“Do stuff. Be clenched, curious. Not waiting for inspiration's shove or society's kiss on your forehead. Pay attention. It's all about paying attention. Attention is vitality. It connects you with others. It makes you eager. Stay eager.”

― Susan Sontag

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Before we get to UFO files sent for release—did you know that a growing number of people suspect time is bending? I’ve been tracking theories about a possible quantum jump during the pandemic. Scrolling fringe forums I discovered an onslaught of people convinced the planet is moving faster. Hayes, of course, was the first to tell me about this. I’m trying to book him for an interview next week on his twelfth birthday, but he’s cagey and yet to confirm. I need him to explain, scientifically, why our days feel shorter.

On Reddit a user opened a thread asking, “Does anyone feel like they’re living a different life since Covid?” This woman said she noticed culture had succumbed to a duller gradient. “I graduated high school during the pandemic, so that may amplify this, but I’ve asked people of different ages and they agree. It feels like I’ve been living in a different timeline since the pandemic. Time is warped. Before, things seemed to be changing for the better: new stuff, more social energy, people excited about day to day life. Since the pandemic, every year feels the same, but somehow goes by faster. I’m happy, but I still do a lot, and everything feels a little off. For the past few years, things have felt turned down a notch. There is less going out, less hype for music and games, quieter theaters, and even sneaker drops that used to feel electric. Everything’s gotten grayer since then.”

Another user chimed in: “I notice it even just going to the grocery store. Everyone is on edge. Almost no one speaks, no ‘excuse me’ or small courtesies. Kids and adults stare at their phones, oblivious. People seem tense. Shit’s dark.”

When teenage girls in prom dresses post videos dancing to a soundtrack lifted from Charlie Kirk’s talking points, shit is dark. When Hitler is revered openly and comfortably on popular podcast platforms, you know the devil’s gaining new ground. A quantum anomaly is not solely to blame. Let’s not ignore CERN as a possible factor that very likely may have opened portals by which nonhuman entities can now enter, and what we’re experiencing now could partly be linked to that. They also never explained their reasons for drilling into the center of the planet to extract the God Particle. What’s weirder, no one’s really even bothered to ask…

AHEAD:

A 2 part interview with Christopher Witcomb about his new book Broken Plea, regarding bombshell claims about the Idaho murders and why Bryan Kohberger might not be the one. A sample from the audio version is included here.

AUDIO:

Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders

0:00 -7:00

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“The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders is a 2026 true-crime book by Christopher Whitcomb that questions the official narrative of the 2022 Idaho murders, suggesting a rush to judgment may have overlooked critical evidence and alternative theories despite a suspect’s plea bargain. The book uses court records, timelines, and witness statements to explore inconsistencies and unanswered questions, inviting readers to re-examine the case.”

The more I read, the more convinced I am that biblical forecasts seem plausible: false prophets, phony martyrs, political betrayals, fractured morale among Christian mothers who take perverse pleasure in trashing a widow weekly, and now Tucker Carlson adopting the role of Judas. Sitting smug across from the New York Times, he denied ever calling Donald Trump the antichrist. Confronted by his own lies, his brow furrows, he shakes his head like a bothered dog and squints into the camera, settling into some kind of rebellious intellectual reduced to immature antics in competition with Nick Fuentes, antics people (like me) see through. Islamic infatuation over allegiance to this country at the crux of it. When a man confesses being under attack by bed demons, let’s believe him.

Trump as the antichrist is comical. Imagine humanity’s demise hinging on a New York real estate mogul with a penchant for drugstore tanner, Pavarotti, and ostentatious gold embroidery. He’s too stubborn to serve anyone more powerful than himself. Also, the Antichrist won’t be a Gemini; it’s too obvious. The devil is far too cunning. When it comes to end-times trends, Sweden is ahead of the curve. They rolled out a “mark of the beast” this week: thousands voluntarily implanted rice-sized microchips in their hands for convenience, unlocking doors, making payments, and storing data.

Which brings me to what I promised, a HIH-themed Bible study to discuss all of this. We’re going to need it. I’ll have details soon.

Confirmation of interdimensional nonhuman intelligence is what we’re currently facing. Word is that disclosure could fundamentally rewire our understanding of reality if we are forced to accept what’s rumored, that we are being surveilled by a higher consciousness.

I return to DC this week for an alien briefing covering an array of topics. I’ll be taking lots of notes.

A number of outlets credited me last week with being first to draw a connection to the two scientists murdered at their residence. On the phone they seemed genuinely interested in my findings; in print they’re overly cautious and slightly mocking, framing it as a harebrained conspiracy concocted by wacky MAGA radicals.

Off the record, they’re equally interested.

On a brighter note: Year of the Horse gave us Golden Tempo as a symbolic mascot for a new era—the horse era. Who can resist the long-shot racehorse with a white cross on his muzzle, ridden by a Puerto Rican jockey who beat his brother, honored a long lineage of jockey DNA, surged from the back to win the derby, and made his owner the first woman to take the prize. It had everyone I know crying on a Sunday. People love inspiring tales: a racehorse as the underdog. Imagine if we applied that same approach to stories about humans overcoming hardship and being miraculously rewarded for tireless perseverance. Cut to Trump courting a king with a bee in his palm a day after a third bullet failed to find him.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA PAULINA LUNA— WHOM I CONSIDER ONE OF THE HARDEST WORKING WOMEN IN DC

“My mom is my hero. She was a young single mother who sacrificed a lot for us. #QUEEN ”

Nine days after the Hilton shooting my nerves have settled and my exhaustion is easing, but my anger is sharp. I envy how easily my peers bounced back. I watched them on TV documenting the king and queen’s visit—the same faces who ducked for cover on Saturday resurfaced, composed by Tuesday. Dutiful spectators to the president coaxing a King Charles, showcasing a beehive fashioned after the White House, Michelle Obama’s contribution, in one perfectly staged scene. Trump opened his doughy hand to reveal a honeybee, which seemed to delight the king. Melania stood there loooking slightly unnerved, dressed to perfection. Camilla awkwardly looming, as she does. Sun shining. Grass clipped. Flowers in bloom. Kaitlan Collins even broke character, clealry enamored by the queen’s son, whom I’ve always insisted is underrated. He’s handsome and charming—a poet at heart and a painter by passion.

I’m glad America is catching on.

In Other News:

I have updates on Ghislaine Maxwell’s potential pardon

Instagram will stop recommending accounts that don’t post original content.

I have serious regrets about not heading up north to cover Elon’s trial.

Ted Wait was deposed by Congress but “didn’t say much.”

The Olsen twins spotted together brought momentary unity online.

Courtney Love scored a sentimental gem at the Sylvia Plath auction.

Bottles of urine were found scattered around the MET hours before the ball.

Kim Kardashian showed up naked in what looked to me like an uncanny homage to Bianca Censori.

Anna Wintour might be an elitist snob, but she’s perfect as host for this event. Notably absent? Meghan Markle.

Kim’s MET Vibe

MAIN SUBJECT

Pastors briefed on “non-human intelligence.” Impending disclosure is not just scientific but psychological and spiritual.

In a recent discussion Perry Stone claimed a group of pastors were invited to a government-led briefing focused on preparing for potential revelations about extraterrestrial life and advanced technology. According to the account, officials allegedly discussed recovered off-world materials and reports of non-human entities, and emphasized that religious leaders must be ready for the questions that follow. If true, this suggests preparation for how humanity will process it. Government agencies are rumored to be quietly preparing religious leaders for potential disclosure of extraterrestrial or non-human intelligence.

Perry Stone described a reported meeting where pastors were briefed on:

• Alleged recovered off-world materials

• Reports of non-human entities

• The need to guide congregations through paradigm-shifting revelations

Tom Thompson, American novelist and literary critic, responded on X to Walter Kirn, pointing out his theory that something larger than a messaging debate is stalling disclosure. Basically, he’s suggesting what I’ve come to hear and believe — that the real fight in Washington is not just over whether disclosure happens but over who gets to control the way it unfolds.

Tom states, “If his read is accurate, and I believe it is, the delay may not be caused by secrecy alone. It may be the result of competing factions trying to shape the release, manage the framing, protect themselves, and decide which version of the story reaches the public first.

That would help explain why the entire process feels so unstable.

Hearings take place. Whistleblowers come forward.

Legislation appears, then gets stripped down.

Officials hint at extraordinary information, then retreat into careful ambiguity.

This does not look like a clean, orderly march toward transparency.

It looks more like an internal power struggle occasionally breaking through the surface.”

IMAGE OF THE WEEK

A President a King and a bee.

BEST DRESSED

Kate Moss and Gigi Hadid.

BLIND ITEM

SNAPPED

“In an (even more rare) joint sighting in New York on Thursday, the Olsen twins were photographed taking the concept of “twinning” to new heights. Both forwent their beloved Margaux bags in favor of other iconic The Row pieces: Mary-Kate opted for the Lady bag, while Ashley toted the Agnes—in matching alligator. They were each in swaddling coats, dark sunglasses, and their signature, casually draped scarves. (It’s spring, guys.) — VOGUE

WATCH

Chloe Sevigny talk vintage fashion with Bazaar. One of the last remaining celebrities I find intriguing enough to watch a full length interview with.

HER FIRST BUY: “I was very into shopping from age 5. My mom was a thrifter, so we would go to all the local church-run, community-based thrift stores. I would buy Laura Ashley and Ralph Lauren and Asprey. I then slowly became more alternative and would scour those for interesting things, but then, in the ’90s I became obsessed with Margiela. I turned 18 and I wanted my first pair of Tabis and that was my first big, high-fashion purchase. My parents went halvsies with me and I bought them at If in Soho which is still there. That was a really defining, changing moment.”

RFK catches starling at airport / posts young photo of himself mounting a wild rhino / a user on X added AI image of him on giraffe after comments wondered what that might look like

STAR REPORT

Scorpio moon was not kidding when she arrived and delivered what was promised. My soul might be bruised and battered, but as timely gesture JK Ultra came to the rescue by completing my human design chart. I hope to go LIVE with her soon to discuss these findings.

See you soon!

JRK