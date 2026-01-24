House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aimee's avatar
Aimee
11h

I’m feeling the way you feel about instagram, It’s all so distorted and fake. Living in MN currently is exhausting. We’re all being gaslit by the local media it’s reckless and infuriating.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Erin Cecil's avatar
Erin Cecil
13hEdited

I completed deleted my Instagram and Facebook. I can’t read all the division and hypocrisy anymore; it was sucking out all my energy. If September 11th happened today instead of then, I don’t think our country could even unite together in grief. But I am hopeful, in prayer, in Gods plan for our great nation. All that said I’m with you on romanticizing longer readings again! Looking forward to wants in store with your writing here ❤️

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture