden ingredients. Yacht moguls and trailer-park residents stationed at opposite edges of my peripheral vision. Bud Siegel who refuses to give up. Wounded and unwounded veterans. Farmers. Comics. Holistic shamans. Crystal healers and whiskey drunks.

To MTG and her unfettered lunacy. All of my friends on White House staff who arrive early and leave late, largely unappreciated by the public.

To JD Vance, who has yet to win my heart like everyone promised he would.

And lastly, to the big man with the strange hair and stranger spirit at the center of it all, responsible for countless national family feuds, love-drunk thanks to a dark, handsome communist who waltzed into the Oval and rattled his heart, wrapping his neck in a matching maroon scarf to suit the aesthetic of a man he was expected to despise, simply because it looked good on him at the time.

With mad love and big thanks to it all,

JRK