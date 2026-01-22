Knock, knock…

Today’s roundup applauds our health secretary for literally flipping the food pyramid on its head. A guest post on the subject from Dr. Jessica is included below.

Thank you for the feedback on yesterday’s post. I appreciate the excitement about a steadier injection of Housekeeping as a cultural mix-up to track a wider array of topics throughout the week.

As for the cosmic shift I alluded to, it’s very real. The best advice I can offer is to embrace it. The strange, frenetic energy many of us are sensing, if harnessed, becomes a force for good. If you knew what I know, read what I’ve read, and heard what I’ve heard, you’d be equally intrigued.

Underwater UFO bases in California —suddenly wiped from google maps?

We’ll get to that.

Last night, during a solo walk along the cliffs of Laguna, blanketed in ghostly sheets of fog, no orbs were visible. But the setting was cinematic enough to explain why they linger here. After I got home, a text came in from one of the local trackers. While relaxing in her spa overlooking the Pacific, she noticed a wide electric-blue presence glowing underwater near the shoreline—roughly twelve by twelve feet. The video she sent mirrors what was described in the UAP hearing I attended in September. The same hearing that featured news of Russian UFO documents—stolen by an American who testified about the incident in which unknown intelligence hijacked their systems and pointed nuclear missiles right at us. I was there. At the time, I didn’t fully grasp what he was saying!

Point being: the current fixation on the moon, orbs, and UAPs isn’t coincidental. It’s central to the timeline.

Which brings me to a conveniently overlooked fact: did you know we’re “returning” to the moon in the coming weeks? No one I know seems aware. Because no one is talking about it. Artemis II will send four astronauts on a ten-day, roughly 600,000-mile lunar flyby to test systems ahead of a future landing mission. Launch windows stretch from February through April.

We have the orbs.

A planet spinning faster for no reason.

And a sudden uptick in earthquakes across California. 200+ Quakes Hit SoCal In Less Than A Day.

At my office—a wobbly mid-century loft a few steps from the shoreline—I’ve felt every single one…

“California Has Entered the Danger Zone”

Last Night

The ghost fog.

Ten Days Before Her Premier, Melania Takes Over the Sphere

In side news, internet sleuths are busy matching Usha’s conception timeline to Erika Kirk’s now-viral hair-scruffle moment with Vance.

The latest on Nicola’s sordid past is linked below the paywall—long-circulating rumors of nanny abuse. And a dead dog.

The Clinton chapter is also quickly escalating. This week, House Oversight moved forward with contempt proceedings after both Bill and Hillary Clinton declined to sit for requested depositions tied to the committee’s broader Epstein review. A notable visual: C-SPAN’s dramatic camera pan across Bill Clinton’s nameplate, an empty chair looming behind it. The vote pushes the matter toward a full House decision and possible DOJ referral.

In Davos, Katy Perry showed up in a newly revamped conservative wardrobe to support her Canadian crush, who declined to take questions when approached by media.

Emmanuel Macron turned up in eclectic blue aviators, ostensibly to conceal bloodshot eyes caused by what he described as a “harmless” ailment.

Trump announced a new “framework” on Greenland. Though no one can quite explain why we need or want it.

MAIN PRIORITY: Turning the Old Food Pyramid on Its Head

The plate is now an inverted pyramid — and that matters

By Dr. Jessica Duncan, Medical Director of Ivim Health

One of the most important changes in the new dietary guidelines is the most obvious - they turned the old food pyramid upside down.

For decades, Americans were told to build their diets on a foundation of bread, cereal, and refined carbohydrates, with protein and fat pushed to the margins. That guidance shaped school lunches, hospital food, and public policy. It also coincided with rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disease.

The inversion feels symbolic because it is. But it’s also practical. The entire framework has been flipped — away from processed foods and toward real, whole foods that actually nourish the body.

Here’s a breakdown of what the new guidelines say and what changed:

A Return to Common Sense Nutrition

At its core, the updated guidance is refreshingly simple:

Eat real food.



Eat the right amount for you.



And stop building diets around ultra-processed products.

Instead of placing grains at the base of every meal, the new guidelines emphasize protein, dairy, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables; foods that stabilize blood sugar, preserve muscle, support hormones, and keep people full. Whole grains still have a role, but they no longer dominate the plate.

This shift reflects what many clinicians have seen firsthand for years: people do better when meals are centered on protein, nutrient-dense foods, and healthy fats — not when they’re told to subsist on refined carbs and low-fat substitutes.

Eat the Right Amount — for You

Another long-overdue change is the acknowledgment that calorie needs are not one-size-fits-all.

How much you should eat depends on age, sex, height, weight, and activity level. Portion sizes matter. Appetite cues matter. Personal context matters.

Nutrition advice works best when it respects biology instead of ignoring it.

Protein Is the Anchor

Protein is no longer treated as an afterthought — it’s foundational.

The guidelines recommend approximately 1.2–1.6 grams of protein per kilogram (equivalent to ~ 0.5- 0.7 grams per pound) of body weight per day, sourced from high-quality, nutrient-dense options, both animal and plant-based.

Prioritizing protein at every meal helps preserve lean muscle, supports metabolic health, and naturally regulates appetite. It’s one of the most effective tools we have for improving health across the lifespan.

Dairy and Fat: No Longer the Villains

Dairy has also been re-centered with a recommendation of three servings per day,

preferably full-fat and without added sugar.

Healthy fats are emphasized as essential, not optional. These include fats from whole foods like eggs, omega-3-rich seafood, meats, full-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados. Traditional oils such as olive oil, butter, and beef tallow are acknowledged as viable choices when used appropriately.

The focus is on quality and balance, with saturated fat kept under 10% of total intake — not on fear.

Fruits, Vegetables, and Fiber — in Real Form

Vegetables and fruits remain central, but with an emphasis on whole, nutrient-dense forms rather than processed versions.

General guidance includes: ~3 servings per day of vegetables, ~2 servings per day of fruits, and roughly 2–4 servings daily of fiber, based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

This isn’t about juicing or ultra-refined “health” products — it’s about eating foods as close to their original form as possible.

Whole Grains — Present, but No Longer the Base

Whole grains still have a place, typically 2–4 servings per day,

with an emphasis on fiber-rich options rather than refined carbohydrates.

What’s changed is their position. They are no longer the foundation of every meal — and that distinction matters.

Less Alcohol, Better Hydration

Alcohol intake is encouraged to be limited for overall health. Hydration should come primarily from water and unsweetened beverages, with recognition that sodium and electrolytes are essential — not something to eliminate entirely. General guidance remains under 2,300 mg of sodium per day, tailored to individual needs.

Why This Matters

For years, Americans were told to eat in ways that often left them hungry, frustrated, and metabolically unwell. It’s fair to ask whether industry influence played a role in shaping guidance that prioritized shelf-stable, highly processed foods.

What we’re seeing now is a correction.

The inverted pyramid sends a clear message: real food comes first. Protein matters. Ultra-processed foods and added sugars should be minimized. This clear, common-sense and simple guidance is great for the health of the nation, and it’s long overdue.