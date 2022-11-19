@Houseinhabit + @Kanyesposts

Earlier this week, between a consuming court schedule, I finally met and sat down with Emily from @Kanyesposts to discuss the perilous feat of tracking Kanye West's every unpredictable move online.

In this introductory episode (our first in-person meeting) we bond over our shared dedication to pop culture’s most controversial figure. Emilie Hagen admits to the disappointment of her parents, and I confess to the concerns of Mike Kraus who asks at one point, “If Kanye is really worth it?”

It’s a question we’re both still trying to answer.