Aaron Everitt

Like a clanging cymbal, I feel the need to sound a loud alarm about what is happening in the rising generation - particularly that of young men.

I think I first heard the term Homo Economicus from Mark Steyn in his book After America. It always gave me a chuckle because of its stinging truth about what we have become in Western society. A relentless drive to frame everything in our culture, first by its economic impact, and then, only if there is some other racial or disenfranchised story of oppression, how it impacts the souls of our fellow countrymen.

“We should celebrate war because it elevates GDP!”

“Main Street should be replaced by Wall Street because it has far more impact on the economy.”

“Potato chips, computer chips, what’s the difference? A hundred dollars of one or a hundred dollars of the other is still a hundred dollars.” George H.W. Bush economic advisor, Michael Boskin

The story starts when the wealthiest nation in the history of the world decided to make a trade in the mid-twentieth century. World peace would come at the expense of the American taxpayer. For the Builder generation, the one who had just lived through the first half of the century’s world wars, Great Depressions, and rise of communism, the expense seemed incredibly rational: extract some wealth from the citizens and create a Pax Americana. The United States could export democratic ideals, and instead of the Pax Romana that was held together by force in the era of the Roman Empire, it would be a new American Empire, held together by prosperity and the promise of democratic ideology. It must have all felt rather logical to that generation. After all, they had witnessed things no human should ever be subjected to. They were going to make sure their children never had to deal with the horrors that they had. For a country that was exploding with wealth and growth, the price seemed rather small. The dollar was the new reserve currency of the world, replacing the British Pound. The Soviet Union was morally bankrupt, and for the West, America was the darling of the planet who had promised a new way of organizing the systems of government from Springfield, Ohio to Papeete, Tahiti.

Bretton Woods established the dollar as the superior version of exchange across the world. Oil was traded in dollars, and Fort Knox was filled with gold, backing the money that the United States was being showered with as a result of its productivity and affluence. The ravage of the Wars that destroyed Europe and Asia had left the US, the reluctant holdout participant, the new leader of the world. Their reluctance to join until late in the conflicts left the United States the least beleaguered and impoverished nation from the horrors of global war. The leaders of the West at that time made a deal. Use your prosperity to create a world of managed peace. Small conflicts were allowable, even inevitable. But no global conflict would ever be allowed to arise again.

Vietnam Changed The Plan

Shortly after the Second World War concluded, the United States found itself on the doorstep of a new conflict that threatened to derail the new order. In 1945, at the end of the war, the Korean peninsula was divided at the 38th parallel and given over to two different administrative districts. The northern half of the country would be overseen by the Soviet Union, and the southern half would likewise be administered by the United States. By the summer of 1950, the conflict between the two governance ideals had escalated into war. North Korea invaded South Korea, and in the first test of global factions testing which of the leading philosophies of human politics would win, the conflict moved back and forth across the peninsula for nearly three years, until finally resulting in a stalemate at the 38th parallel. The Korean conflict was a battle between the countries of the United Nations from the West and the Soviet Bloc. It set an example of containment and emboldened the ideology that it was the United States’ primary responsibility to maintain the peace.

The Korean War gave the United States permission to step outside of its democratic ideals for spreading peace through prosperity distribution and move to a strong-arm version of itself. The leaders of the time insisted that a strong defense was an imperative for spreading or maintaining democracy around the globe. In that reversal of philosophy, something fundamental had shifted for this adolescent empire. Instead of a hegemony built on goodwill, the US instead built up its war machine and intelligence apparatus. US foreign policy became about keeping rebellions at bay through covert operations and clandestine acts of assassination and violence. This new attitude and policy directive would allow Uncle Sam to remain his shining figure of goodness, while the underbelly of the American empire could act out its darkness. The perception and realities of the United States never had to interact. Our taxation policy for peace allowed the American citizen to stand as a shining emblem of the new world way, while their government agencies acted as all old empires had, with the heavy hand of force.

On another peninsula of the Asian continent, a rebellious leader named Ho Chi Minh was struggling to remove the colonial influence of the French from his homeland. From 1945 to 1955, the North Vietnamese fought against what they classified as an occupation. There is a lot more to the Ho Chi Minh story and his eventual disillusionment with the United States, but this Jefferson-quoting idealist eventually sided with the communists because they were the ones willing to agree to help the fight for their independence as a country. Both China and the Soviet Union backed Ho Chi Minh and his Viet Cong, and as that relationship developed, the United States saw a similar issue to Korea developing again. In 1955, President Eisenhower sent the first American troops to Vietnam to help train the South Vietnamese army. Year after year, the commitment by the US enlarged, and by the time JFK was assassinated, the war was an inevitability.

Meanwhile, the homeland was a peaceful and prosperous place. The United States led the world in manufacturing and technology. The country’s infrastructure was unmatched around the globe. The interstate system, air travel, and commercial efficiencies were the envy of countries everywhere. The American economic machine produced a wealth that had never been seen in the world. The American middle class was robust, and there was enough wealth being generated to afford the American people the luxury of discussing more esoteric concepts like racial division, equality of women, and technological advancements in medicine and aerospace. America was the home of Disneyland and Hollywood. The far-off conflict in Vietnam was dismissible. For most, the battles in the jungles of Danang were simply another cost of world peace.

But war is costly.

By the time RFK was running for president in 1968, the toll of the Vietnam War was staggering. That year, the deadliest of the War, 16,899 soldiers were killed, bringing the total toll of American casualties to nearly 40,000. The 78 billion it had cost the United States was equivalent to nearly 10% of that year’s GDP. In today’s dollars, that would be nearly 710 billion. In contrast, the War on Poverty had spent 45 billion dollars by 1968, just 1.3% of GDP. RFK’s famous speech about the Gross National Product highlighted that what was being missed in all of the figures was the cost to the American people by simply reducing everything to the sum of the economy. He argued that the poor and middle class were being disproportionately affected by the war in Vietnam. It was sucking the life out of American prosperity and placing it in the hands of a few. The defense contractors and military appendages of the Washington War machine were profiting, and the people were paying too high a price for the illusion of peace. In Kennedy’s mind, the war was a failing enterprise that needed to be stopped. There was neither peace nor prosperity for the people of the country, and that meant that the tradeoff had been falsified.

Of course, as many who speak out against the established corporatist system find out, there is no penalty too great for the exposure of their falsehoods. Kennedy was assassinated, and Richard Nixon became the president. Although Nixon had run on the slogan “Peace with Honor”, and the American people had overwhelmingly elected him because of his stance that insinuated his desire to bring an honorable end to the war in Vietnam, the war machine had developed its own inertia, and Nixon was incapable of stopping it. The military system had no interest in a peaceful outcome. War was big business, and the war apparatus continued to ramp up its aggression and spending in Vietnam. By the time the war ended, Nixon had been impeached, the country was demoralized over the loss of the war, and the military-industrial complex had spent another 105 billion dollars. The outcome was unjustified by nearly every measure. South Vietnam was lost in 1975 in the Fall of Saigon, and every numbered hill and jungle battle had seemingly been for naught. While the country would recover and the Boomer generation would find relative prosperity in the system that their parents had established, the machine had proven a significant hypothesis: war was profitable, and the American people would tolerate it long past its usefulness or philosophical underpinnings.

The 80s saw Ronald Reagan spend profusely on the military. His “peace through strength” doctrine was the governing philosophy of his Builder generation, and he sought to prove its merit by outspending the Soviets on defense systems. He genuinely believed that the American economic system could out produce and survive the spending, when the Soviet Union could not. He forced their hand into bankruptcy and in the short term, Reagan was right. The USSR collapsed shortly after Reagan left office, and the end of the communist threat seemed to be a reality. Russia retreated in Eastern Europe, and the prosperity gospel of the post-war era seemed to have won out. America had vanquished the most existential threat to the world in its history, and “capitalism” had won out.

Unfortunately, the appearance of a capitalistic victory was a charade. In 1971, during the height of the Vietnam spending spree, the United States was faced with an impossible choice. The reserves of gold that had enabled the Bretton Woods system, and the global tethering to the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, began to collapse. In 1944, the United States had 70% of the world’s gold reserves. That nearly 44 million pounds of gold represented the dominance of the American economic system and continental resources. However, by the summer of 1971, the reserves had been whittled down to 18 million pounds by redemptions at the gold window by France, West Germany, Switzerland, and Great Britain. France famously brought ships to New York Harbor to collect their gold from the NY Federal Reserve. In August of 1971, Britain requested 3 billion in gold from the Gold Window, prompting an emergency meeting at Camp David among the president, the Federal Reserve chair, and the Treasury Secretary. At the established rate of 35 dollars per ounce of Gold in 1971, 3 billion dollars of withdrawn gold would have equated to nearly 30% of the remaining reserves of gold in the United States. Fearing a run on American gold, Nixon closed the window, forever severing any ties to hard money in the American economic system.

This made the dollar a fiat currency and enabled the war machine to avoid economic consequences for itself. Reagan could spend to infinity because there were no longer any global connections to restrain the dollar’s value. The entire era of spending from 1971 to 1989 showed the upcoming leadership class of the Boomer generation that the only outcome of all that spending was personal wealth and permanent power. When George H.W. Bush went to war in Kuwait and Iraq in 1991, the world watched a superpower exercise its utter dominance over an inferior military. The United States had ensconced itself in the final version of a Pax Americana. Full of might and unlimited restraint on its spending, the rest of the world watched helplessly as this strange new version of the United States emerged to oversee the operations of the globe. Everything flowed through Washington, and their spending decimated the value of the dollar.

Giant Sucking Sound

In 1992, three characters emerged on the political scene of the United States. One was Bill Clinton, a traditional southern Democrat, who played saxophone and never saw an intern or a dollar he didn’t want to get his hands on. One was Pat Buchanan, a leftover from the Nixon era, who saw what had happened during the first term of the Bush administration and began to warn the people of the impending collapse that was coming. One was an independent presidential candidate, Ross Perot. A billionaire from Texas who had made his money on pocket calculators and defense industry contracts at his company, Texas Instruments. Both Buchanan and Perot were rabidly opposed to the proposed trade deal called NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement). Perot would give evening television lectures about what this trade agreement and the inevitable others that would follow would do to the American people. He understood that manufacturing was the core of a healthy economy. When people make things, they derive pride in their work and their accomplishments. If all of those jobs were shipped out of the country to other lands, the only result would be a giant sucking sound from Mexico that would eviscerate the prosperity of the American worker.

Republican establishment types hated both Buchanan and Perot for their warnings. Rush Limbaugh, the most popular conservative voice at the time, was scolded for his allowance of Buchanan to advertise on his radio show about his presidential primary run. Buchanan actually won the New Hampshire primary in 1992 and ultimately put an end to the Bush presidency by showcasing his weaknesses regarding the American economic policies the Republican party was championing. The ‘92 election proved to be one of the most consequential of the twentieth century. Perot would get 19% of the vote and make the path clear for Bill Clinton to win the presidency. Clinton’s famous line from that campaign was “it’s the economy, stupid,” a line taken from Clinton’s campaign advisor, Ol’ Serpent Head, James Carville.

Clinton talked about the blue-collar worker and the need for American manufacturing during his campaign, but within short order, he succumbed to the temptations of personal wealth and the temptations of power. NAFTA, which had been negotiated by President Bush, was passed in both houses of Congress despite the opposition of trade unions and environmental groups, and signed into law by Clinton in 1993. The treaty would phase out all trade barriers within 15 years, and by 2008, the treaty had done its damage to the American economy. NAFTA offshored approximately eight hundred thousand jobs and opened the door for China’s eventual inclusion in the World Trade Organization. That allowance led to another two million job losses in the manufacturing sector. America never recovered. Since 1994, the United States has remained 4 million manufacturing jobs short of 1992 levels. The lost wages and productivity of the American worker are immeasurable.

It did make the stock market soar, and the top wealthiest 1% gained another 20% in their personal wealth. The powerful obtained access to a system that made them rich beyond their wildest dreams, but it came at the expense of the poor and middle class in the heartland of America. The libertarian bros and the Republican party doubled down on the Milton Friedman rhetoric about free trade and trickle-down economics, but the realities on the ground were much closer to what Pat Buchanan and Ross Perot had described. America was being hollowed out by the willful participation of both the Republican and Democratic parties.

“The global economy is here to stay… We cannot build a wall around America.” – Bill Clinton, State of the Union, Jan 1996

Bill Clinton is the central figure in the destruction of the American manufacturing collapse. Clinton’s transformation from populist in 1992 to economic globalist was not gradual—it was a calculated, donor-driven, post-1994 survival strategy that delivered short-term growth and long-term deindustrialization. The ramifications for the United States were the most consequential shift in American politics since the FDR revolution of the 1930s. Clinton’s embracing of the global economy at the expense of the American worker was profound. The blue-collar base never fully recovered from his abandonment, but the donor class never left. It was the end of democratically effectual American politics. From the Clinton election in 1996 to the Trump election in 2016, all elections were for show only.

Make America Great Again

In 2015, Donald Trump rode a golden escalator down to the lobby of Trump Tower to proclaim that he was running for president to undo the disastrous policies of the last 30 years. Trump was an advocate for reversing a world economy and global trade that had decimated the American working class. No one, since Ross Perot and Pat Buchanan, had proclaimed with such indignation their loathing of the political class that had ruined the American economic landscape. Trump was like an old Democrat, full of anti-free trade rhetoric and convinced that the politicians of the last 30 years had ruined the American promise of prosperity. After a wild primary with sixteen candidates, Trump emerged as the victor, undoing 50 years of the Republican party ethos of libertarian economics and hawkish foreign policy. He ran circles around the likes of Rand Paul on economics and Jeb¡ Bush on the Neocon foreign policy. Trump outlasted all of them to claim the nomination, and ultimately trounced the worst Democratic party candidate since George McGovern. When he arrived in Washington after his victory, he proclaimed from his inaugural address the importance of placing the American people at the core of any political decision:

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.

I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

We will build new roads, and highways, bridges, airports, tunnels, and railways across our wonderful nation.

We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American.

From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First, America First.

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.”

Trump understood what had happened, and for the majority of Americans, his push towards a reprioritization of the American people was welcomed news. Trump was demonized by the media and isolated from the majority of Americans by the soundbites and ignorance of the Washington system, but his belief in the American citizen was endearing. The average American, who had dealt with economic hardship, bank thievery and bailouts, drug abuse and death, and an evaporating labor market, was excited to see a president discuss the ruination that the political class had put them through. They understood that Nancy Pelosi had leveraged her position for an unfair advantage in the stock market. They suspected that Mitch McConnell had participated in his wife’s abuse of power as transportation secretary to benefit her sister’s business dealings with China. They read the report that accused Elaine Chao, Mconnells’s wife, of using her office staff a dozen times to conduct personal tasks and work related to promoting the Foremost Group, a New York-based shipping business owned by her father and sister with extensive connections to China, and knew it was more than likely true. They believed that Trump understood what was happening in Washington. The people saw the corruption and insider abuses of power, and had high hopes that Donald Trump was just enough of a wrecking ball to fix it.

But before Trump could exercise his beliefs about the American worker and the decimating of the middle class at the hands of the politically powerful, he was overwhelmed by scandal and false accusations, ruining his first term before it ever got started. The Washington elite had no interest in watching a bombast from New York ruin their access to money and power. Scandal after scandal was tossed in front of a callow president, and like a cheap imposter, he wilted under the weight of accusation. The first term was ineffective and rendered impotent by the Washington elite. Trump’s grandest desires were thwarted by pissing prostitutes and staff infighting. Nothing would be accomplished in the first term, and by the spring of 2020, the governmental apparatus had thrown everything at the president, including a pandemic and a rigged election, in order to vanquish his influence on Washington forever. The state colluded to insight a riot on January 6th, with the hopes of either banishing Donald Trump into criminality, or diminishing his influence on American politics so greatly that he would never find himself near the Oval Office again.

When President Trump vanished from Washington on the inauguration day of 2021, it looked as if the state had won. Trump fled from the swampy town in a manner that no other president, since John Adams or Andrew Johnson, had. He refused to attend the inauguration and showed a deep animosity for what he believed was a stolen election. Trump had discussed the economic needs of the people and the disastrous policies of the American political class, and he had been unceremoniously tossed out of Washington. He had touched the untouchable topic, and Washington made him pay. No establishment Democrat or Republican was sorry to see him go. They believed they had sent the biggest threat to their money and power packing, and were not soon to hear from him again.

By the end of his first term, it was clear that Trump had been hornswoggled by the Washingtonians. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the American people, and the political class confiscated another batch of the average American’s wealth. The pattern in American economics had clearly emerged: with each new crisis, the powerful and well-connected extracted another batch of wealth from the working people of the country. The country sank deeper into inflationary despair, and the effects of the pandemic helped create another billionaire a day from March 2020 to the spring of 2022. While the elite profited from the heavy-handed governmental force, millions of people fell into economic desperation. It is projected that for every new billionaire, nearly 263 million people fell into poverty. Simply put, the elite made a trade so that 573 people could become billionaires, while nearly a billion people fell into poverty. The trade-off is absurd to anyone with a mind for their fellow man. No amount of libertarian economic philosophy will ever be able to excuse the realities of unscrupulous behavior by governments and the powerful people who sit in charge of it.

The Generational Trail of Scorched Earth

I’m 50 years old. I remember an American promise that said, “If I gave up some of my earnings to the country, the country would repay the favor by providing a level playing field for my entrepreneurial endeavors, and peace at home.” It was the bargain my parents and their parents had made before, and it had worked out. Everywhere I looked, the people who were older than me had a working world. Economics seemed to always move in the right direction, and if there were difficult recessions, they were short-lived and infused with government spending to help soften the downturn. In 2000, when the stock bubble in the tech sector burst, the downturn seemed to only last a few news cycles. 9/11 was buffered by major efforts at war and government growth. The answer from Washington, which seemed to work for my parents’ generation, was to spend money whenever there was a private sector issue. Over and over this happened, silently ruining the value of the dollar, but all the while creating illusory wealth for those who had assets. The Boomer generation had purchased property and stocks when the dollar was still relatively tied to gold. By the time my generation arrived at the closing table for our real estate purchases, houses had doubled from our parents’ generation, and tripled or more from our grandparents. Interest rates were certainly different for our generation, but most of us bought houses at “historically low” rates of 6-8%. It was still viable for a couple to earn enough money to make it all work. My generation saw the biggest increase in working women in the history of the country. Boomer women represented 25-30% of the workforce. Gen X? 76%. The American home, which could once support a family of six on one income, had collapsed. By the time my generation entered the workforce, it was nearly mandatory for both husband and wife to work to make the economics of a household work. That change created the need for daycare and fast food dinners. Public schools were no longer 5 or 6 hours per day endeavors; they turned into full-time stations for children to be raised by strangers.

All of the social fabric that had been there just a generation prior was undone by a decimated dollar and inflationary theft. The prior generations had been given an opportunity to live a stable life in a traditional manner. My generation had to change everything to try to still live in a construct of the old American model. Children were less common and decided upon by a couple based on their ability to afford them. It was the sharpest decline in birth rates the country had ever seen. Baby Boomers’ birth rates were 3.7 children per couple. Gen X had plummeted to 1.8. The money it took to raise a child —paying for daycare, school, sports, college, and weddings — was too much for most people. The thought of having more than one or two children was too hard on their already suffering pocketbooks.

In 2008, when the banks were caught with their pants down after a real estate boom caused by cheap, irresponsible lending, it wasn’t they who suffered. As the trend has become, the people of the country, and particularly Gen X, suffered their first real hit in asset class losses. Home prices dropped by dramatic percentages all across the country. Jobs were lost. Student loans had come due. Baby Boomers lost approximately 20% of their wealth nationally, but Gen X…double it. They saw their net worths drop by nearly 38% in the crash. The promises that had been made by the power class, and that Gen X had lived by, were fake, and the Great Recession showed it.

Gen X came of age during the early years of the twenty-first century. They watched as their country went to war after war, spent the government into a debt that is unrecoverable, and used the surveillance state to silence any dissent. My generation folded like a cheap suit under that pressure, and because of our devotion to the institutions of the American system, our politics were far more liberal than our parents’ or grandparents. Socialism was cool, and our instincts broadly as a generation were to elect people who wanted more government intervention, not less. The Boomers had lived a life filled with self-indulgent attitudes, but Gen X had remained silent when it counted the most. When wars went on too long or bankers escaped the penance of their actions, my generation sat on the sidelines, as it always had, and let the Boomers keep running the show.

For that generation’s leadership class, America was working perfectly. They could get wealthy with insider knowledge about companies they were about to give government contracts to. They had assets that had doubled and tripled while they owned them because the dollar had been murdered by their spending. Everything they touched benefited them, and they found themselves entirely out of touch with the rest of America. They tried token things to appease the people: Obamacare, No Child Left Behind, Medicare fixes, etc. All of their “fixes” were solutions that benefited the well-connected. The health insurance hellscape that America found itself in during the early 2000s was fixed by turning it over to the very companies that caused the issue in the first place. Education was supposed to be “fixed”, not by localizing and empowering teachers or parents, but by bureaucratizing it and centralizing more power in the hands of the Washingtonians.

Gen Z

When I met my wife, we fell in love with the idea of living counter-culturally to the dominant ethos of our generation. We wanted four children. We wanted to homeschool them. We wanted me to work and her to stay home. We went to church and volunteered for local causes in our community. I made a living as an entrepreneur and real estate consultant. I leveraged what training I had from my life and worked like mad to make all of it work. We had four boys in less than three years, with twins arriving first and two more quickly after. At times, especially in 08, things were very difficult. We had to sell a home we loved at a loss and move into a rental for a year while we built a smaller and more affordable home. We found ourselves on the wrong side of credit card debt as we tried to diaper and feed four little kids. But we refused to buckle to the cultural pressure of my wife going to work to make ends meet. I believed that whatever sacrifice I was making was for the benefit of my children. I earnestly believed that if I righted the wrongs of the prior generations, and the pressure to accumulate more stuff and bigger houses, that I would play a small part in a reversal of America’s fortunes. In our home, it seems to have worked. I have four kids who are all well-read, work hard, and love their mother and me. It’s a very small microcosm of what I think is the long-range solution for turning the American ship away from the terrible trajectory it is on. But we have had to make real choices that seem crazy. We don’t have health insurance. Instead, we participate in a Christian co-op where we each in the group send money to another person for their medical needs. We have been a member of that group for more than 17 years, and it has worked marvelously.

We drove used cars and were strategic about how we bought and sold them. We ate a lot of meals at home, and spent discretionary money on travel rather than crap from the stuffmart. Certainly, we had family in the area that helped us on date nights or with loans in tight times, but we wanted to live differently so that our children might benefit from it.

Somewhere in my forties, I realized that I would never be as wealthy as my parents are. It wasn’t terribly disappointing or unexpected, but it was jarring to think that the promise that Americans had always lived with, that hard work and a little discipline would pay off in the long run, was a fading hope. My parents had always told me that it was their hope that I would be more successful than they were. But despite their generosity to me and my family, the likelihood of me outpacing my parents economically is limited. That’s not filled with sour grapes, or even disappointment; it’s the reality of a system that has become so large that it extracts too much from those working to ever allow the people to get ahead. Short of being a finance or tech bro, the system will do all it can to demoralize the average person so they fall into a compliant life.

The system is designed to make sales workers and low-grade manual labor for corporations that import cheap crap from overseas. The powerful have set it up so that there is far less resistance in the normal system for the average person. Loans are easier with a W2 job. Employer-sponsored health insurance is subsidized. 401 (k) s are available with a steady wage. All of it is intended to take aspirational people and put them into a system that feeds the government’s ability to spend more money by leveraging the debt on the backs of present and future workers. For the micromanagers in government, entrepreneurial people gum up their machine badly. The small business owner and entrepreneurs’ taxes are usually extended, and their profits can be erratic. They get tax deductions and depreciation schedules. All of that is too outside the lines for the managerial monsters from Washington. So they incentivize the dumbing down of aspirations. With that comes less creativity and less amazing innovation, but it also means it’s easier for the cubicle dwellers to make sense of 350 million people. If you insist on being someone who lives outside their wickets, be assured that your life will be filled with IRS notices for late penalty payments because your tax accountant failed to calculate the interest correctly on undisclosed interest rates. Want to get a loan as an entrepreneur? Bring your wheelbarrow full of papers and assets to prove you are worthy. Interested in paying for health insurance as an individual? Get ready to throw up at the price. Everything is designed for an order only desired by those in the managerial class.

I will survive it by attrition. Eventually, I will stop working, and my days as a tax slave will come to an end. I have worked hard to pay off our house, and we carry no car debt, so we will have nominal bills in the remaining years of our lives. I will still travel and try to be with my children as often as I can, but what was once a bright and exciting energy inside of me will have faded — beaten out of me by a punitive, death-by-paperwork system. But you know who won’t make it in that system?

The next generation, and by default, from that failure, the United States of America.

People in the media and in power, or those who pretend to speak for movements, are up in arms that the most listened to voice for young white men is Nick Fuentes. They see his rhetoric as dangerous, Hitlerian even. They see him as a voice that needs to be canceled. His initial, love-of-Donald-Trump-turned-anger-at-everything-in-the-Washington-system, is the visible showcase of what has happened to the youth of the country. Young men see a landscape that has been torched by the previous generations. The Boomers got the wealth, Gen X got the last stability, but Gen Z looks across the fruited plain and only sees poison berries. Their pitfalls for participating in the traditional, homo economicus, American system are everywhere. Attending the sacred universities will cost a young person between 150 and 250 thousand dollars over four years, twice the price of a Boomer’s home purchase in 1979. Should one of those students be interested in buying a home in that beautiful university town, expect average prices to be over $500,000. Estimates on having children range from $320,000 to over a million dollars per child. Those costs are up 36% since 2023. 70% of Gen Z want kids but fear financial ruin, with 23% opting out entirely due to costs.

Meanwhile, Washington goes about its business, regardless of who is elected. Huge spending bills are passed with promises for infrastructure and fixes to health care, but all those legislative acts ever do is make the money more useless, further alienating Gen Z from the traditional American life. They see money spent on nearly everything but the people of their nation, and they become angry and disillusioned with any political promises. The same country that can elect Donald Trump can also elect Zohan Mamdami to the largest city in the country. The people continue to look for a bigger lever to get the attention of the management class to try and let them know that none of their spreadsheeting is working for the average person. But the Washingtonians soldier on, irritated by the requests for a freer life by the people.

In every corner of America, Gen Z is looking at what is being presented as the American pathway, and they are rejecting it. They look up in the sky and see particulates being sprayed on them at incredible costs to both themselves and their environments, and wonder why a government would want to do that to its people. They look at the work that some in the Trump administration, like RFK, are trying to do, and how they are thwarted at every turn by corporate interests, and they think, “What’s the point of participating?” They see how those who are connected to government get wealthy at the expense of their neighbors, and they feel they are given no option but to stop participating in a system that is rigged against them.

Their generation, should they choose to participate in the “normal” American system, will be the most indebted generation in the history of the world. Their government will have saddled them with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt each, their student loans will be astronomical with no value proposition attached for their fancy papers, they will have more credit card debt than any other generation, more home debt for now longer terms than any other generation, and they will even have debt on pizzas they ordered years ago through the buy-now-pay-later scheme. Those who are paying attention, and there are more by the moment who are, will soon turn their frustrations against the machine. Talk to nearly any twenty-year-old male, regardless of race, and they will tell you they want off the ride. They will tell you that the system is a broken promise, and that “democracy” has failed them. They have no reverence for the Constitution because it has no hold on the government or system that has destroyed their future. They wonder how people two hundred and fifty years ago could get so agitated over a tax on tea that they would go to war, while the three generations that preceded them have left them with tax rates near forty percent. And if that were not enough, they see that there are taxes on anything else that makes life worth living. They admire the spirit of ‘76, but they wonder if any of it is left in the America they are inheriting. Principles and convictions about faith or family have been replaced by the pursuit of wealth by those in power. There are no Patrick Henrys in the leadership class. They also observe that if one starts to rise, the machine pushes them down. The Democrats are feckless in their leadership and have spent most of the last 40 years enjoying the donor class life. The Republicans are no better. Their brand of William F. Buckley conservatism has conserved nothing. The devotion to Milton Friedman economics and John McCain’s foreign policy has destroyed their ability to buy into the promise of America.

Buckley’s brand of conservatism has been the second wing of the same government bird. His version of Republican politics silenced the sensibilities of Robert A. Taft. It banished Pat Buchanan to the wilderness, smashed Ron Paul’s revolution, and infiltrated Trump’s America First desires, rendering his presidency impotent. Gen Z might not be able to name William F. Buckley as the co-conspirator of government growth and power, but they see his tentacles in every move that any good politician tries to make. Thomas Massie, perhaps the most principled congressman, is a threat to the Republican Party. Massie’s desire for a more transparent, smaller government is met time and time again with angry tweets from Catturd and the President. The incessant harping about foreign allies and military interventions by the likes of Lindsey Graham and Dan Crenshaw ruins every presidency.

Gen Z knows that this machine is too big and too dominated by donor monies. They recognize that corporations are the driving force behind all domestic policy, and that foreign actors and donors like those supportive of Ukraine or Israel make an “America First” foreign policy impossible. They are tuning out of the process, and that will make for a very messy end. They see government and democratic processes as a facade. They know that the world they are walking into is a buzzsaw of treachery, designed to keep the people managed rather than thriving. They won’t play along forever, and it’s accelerating now at a pace no generation before has experienced. They listen to voices like Nick Fuentes because he makes sense to them. He’s calling it out in a way that perks their ears up. They will continue to get more and more radical the less they are listened to by the Washingtonians, or their state governments, or their city councils. They will become more agitated by the day, and they will eventually stop allowing the government to use them as its debt leverage. That is a dark road. Gen X needs to do all it can to wrest the mantle of leadership away from the Boomers and the managerial elite and start working to restore the American dream for their children. It is too late for our generation to live a free life in the time we have left, but we can leave something better for our children. If we don’t, the realities of what will come are a very sad end to the American experiment.