"The only person who is in jail, the only person who's been tried and found guilty is a woman, my sister. All of these men have disappeared into the ether."

Ian Maxwell, photographed for The Telegraph Credit: Julian Simmonds

It is true, as Sartre once wrote, referring to French Army atrocities in Algeria, that the real tragedy in our time is that any of us can be, interchangeably, victim or torturer.

— Gore Vidal

What Defines Victim?

The word itself is a source of debate among those in the business of studying words. It stems from the Latin victima, which referred to a living being sacrificed in a religious rite, but whether this was meant to imply the life lost transcended divine and noble off the earth or suffered senselessly remains in dispute. I think of a victim as someone who cannot speak for themselves due to unjust action taken against them. Or someone who can speak about the experience of enduring unjust action taken against them and applies that term themselves. The term grows more complicated when seized by opportunistic interests, people who seem less like they have endured unjust treatment and more like they have mutated from lioness to lamb in order to survive legally or socially.

As Washington prepares for another round of testimony tied to the sprawling crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, his former associates are set to appear before Congress, recast as victims. These women you’ve likely never heard of worked for him, traveled with him, lived inside his homes, and remained loyal to him for over a decade. A handful were named in the 2007 to 2008 non-prosecution agreement as co-conspirators, shielded from reputational harm. Others surface in redacted court filings, flight logs, depositions, and trial testimony, appearing in roles identical to what Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for.

My newsletter emerged on the heels of Maxwell’s conviction, initially as a space air skepticism without fear of cancellation. What I witnessed was strategically constructed to narrow the case in order to pin the scandal on a single villain.

Four years later, my stance hasn’t changed. New evidence implicates a wide network of powerful men, as well as devoted women who enabled Epstein’s depravities long after Maxwell had moved on.

Ghislaine’s family remain steadfast in their support—arguing biased media is largely to blame for tainting public perception and any chance of a fair trial.

When Jay Beecher was in town last month promoting his book Naked Lies, we sat down with Ian Maxwell to discuss his family’s take on the files release, Donald Trump, a family legacy tainted by scandal, Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent legal filings, disputed victim narratives, and first impressions of Jeffrey Epstein.

IAN MAXWELL

“Somebody had to pay the price for what Epstein did, and so the government and the media chose her. I genuinely believe that if Epstein were alive, he would be incarcerated and she would be free.”

NAKED LIES by JAY BEECHER

The House Oversight Committee is scheduled today to hear first from Sarah Kellen as part of the panel’s ongoing inquiry into the federal government’s handling of the Epstein files investigations. Kellen served as Jeffrey Epstein’s personal assistant for nearly a decade. Her name appears throughout investigative scheduling appointments and coordinating financial payments to women.

According to Kellen, she understood there was an investigation underway in the mid-2000s, but claimed that Epstein told her it stemmed from extortion attempts by girls who had misrepresented their ages and were “in cahoots” with plaintiffs’ lawyer Brad Edwards, who is now representing Sarah Kellen.

In his latest article, The Secret Plot Underway as Epstein’s ‘Assistant’ Sarah Kellen Finally Breaks Her Silence, Ian Maxwell Slams ‘Fake News’ About his Sister, and the Truth Revealed About Nadia Marcinko, Jay Beecher writes: