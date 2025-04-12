It’s worth noting: most of my trips to New York City seem to be shadowed by some brush with unexpected horror. Sometimes it’s personal. Other times, it’s the kind of tragedy that rattles headlines. I’ve started keeping notes as brief snapshots of chaos in case I ever decide to write about them.

On this trip, helicopters seemed to follow me everywhere.

It started in D.C., behind the rope line at the White House, waiting for the president’s departure. No one warns you how violent the wind is when the rotors kick up. It’s a sudden, jarring force so strong it’ll knock you sideways if you’re not properly braced for it. I nearly dropped my camera trying to steady myself as Marine One roared to life. I stood there watching this hulking piece of machinery struggle into the air awkward — lurching, defiant—with a decoy trailing close behind.

The next day, somewhere along the train ride to New York, I got a call about a May event that would likely include a helicopter ride to the kickoff site. I felt a wave of dread imagining myself inside one but responded with feigned enthusiasm, figuring it was one more phobia I might successfully overcome.

In the city, during our week together over spring break, we walked with our oldest son to the end of Wall Street each morning to watch the tourist helicopters take off. One after another went up to circle the city. The breeze at the water’s edge was sharp and biting. I stopped going after a few days because it was too cold to bear. Arlo, who’s used to them as background noise on his daily commute along the river, said he thought some of the “rides” looked “sketchy.”

Days later, we would learn that it was the same launch site where the doomed flight had taken off. Just a couple blocks from Arlo’s building.