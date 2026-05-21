HOUSEGUEST: IAN MAXWELL
On His Sister's Scapegoating
"The only person who is in jail, the only person who's been tried and found guilty is a woman, my sister. All of these men have disappeared into the ether."
It is true, as Sartre once wrote, referring to French Army atrocities in Algeria, that the real tragedy in our time is that any of us can be, interchangeably, victim or torturer.
— Gore Vidal
What Defines Victim?
The word itself is a source of debate among those in the business of studying words. It stems from the Latin victima, which referred to a living being sacrificed in a religious rite, but whether this was meant to imply the life lost transcended divine and noble off the earth or suffered senselessly remains in dispute. I think of a victim as someone who cannot speak for themselves due to unjust action taken against them. Or someone who can speak about the experience of enduring unjust action taken against them and applies that term themselves. The term grows more complicated when seized by opportunistic interests, people who seem less like they have endured unjust treatment and more like they have mutated from lioness to lamb in order to survive legally or socially.
As Washington prepares for another round of testimony tied to the sprawling crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, his former associates are set to appear before Congress, recast as victims. These women you’ve likely never heard of worked for him, traveled with him, lived inside his homes, and remained loyal to him for over a decade. A handful were named in the 2007 to 2008 non-prosecution agreement as co-conspirators, shielded from reputational harm. Others surface in redacted court filings, flight logs, depositions, and trial testimony, appearing in roles identical to what Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for.
My newsletter emerged on the heels of Maxwell’s conviction, initially as a space air skepticism without fear of cancellation. What I witnessed was strategically constructed to narrow the case in order to pin the scandal on a single villain.
Four years later, my stance hasn’t changed. New evidence implicates a wide network of powerful men, as well as devoted women who enabled Epstein’s depravities long after Maxwell had moved on.
Ghislaine’s family remain steadfast in their support—arguing biased media is largely to blame for tainting public perception and any chance of a fair trial.
When Jay Beecher was in town last month promoting his book Naked Lies, we sat down with Ian Maxwell to discuss his family’s take on the files release, Donald Trump, a family legacy tainted by scandal, Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent legal filings, disputed victim narratives, and first impressions of Jeffrey Epstein.
IAN MAXWELL
“Somebody had to pay the price for what Epstein did, and so the government and the media chose her. I genuinely believe that if Epstein were alive, he would be incarcerated and she would be free.”
NAKED LIES by JAY BEECHER
The House Oversight Committee is scheduled today to hear first from Sarah Kellen as part of the panel’s ongoing inquiry into the federal government’s handling of the Epstein files investigations. Kellen served as Jeffrey Epstein’s personal assistant for nearly a decade. Her name appears throughout investigative scheduling appointments and coordinating financial payments to women.
According to Kellen, she understood there was an investigation underway in the mid-2000s, but claimed that Epstein told her it stemmed from extortion attempts by girls who had misrepresented their ages and were “in cahoots” with plaintiffs’ lawyer Brad Edwards, who is now representing Sarah Kellen.
In his latest article, The Secret Plot Underway as Epstein’s ‘Assistant’ Sarah Kellen Finally Breaks Her Silence, Ian Maxwell Slams ‘Fake News’ About his Sister, and the Truth Revealed About Nadia Marcinko, Jay Beecher writes:
“Lawyers who are fully aware that some of their clients are not really victims, will be able to buy more summer houses and fancy cars at the expense of the lives of innocent men and women.
Epstein’s former yacht girls, sugar babies and, in some cases, self-confessed ex-escorts, will get paid yet again (though this time from Epstein-related compensation payouts rather than directly from Epstein’s wallet).
The real victims in the scandal, i.e. the school girls groomed and recruited by women such as Virginia Giuffreand Haley Robson, will continue to be ignored:
The lawyers need more sensational, insinuatory Epstein-related headlines to pile up pressure onto their wealthy targets, essentially extorting them into settlements. They turn to associates in the press, who rely on those same lawyers to feed them clickable stories — factual or not, and more often than not, not — to keep the tabloids alive and drive advertising revenue.
Suddenly, our newsfeeds are once again set to be flooded with unsubstantiated allegations and horror stories woven from tall tales heavily reliant on guilt by association.
We saw it at the beginning of this scandal: leaked messages showing attorney David Boies, alongside numerous other controversial lawyers representing Epstein accusers — some of whom have since been thoroughly discredited — discussing ways to squeeze enormous sums from wealthy men in exchange for keeping their names out of the spotlight.”
Jay Predicts:
“As part of the next phase of what could perhaps be described as the biggest fraud in history, new multi-million-dollar lawsuits will soon join those that are still ongoing. This time (so two prominent Epstein accusers have told me), the targets will be Harvard University and American Express.
The former will be extorted for simply accepting donations from Epstein. The latter, one of the world’s biggest bank holding companies, will be accused of ‘helping to facilitate Epstein’s crimes’ (for simply allowing him to use their services like anyone else).”
Adding:
“Politicians, working with Boies and his lawyer associates, began to realise that the public were beginning to see that the Epstein Files were a big nothing burger. Thus the likes of (now former) congressman Thomas Massie resorted to blaming the American government (and, of course, President Donald Trump) of orchestrating a cover-up.
To keep the public pitchforks waving, Massie and Ro Khanna stood up on the House floor and read out the names of four men whom they claimed to be co-conspirators. When that didn’t work, however (after it was swiftly revealed that the four men were in fact completely innocent and had never even met Jeffrey Epstein, they joined forces with their agenda-addled counterparts in calling for the ‘real’ co-conspirators to be forced to testify.
The two women whom they honed in on were Sarah Kellen and Nadia Marcinkova.
Facing mounting pressure from politicians and the press, both, it seems are now coming out of hibernation to ‘clear their names’.
Have they been manipulated by the likes of Boies to do so? Are they now cooperating with the lawyers and the lawyers’ pals in the media? Are they suddenly changing their stories to corroborate a crumbling mainstream narrative and help Boies bag more bucks, in exchange for the media (and subsequently media-influenced legal system) now presenting them as victims rather than the villains that the same media has been telling us they are for the past decade?”
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