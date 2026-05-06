House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Kayla's avatar
Kayla
11h

“As he sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” And Jesus answered them, “See that no one leads you astray. For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and they will lead many astray. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are but the beginning of the birth pains. “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and put you to death, and you will be hated by all nations for my name’s sake. And then many will fall away and betray one another and hate one another. And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray. And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end will be saved.”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭24‬:‭3‬-‭13‬ ‭ESV‬‬

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1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
12h

crowley said they were going to rebrand demons over 100 years ago to make them more easily accepted by normies. ‘aliens’ is the rebrand.

don’t fall for it. they are not from another planet.

they are from another dimension… Hell.

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