House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa M's avatar
Lisa M
Jan 23, 2022

Totally agree! I also yearn for a real celebrity romance. That is why I was so hoping Bennifer was real. I mean how romantic do get back together after all those years! I don’t know - still hoping it turns into something! On another note, I also despise the Kardashians for what they represent - however, I admire the hell out of Kris. How can you not - here is a woman who has crafted something out of nothing and owns it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture