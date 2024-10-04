Last year, at the register, Fraser Ross, owner of Kitson, gave David Lieberman advice on how to target Kim Kardashian in his fight to expose her and Kris Jenner for hijacking his Kimomji idea. Ross suggested flyers on windshields and billboards around Calabasas—a strategy he’d used before to expose local political corruption. He reminded us that people forget the power of the billboard. Dated, yes, but still impactful. When you're paused at a stoplight, you can’t help but absorb the messaging around you.

That’s how this billboard was born. In a world of neon flashes and endless scrolling, a stark black-and-white billboard on the corner of La Brea and Sunset holds a different kind of power. A poetic pause, if you will, woven into the fabric of the city. With 30 days until the election, I figured, what better way to promote an independent media site than with something nostalgic? When everything online moves at lighting speed, the billboard—unmoving and unwavering—tells a different story. A simple symbol of independence and a reminder that the best messages linger until you’re forced to confront them. Amidst the noise, it honors the quiet art of standing still and bold surrounded by chaos.

And let’s be real—it’s going to irritate a lot of liberal Angelenos. Some of them, old friends. Hah!

Aside from that, I’ll be on the road until mid-October—sailing tonight with the RFK team, then a red eye to Butler Pennsylvania for the Trump rally Elon just announced he’ll be attending as well, then New York, onto Florida. So many exciting stops ahead so please subscribe to stay in the loop. I’ll be sharing the Lizza Nuzzi story soon (writing on the go is tough, but manageable), and Emilie is all over the Diddy files with stunning new details emerging daily. Expect frequent updates to keep up. For instance, we're looking again at this—Aaliyah drugged before her fatal plane crash? Knowing what we know, it’s dark. Every death linked to Diddy should meet fresh suspicions.

Inside Olivia Nuzzi & Ryan Lizza's Very Messy Viral Fallout (Teaser)

FYI: The article will be available to PAID subscribers first, then open to free subscribers a few days later. Apologies, but the money goes toward pain and suffering :) I’ve been offering free political content for a year now. Hayes really wants to visit Japan after the election, so I’m thinking it’s time to show him how to capitalize on victimhood and turn scandal into profit. Tokyo Spring Break — sponsored by Lizza/Nuzzi? A headline you can expect later down the line. If we make it past WW3 tensions, of course.

“Since this scandal first broke, I’ve been grappling with how to write about it. Given the dynamics and the people involved, it’s put me in a very peculiar position. On one hand, I’m obligated to cover trending scandals in politics—committed to transparency, even when it’s uncomfortable. On the other, I’m friends with both parties entangled in what has become a viral media fiasco. Circulating information and theories could potentially do more harm than good. So, while I can’t say for certain what transpired behind closed doors between Robert Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi, I can share my experience with both over the past year.

In debating how to approach this, I revisited 10 months of texts between me and Olivia. As a writer I respected, she had always been encouraging, offering advice to bolster my confidence and trust my instincts. She told me once that my influence in media was impactful because of my independence. Because I was “not paid by anybody.” Just a few weeks ago, feeling overwhelmed by a backlog of campaign chapters I hadn’t yet drafted, I was conflicted about how to arrange them. Olivia gave me sage advice: write the version you’d tell a friend at the bar. So, that’s what I’ve done here—unraveled the situation in hindsight, looking back to try and make sense of it all.”

— Full Post Coming Soon . . .

In the meantime, wishing you all a happy weekend!