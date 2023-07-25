I’ve waited my whole life for proof of Aliens to be validated, and here I am, fresh off a flight from a dizzying five-day southern excursion with no time to shake off my exhaustion or properly plan for a space-themed viewing party that should most definitely accompany tomorrow’s congressional hearing, to celebrate the end of the coverups! I am home and ready, with no props to pair with it.

If you aren’t sure what I’m talking about, hopefully, this article will bring you up to speed in one quick swoop so we can all watch together tomorrow and discuss it in a follow-up thread after.

Here's what's happening: Republicans and Democrats, in a rare bipartisan effort, have agreed to a hearing to examine previously undisclosed aerial sightings (proof of aliens!)

“This hearing is going to be different,” Tim Burchett, a House Republican who sits on the committee (one of the most strident congressional voices pushing for the release of this information) promised on Thursday.

“We’ve requested documents, we’ve gone to interview pilots and been stonewalled by our Pentagon. It’s ridiculous; it’s been going on since the ‘40s,”Burchett said Saturday afternoon on Fox News. “We are taking the gloves off.”

“The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena,” insisted a senior Senator from New York. “We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public.”

About Tomorrow’s Hearing:

Testimony will include a whistleblower who has alleged the Pentagon has been hiding evidence of "non-human intelligence."

The hearing will be held by the House's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs

One of the scheduled witnesses will be David Grusch (discussed in our conversation below) a former intelligence official and the subject of an attention-grabbing headline that helped spark this most recent round of public interest in UFO disclosures.

On Wednesday, Grusch will be joined by Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot who claims to have seen multiple UAPs and David Fravor — another former Navy pilot who witnessed what is now popularly known as the “tic tac” incident in 2004.

According to Politico, the Pentagon has been tracking about 650 incidents of unidentified aircraft as of April.

How to watch: The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 26

Meet Jennifer Carmody

My go-to conspiracy expert. Better known as "JK Ultra" on TikTok, Jennifer has gained over half a million followers and is considered the ultimate guide to turning a spotlight on fringe theories about the universe and the mysteries of the cosmos. From spirituality to metaphysics, Hollywood conspiracy theories to aliens, our lunch dates always leave me marvelously confounded, questioning everything I thought I knew or believed about an array of theories and conspiracies. And while we share many of the same points of interest, her knowledge of the UFO agenda is extraordinary. She has interviewed several of the biggest names in the field, has unique perspective, and can make even the most complex subjects surrouding this topic easy to understand. Since first connecting in the court halls during the Weinstein trial last year, Jennifer has helped open my eyes to many incredible possibilities that exist beyond our everyday reality, which is why I'm delighted to introduce her today to help kick off a monumental week ahead.

“They’re making a conscious effort to change the terminology and narrative.”

Topics Discussed

Theories on why the government recently changed the name from “UFO” to “UAP" to change the narrative.

In June 2023, NASA publicly paired with The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), an office within the United States Office of the Secretary of Defense that investigates unidentified flying objects (UFO) and other phenomena in the air, sea, and/or space and/or on land: sometimes referred to as "unidentified aerial phenomena" or "unidentified anomalous phenomena" (UAP).

After NASA’s involvement, the “UAP” definition changed from “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” to “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.”

The difference between a “Whistleblower” and a “Witness”

How the government validating UFO’s could mean opening the flood gates to other (well supported) conspiracies

Origins of ‘Blue Beam’

The community believes the Pentagon already approved everything that David Grusch said during his interview with The Debrief.

Stages of Disclosure: Why won't the government just tell us aliens are real? Jennifer explains it’s because these alien beings exist in different frequencies than us, which causes a human’s reaction to the encounter to feel dangerous. “You just being in their presence, your body starts collapsing.”

“MILABS:” Military Mind Control and Alien Abduction: people who believe they were abducted by the government, not aliens.

Different alien species

Jennifer’s personal abduction story

People & Events Mentioned:

1. David Grusch, The First Mainstream Whistleblower

Weeks after the NASA meeting, former Department of Defence analyst David Grusch came forward and spoke to the public about aliens, claiming the US government has been hiding physical evidence of “intact and partially intact alien vehicles” and has been “illegally withholding it from Congress.”

The Debrief broke the story. News Nation followed shortly after but mainstream media didn’t pick up the story for another couple days. Fox, being the first out of mainstream to cover it.

The UFO community considers him a “whistleblower.” Nothing David said was groundbreaking, but it was groundbreaking that UFO news was coming through mainstream channels.

The Washington Examiner: “A US congressman has said he believes a whistleblower who last month alleged the government had evidence of alien spacecraft and was covering it up. Republican Tim Burchett, representative for Tennessee's second district, told the Washington Examiner he thinks the government has been 'holding stuff back since Roswell in '47, and maybe prior to that'.In June, former Department of Defence analyst David Charles Grusch gave an explosive interview to the Debrief, alleging the government had been hiding physical evidence of "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles', and was illegally withholding it from Congress.

"I think he's telling the truth,' said Mr Burchett. "I think there's a lot that's going to be out there.”

The Atlantic: “A website called The Debrief—which says it specializes in “frontier science” and describes itself as self-funded—reported this week that a former intelligence official named David Grusch said that the U.S. government has spent decades secretly recovering “intact vehicles” and “partial fragments” that weren’t made by humans. (A section of The Debrief is dedicated to coverage of UFOs.) Officials, Grusch said, sought to avoid congressional oversight while reverse-engineering these materials for the government’s own purposes. In a separate interview with NewsNation, which has advertised itself as an alternative to major cable networks, Grusch said the military had even discovered the “dead pilots” of these craft. “Believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he said.”

2. Linda Moulton Howe

Investigative journalist and ufologist Linda Moulton Howe is one of the most respectable forefront leaders in the community. She started her career in the 70s, working as a journalist for several outlets including CNN. While her career was booming, she landed a deal with HBO to do an expose on animal mutilations. When the networks decided to pull her funding, she made it her life mission to keep digging for answers to find out more about the UFO community. For the past 47 years, Howe has dedicated her life to interviewing abductees, government officials and whistleblowers.

3. American Ufologist Steven Greer

Known as one of the most controversial and divisive players in the UFO community is very adamant on his belief that aliens are not our enemy- our own government is.

Greer held a press conference (during the time aliens were trending) in June 2023 with six different whistleblowers who were military personnel. Instead of speaking about alien disclosure, the conference discussed the military industrial complex and how companies like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing were using reverse engineered crafts. Greer’s whistleblowers claimed that these companies were using reverse engineered technology in order to commit crimes against the public. Their whistleblowers said, “there’s aliens but don’t worry about aliens, it’s humans using reverse engineering technology to commit crimes against the public.”

Steven Greer school of thought: this is the government simulating abductions.

“Don’t Worry About Aliens. It’s Humans Simulating Abductions.”

Steven Greer claims there are no hostile alien relations. He believes in “simulated abductions” — that all the abductions are coming from the government, using government funding to commit these crimes.

Greer does believe in aliens. After all, he invented CE5: Contact of the 5th Kind, a style of meditation/hypnosis. The theory being: you can communicate with alien beings and make them appear.

Many follow Steven’s theories and study them as a form of manifestation, believing they can speak aliens into their physical reality.

“Uncover the practice of CE-5, expand one's consciousness for making human initiated contact with extraterrestrials.”

Erased Memories After Alien Contact

4. Yvonne Smith

Jennifer has interviewed Smith, a UFO Witness, Self-Hypnotherapist; Abduction Expert; Believer in “Erased Memories”

Yvonne’s specialty is retrieving lost memories many abductees claim to face after alien contact. Yvonne Smith has been doing hypnotherapy with abductees for 30 years and has never come across anyone with Greer’s military abduction theory.

She believes these are “real alien abduction scenarios.”

5. Budd Hopkins

One of the OG UFO Investigators. Yvonne Smith inherited his knowledge. Budd Hopkins is who coined the term “missing time.”

Bud Hopkins, Ufologist

Government Predictions

Ronald Reagan said it first,“the only way to unite the world is through an alien invasion.” Bill Clinton followed suit.

The Las Vegas News Story :

In June 2023 (when aliens were trending), a family made a frantic 911 claiming a UFO had landed in their backyard.

“We have 10 foot beings in our backyards!”

Body cam footage later revealed that something blue mysteriously fell out of the sky. The weird things is, mainstream media picked up this story five weeks after the initial incident, which suggests they were likely waiting for it to become a trending topic before reporting and capitalizing on it.

Whistleblowers Explain What ‘Coming Into Contact’ With an Alien Feels Like

22:00- A man who said he made eye contact with an alien being said he got “sleep paralysis while he was awake.” Jennifer said this is a common theme with contact experiences.

22:35- Whistleblowers claim coming in contact with alien beings is an indescribable feeling. They say on a cellular level their body felt a “rumbling, humming type feeling because these things are different frequencies and probably from different dimensions.”

Trafficking Theories

Another whistleblower discussed in our conversation believes they’re using these crafts to traffic humans. Some believe the crafts are also used for drug smuggling.

Additional theories insist that the military and government have technologies that are reverse engineered and do not run on fuel, but purely propulsion systems and inertia, aka “free energy.” Therefore, if they release this “free energy,” everyone loses mass profit, which leads us back to the dismal and simple conclusion: everything comes back to money.

“It’s Always The Desert”

Many UFO encounters happen in the desert. Jennifer has a few reasons why.

Jennifer’s Abduction Story

In late June, 1993, Jennifer was 5 years old playing in the backyard in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Jennifer recalls what she remembers about her abduction in this podcast: “It just doesn’t look as high tech as I remember…what they allowed me to remember.” “They put the memory they want us to remember into our brain.”

“If you remember the full thing, you will become ill. It’s too intense for a human to handle.”

“It felt like we unfroze at the same time.”

Usually at the end of an abduction, Jennifer claims it’s common for someone to appear out of the blue and tell you it wasn’t what you thought it was. During Jennifer’s abduction, she recalls a neighbor appeared shortly after the experience to assure her, “It was just a plane.”

Alleged Alien Races: The Greys & Tall Whites

Tall White Aliens are a species of extraterrestrial beings who allegedly appeared in Las Vegas in 1964. Charles Hall, a weather observer for the US Air Force, said he witnessed interactions between military personnel and members of three extraterrestrial species. According to Hall, these individuals would dress as humans and visit Las Vegas with the people of the Nellis Air Force Base. Charles describes meeting the Tall Whites as a shock, and said that he wasn't able to tell if he was seeing an angel or a ghost. Tall Whites are said to be around 2.6 meters tall. Alongside the Tall Whites were Greys (with orange and yellow skin tones), which Charles Hall described as, “Norwegians who spoke perfect English.” Charles Hall claims he was informed that US Officials were keeping quiet about the aliens because they believed the public was not emotionally ready to accept them. Hall believed the US military and aliens were exchanging technology with one another.

‘Lost Soul’ Theories

Jennifer speaks about The Greys and how genetically different they are from humans. Jennifer says some believe that aliens continue to modify themselves to be more efficient, giving them the immense ability to connect with their mind, but also limiting their ability to connect to their heart and soul. This theory would mean that aliens cannot complete their evolutionary cycle and will eventually have to join back with the divine source. Meanwhile, humans are still on an ‘evolutionary cycle’ and able to connect with emotions and spirituality. Some believe “The Greys” have absolutely no connection with their heart which is why they need the hybridization process to save their own species. Essentially, according to this theory, Greys need human genetics to survive, but believe their genetics will benefit humans, too. The Greys do not believe the human race will be able to handle the next stage of evolution without their genetics.

“These Species Are Time Traveling. Because Time Is Not Real. Time Is A Concept Here.”

Government Will Eventually Have to Address The Abduction Phenomena.

With 30-40 years of evidence, what’s next? Millions of people from all over the world are coming forward with the same experience and same screen memories. That should be enough evidence to say…something is going on here.

Tomorrow, on a global stage, we come one step closer to that reveal.