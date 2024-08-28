Mark Zuckerberg just admitted regret in working with the Biden-Harris administration to censor information online during Covid. Is his backpedaling because he suspects a Trump win is inevitable? If so, did a Trump Kennedy alliance scare him into honest confession?

Did anyone have me suing Meta alongside a presidential candidate on their election bingo card? If so, I’d like to send you a case of organic wine.

The timeline is WILD. Today, I stand as a plaintiff in a censorship case heading to court, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect—or ironic. Just days after Mark Zuckerberg admitted he caved under pressure from the Biden administration to censor COVID information (something many of us already suspected), we’re left wondering: What else have they been hiding, altering, and suppressing to protect DNC-approved narratives? Are suspicions about election interference still off-limits, or can we finally explore that very real possibility now?

Consider the timing of Mark’s guilt-ridden confession: He recently admitted that his opinion of Trump changed after the assassination attempt. It’s like, overnight, he put on a gold chain, grew his hair out, and hoped MAGA might forgive and forget because all the fighters he admires are hardcore Trumpers. Is Zuck worried about what vengeance might look like under a Trump/Kennedy era? Or, did he get red-pilled like the rest of us in post-pandemic pondering?

We can’t be certain, but it’s an interesting turn of events, divinely timed in conjunction with our own lawsuit.

Zuck’s Oddly Timed Confession:

An Anon Theory Worth Examining:

“I think Zuckerberg is worried after the RFK endorsement, especially following the arrest of the Telegram CEO. A legal source familiar with his lawsuits mentioned that it's typical for Zuckerberg to react this way. Kanye even posted about it—he noted that Zuckerberg knows RFK will come for him if he gets into office. That’s likely why Zuckerberg made that statement just days after the arrest.

Zuck likely threw up his hands because he didn’t want to get arrested. They’re trying to find the CEO of Rumble right now. I believe that RFK’s lawsuit against Meta, his endorsement of Trump, and the arrest of Pavel Durov all contributed to Zuckerberg making that public statement about listening to the FBI and the Biden/Harris administration. He’s afraid that if Trump wins, he’ll finally be arrested for being complicit in censorship crimes. The current FBI investigation into Meta for their negligence regarding Idriss Qibba, OBN Brandon, and Adam Quinn isn’t helping either.”

This latest revelation—a timely Zuck confessional—is the cherry on top for all those who have been fighting Meta’s blatant censorship of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for years. Just 37 hours after Biden took office, he ordered a crackdown on controversial figures like Kennedy, assembling a committee to silence critiques of COVID science and government responses. Overnight, he dismantled trusted platforms callously without proof of community guideline infractions to back such an aggressive approach.

Four years later, here I am, joining RFK and American Values 2024 in taking the fight to court.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg was served documents for this lawsuit. This afternoon, we will argue for a preliminary injunction that, if approved, would force Meta to cease censoring Kennedy-related content. A big win for free speech and crucial stakes for the future of democracy.

I remember the day RFK’s Instagram account was taken down. I wasn’t following him then, but it sent a shudder through the anti-mandate / medical freedom community—a warning to us all: speak out against the agenda and pay the price.

The kicker? Despite intensely orchestrated suppression efforts, Kennedy continues to come out on top. His reach thanks to fearless journalism and popular podcasts hosting him is wider and valued more now than ever before.

“Such threats of censorship not only have a chilling effect on free speech in America’s digital public square but represent blatant election interference, according to the plaintiffs. They further argue that censorship not only affects individuals and organizations directly, but also injures voters who are thereby deprived of their rights to information about the most important election in decades.” — The Kennedy Beacon

Oral Arguments For the Injunction Will be Presented at 2 PM Today Via Zoom in Judge William Orrick’s Chambers

Our case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will unveil Meta’s layered censorship tactics, which intensified after the May 3 release of the documentary Who Is Bobby Kennedy? As soon as the film went live, Meta ramped up censorship on links to it. Even after Elon Musk—boasting 191.4 million followers on X—promoted the film, Meta continued its tyrannical crusade to limit Kennedy’s outreach.

Meta went so far as to censor harmless phrases like: “Kennedy all the way!” “VOTE KENNEDY,” “Time to add Kennedy to the mix,” and “#letbobbydebate.” They blocked links to Kennedy-related events, including The Real Debate on June 27, where RFK answered the same questions posed to Biden and Trump during CNN’s infamous debate. They even prevented users from organizing watch parties for this event by censoring private communications. Many supporters claim their direct messages were blocked by Meta, breeding new fear that Meta could escalate its censorship by potentially banning users for sharing politically charged—but legal—content in private DMs.

What Zuckerberg just admitted to is criminal. Yet it hardly rattled left-leaning outlets. Headlines are mildly invested, even though repercussions have been unjust and severe: people lost jobs and were deplatformed thanks to Biden’s Orwellian grip on Meta and its policies. This isn’t just about silencing Robert Kennedy’s voice—it’s about stifling dissent across the board, impacting countless lives and careers based on manipulated lies to support new-world dystopian agendas. Knowing what we know now, we should be storming the streets in rage. Consider how many of us were ridiculed and deplatformed—slapped with unjust warnings that sought to undermine our names and credibility for simply sharing unpopular truths or questioning things aloud (majority of which came to light later). Biased fact-checking determined the validity of our truths, carving online conversations where “trust the science” became the driving mantra fueling those seeking to silence dissent.

I, like many of you, experienced the censorship firsthand. With over a million Instagram followers and nearly 400,000 Substack subscribers, after I amplified RFK as a steady subject, I became a prime target for Meta’s watchdogs. It's hard to prove how algorithms muddle things, but the complexities of it are a working tactic.

On June 27, I posted a poll on Instagram where 90% of 300,000 respondents said Kennedy should be allowed to debate. Minutes later, my account was blocked. I received the usual warning: keep it up, and my account could be restricted or permanently terminated. A second alert informed me that I would no longer be promoted on the IG explore page or to non-followers, essentially capping my reach and engagement overall as punishment.

This is one example. I have countless others, but they are difficult to prove.

Despite their efforts to silence him, Robert Kennedy isn’t just standing strong—he’s rising with fury. As jaded as I am, I still trust that Light pierces through the darkness, and with this week’s unexpected Meta admission, truth is breaking through in ways they never anticipated, 69 days before the most contentious election in US history.

This lawsuit isn’t just about me or Kennedy—it’s about the future of free speech and the soul of our democracy. In an age where the Constitution is under siege by liberal-led censorship, we stand at a precipice with free speech threatened like never before. The rebellious spirit that once fueled revolutions is being stifled by those who dictate what we can think, say, read, and believe. Cloaked tyranny comes guised as progress.

Our trial seeks to prove that Meta operates, in part, as a propaganda machine, silencing dissent and molding the masses into compliant sheep. They want people like Robert F. Kennedy to stop reminding us that we are not sheep—we are Americans with the blood of revolutionaries running through our veins. In the face of woke ideology insisting we guard our sentiments to fit their preferences, it’s time to channel that spirit. The First Amendment isn’t a suggestion; it’s the bedrock of our liberty, the roar in our throats. Our forefathers wielded free speech as a weapon against oppression. Now, more than ever, we must do the same—break the chains of censorship with the same ferocity that threw tea into Boston Harbor and sparked the fight for independence, to reclaim our right to rant freely, question, and dissent—because it’s what democracy demands.

This lawsuit is a long shot, yes, but it poses a unique opportunity to rise up and reclaim our constitutional freedoms. In the face of censorship, we should all be louder, bolder, angrier, and relentless in collective outrage. Silence is not an option. Continued surrender is unthinkable. We have to believe the American spirit will conquer as it always has—or we might as well dig ourselves a grave to lie our shattered freedoms in.

I’ll be back later with an update on details & verdict . . .

MY DECLARATION