KNOCK, knock . . .

Welcome to the weekend edition of Housekeeping.

I hope you’re enjoying it. It will be free for all subscribers until February—a convenient curation of trending news, photos, and links to sit with instead of scroll through. Studies show retention improves dramatically when we actually read in full, as opposed to consuming drip-fed clips that are quickly clicked through.

It feels vital right now, seeing as I’ve developed a sudden aversion to Instagram, which makes it hard to want to contribute at all. It’s like I woke up one day and found everything on it too loud, too jarring to the senses.

I may have reached my limit for crudely condensed content. I find myself leaning back into long form again. And I will always romanticize a lost newspaper era.

Something about 2026 has me desperately seeking new alternatives to old approaches. The whole robot thing. No matter how they frame it, it’s a depressing forecast. The fate of mankind feels like it’s hovering on the edge of demise, thanks to mechanical bodies designed to eliminate the mundane tasks of daily life. They want to unload our burdens, they say. Take out the trash. Wash our dishes. And ultimately satisfy God knows what else.

I saw a video of a man touring a facility in China. He stuffed his thumb into the mouth of an animated sex doll. Her eyes opened wide at his touch. Activated, she rose from her knees to seduce on cue, lifelike enough in face and flesh to confuse the average viewer.

No one is talking or writing about sex with robots. But rest assured—it’s coming.

Most days, I find myself wondering how and when the world went mad. Onscreen, it increasingly feels like evil is winning. I see waves of people openly mocking Erika Kirk with glee. Mothers and wives reducing grief to skits and punchlines. Drag queens in blonde wigs and charcoal-lined eyes sobbing theatrically for live audiences, recorded in reels loved by thousands. Pan to the next scene and you’ll see our leading right-wing provocateurs fist-pumping to Kanye’s “hail Hitler” in a nightclub, surrounded by scantily clad groupies visibly smitten on the sidelines.

Radical racism and antisemitism are proudly shattering the boundaries of acceptable dialogue for our youth. The N-word is cool. Jew-hating is hot. Trashing women, highly encouraged. Take, for instance, the unhinged internet weirdos who drag my name into live chats endlessly to stay relevant. These women condemn my Maxwell coverage, then turn around and publicly confess they want to marry Nick Fuentes—the man currently selling sweatshirts fashioned after Epstein’s signature Harvard pullover. According to Nick, “the coolest guy ever.”

Make it make sense.

Or don’t.

I don’t care so much anymore.

MAIN PRIORITY

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee next month regarding her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.

Mark your calendars for a HIH watch party on February 9.

According to the latest reports, she will appear virtually.

Though it’s likely she’ll invoke the Fifth Amendment and decline to answer every question.

Which raises the obvious one: why summon her at all, if silence is the most predictable outcome?

Regardless of what she decides to say—or not say—this is the perfect moment for me to unearth all of my Maxwell notes. When I said I was recommitting to legal coverage, I meant it. Be prepared to learn more about her than you ever cared to.

In related news, the report I shared yesterday —accusing the DOJ of ignoring sexual abuse, retaliation, and a potential federal cover up, is escalating. Let’s watch where it goes from here.

AHEAD

The Candace series conclusion

Epstein’s emails + book purchases

Ghislaine files

Nick Tartaglione’s case in fuller form. Hard drive evidence to prove tampered material was overlooked at trial.

An explicit examination of the OneTaste “sex cult”—X-rated terrain involving unjust persecution of the “witches” behind orgasmic female meditation.

Did you catch the Holmes piece? A few people messaged me saying it didn’t appear in their inbox for some reason.

I heard XYZ from you in response to the most recent installment of my series on Candace Owens. Lots of you shared your reactions to Mitchell Jackson, Candace’s PR man, and his role in the drama.

I stand by everything published. Three independent witnesses were present at that dinner, and additional witnesses were present at the other events described.

Olivia Nuzzi volunteered the following context:

“I love Mitchell and have thirteen years of his friendship to support my belief that in this instance in which his friendship seemed in doubt, he did not intend to do harm, and his intent matters more to me than any harm done, you know? By the time we clarified what the truth was, there was no way to undo the lie, and in any case it’s the responsibility of the person making public accusations to do their due diligence to verify their accusations are truthful before publishing them.”

Stay turned for part 4 ahead shortly.

“The Most Cocky Bitch I’ve Ever Seen in My Life”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We’re all here on Earth to help others; what on Earth the others are here for I don’t know.” — Thomas Pynchon

IMAGE OF THE DAY

Kate Hudson and her mom celebrate news of her second Oscar nomination.

POLITICS

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — January 22: A large purple bruise was spotted on the top of Trump’s left hand as he attended the signing ceremony of the Peace Charter for Gaza. Trump told The New York Times he had “clipped” his hand on a table.

MSM is desperately hoping it’s a sign of something more serious.

Elon Musk showed up at Davos this year for the first time ever, after spending years poking fun at the World Economic Forum and saying it wasn’t for him.

AI, according to his calculations, will be smarter than human collectiveness by the end of this year.

Fun fact: Davos has the highest town hall in Europe. At about 1,560 meters (5,120 feet) above sea level, it’s literally one of the loftiest places where local politics happen—and was once famous as a tuberculosis health resort that inspired Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain.

A YEAR OF MAHA

The official White House website is honoring a year of MAHA. “Eat Real Food” is the slogan for a campaign titled Take Back Your Health, which will take RFK on farm tours across the country to highlight how multigenerational family farms support access to real, nutritious food. He’s made it to Pennsylvania to pet the cows already.

ANONYMOUS WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL: “I think we’re largely done with vaccines.”

The administration is realizing the concerns of MAHA supporters, who worried that HHS-led emphasis on diet and diabetes, promoted by influential wellness-tech figures such as Calley and Casey Means, were an indication that vaccines would never be addressed adequately by RFK.

Politico:

“The administration believes that we need to start focusing on health, and long before someone enters a hospital,” Kennedy said.

He made no mention in his stump speech of the significant changes he’s made to the childhood vaccine schedule — which recent polling from TONY FABRIZIO and BOB WARD, who conducted polling for Trump’s campaign, warn will be unpopular, while issues related to food and agriculture continue to resonate across party lines.

A White House official, granted anonymity to describe the administration’s view on Kennedy and the midterms, said to expect to see “a lot more of him.” Kennedy will be deployed “very purposefully” on the issues that are “overwhelmingly popular” with voters across the aisle, the official said.

That’s not likely to include vaccine policy.

“I think we’re largely done with vaccines. I think the food stuff, we’re just beginning to kind of get into more,” the official said. “When you look at what’s keeping America unhealthy, it largely has to do with obesity and diabetes and heart disease and other very diet-driven and lifestyle-driven issues.”

But Kennedy — asked after his speech today if he plans to let vaccine policy take a back seat to food policy, given its wide bipartisan appeal — was not as concrete.

Allowing parents to make their own choices on childhood vaccinations is “just an important issue from a public health point of view,” Kennedy said. “Whether it’s a good political issue, I don’t know.”

“It’s something I’ve been fighting for for many years,” Kennedy said.

EXCLUSIVE: HHS Silences MAHA Critics of the EPA

When the EPA announced in November that it had approved the use of cyclobutrifluram and isocycloseram, pesticides that meet the criteria for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, activists revolted. That in itself wasn’t news. Environmentalists criticize big polluters and the big government forces that help them pollute. The world turns.

What was news was that many signatories of a December petition calling on Donald Trump to fire EPA chief Lee Zeldin were influential supporters of RFK, and had voted them all into office on the belief that the new administration would reflect MAHA priorities.

“Rather than supporting your initiative to ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ Administrator Zeldin has prioritized the interests of chemical corporations over the well-being of American families and children,” the petition read. “We respectfully urge you to remove Lee Zeldin from his position as EPA Administrator and appoint a leader who will genuinely defend public health and truly put America First.”

It was signed by several prominent MAHA supporters. According to the NYT more than 2,800 signed the petition. The organizers included Vani Hari, better known as the Food Babe, and Alex Clark.

The administration noticed. Officials quickly and aggressively snapped into action to defend Zeldin.

The EPA said the pesticides in question were not officially classified as PFAS by the agency, and that Zeldin “has been working closely” with Trump and RFK “to Make America Healthy Again.” He was backed up by RFK, who issued a statement of support for Zeldin to the New York Times, calling him “a steadfast partner in our mission,” and saying he was alongside him “driving the MAHA Strategy forward with force, advancing major initiatives on PFAS.”

Then the administration took a more dramatic step to protect Zeldin from criticism.

More than a dozen influential MAHA activists had been invited to a January 8 event at HHS celebrating new dietary guidelines that inverted the food pyramid.

Until word spread that they had signed the petition.

Their invitations were revoked.

HHS went so far as to print their names and photos with instructions to bar their entry from the premises.

An eagle-eyed source spotted (and snapped a photo) of the packet on a security table on their way out.

Note: Zeldin is a longtime ally of Trump’s. He defended him amid outrages and impeachments, even in periods when others in the Republican Party sought to distance themselves. Trump values loyalty. A former Army lawyer with no background in climate or energy, he now leads an agency tasked with making policy that decides how those industries and the toxins they may deliver to Americans will be regulated or deregulated. Meanwhile, RFK is a lifelong environmentalist famous for suing polluters—and winning. His supporters share his understanding that chemicals affect health just as much as diet and exercise. In the past, he’s called fertilizers and pesticides “the real culprit” of the obesity epidemic. But working in the administration requires compromises, and MAHA supporters have been challenged to be patient and remember that the long collaboration between corporate interests and major political parties can’t be dismantled overnight. Still, the backlash to the polite dissent of the petition came as an offensive shock. Several sources told me HHS wasn’t to blame and that the order to ban the signatories “came from above” HHS.

Source: “We want Trump to know we believe in him to follow through on this, and we believe in Bobby. Bobby is deeply focused on cooperation and collaboration, and in the EPA’s defense, the fact that they’re meeting with us and even having these conversations is monumental and unheard of. No other administration has done this.”

A Viral Penguin - Politicized

Initially, it was my youngest son who showed me. He was so moved, he talked about it for days, irritated that I didn’t get it. Why would this strange creature wander off to a harrowing destination, knowing it pointed to unlikely survival?

“It’s a metaphor for life, Mom.”

Now this poor penguin has Donald Trump of all people following him into the icy unknown, which pretty much defeats his whole purpose.

Image posted by the White House

Alexis Wilkins Profiled by Vanity Fair

Alexis Wilkins is Kash Patel’s gorgeous girlfriend. Also a victim of one of Candace’s conspiracy spirals. Cast predictably as another Israeli honeypot planted to infiltrate the U.S. government by seducing the director of the FBI.

Candace also took the opportunity to trash Alexis’ music.

Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel have been together for a little over three years.

In the article, she says she has no idea how the Mossad theory even took hold. “I’ve never been to Israel,” she explains. “There isn’t a stamp in my passport.” Yet Candace circulated a series of claims with little to no basic research into the person she was publicly slandering.

Her father is also not a Freemason, as claimed. Jeff Wilkins is a businessman with no affiliation to the Freemasons. The confusion appears to stem from a different man with the same name who was recently named a Freemason grand master. No effort was made to distinguish between the two, despite Wilkins’ parents’ home being doxxed as a result.

Alexis was further framed by Candace Owens as a homewrecker who broke up Kash Patel’s marriage. He was never married, and the two had already been together for nearly two years before he stepped into his current role.

Wilkins has also never been associated with Calvary Chapel, another claim invented by Owens.

The period of her childhood spent in Switzerland—presented as evidence of something suspicious—was simply the result of her father’s job with Gillette, which required the family to live abroad.

But most of this doesn’t make for a very gripping podcast, does it?

“Non Human-Life”

Anna Paulina Luna is everywhere, all the time, and we love her for it. One of the hardest working women in Washington.

CONSUMED

About a month ago, a video of an adorable Southern teacher named Courtney Cook Bales eating an entire baked sweet potato (skin and all) stuffed with cheese, (another delicious two-ingredient recipe), has the internet hooked. I’m addcited to trying all of these simple on-the-go snack concoctions. Nearly 10 million people watched the original video, which inspired countless recipe reaction clips. Everyone is raving about it, so I decided this week to see what all the hype was about. It really is delicious.

How to Make the Viral Cheese-Stuffed Sweet Potato:

Courtney starts by roasting her sweet potato in an air fryer or oven at 300°F for an hour to an hour and 20 minutes depending on the size. Then, she leaves the potato inside for another hour or two (or even three!) with the heat turned off, letting it stay warm until she’s ready to eat. When it’s time, she stuffs a couple slices of Butterkäse cheese—if you can’t find it, Havarti works just fine—into the center of the potato. Some people add butter, too. And just like that, the viral “teacher lunch,” one of TikTok’s biggest hits, is complete.

Fashion Rejecting AI — Gucci is Doing Everything Right

Denma's Gucci era has officially begun. This ad of the aged woman’s hands decked in jewels kneading dough, I’m so obsessed with.

FLASHBACK

In honor of the Trumps’ 21st anniversary, might we pause to reflect on the wedding day details. And the fact that Joy Behar was a guest. Along with Oprah.

Recalling their first encounter, Melania Trump told Harper’s Bazaar, “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him. I said, ‘I am not giving you my number. You give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me. If it was a business number, I thought, ‘What is this? I’m not doing business with you.’”

The custom duchesse satin gown reportedly cost $100,000. The fabric was embroidered with 1,500 diamonds and pearls and took over 500 hours to complete.

“I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality,” she told the magazine.

Their $2.5M Wedding

Speaking of Weddings . . .

Two in the political sphere are happening the same weekend. If high-glamour Palm Beach content is your thing, watch this space. You’ll like what’s ahead in Housekeeping.

END IT LIKE BECKHAM — THE SAGA CONTINUES . . .

DJ Fat Tony reveals what he saw at Brooklyn’s wedding dance with mom Victoria.

SUBJECTS OF ATTENTION

Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Second “Secret Escape” Honeymoon That No One Found Out About

California Post Begins This Month

Valentino Took Andy Warhol Shopping on Fifth Avenue

The Cut writer Olivia Craighead: Kate Hudson earned it.

Forbes has all The Blake Lively-Taylor Swift Texts About Justin Baldoni

BEST DRESSED

Gwyneth Paltrow at an LA film premier last month.

OBSESSIONS AND DISTRACTIONS

Leather craftsmanship and paper art, up close. No talking. No awful soundtrack.

LUCAS LOPES ART

JAPANESE LEATHER ASMR

IN HOME

Speaking of craftsmanship, Mike is almost finished with our current renovation, a Japanese inspired art shed for Rex Kraus.

IN OFFICE

The White House, as seen by Vanity Fair, reimagined for this week’s journaling collage.

STAR REPORT

It’s Aquarius season, and we’re still at a safe distance—more than a month away—from the next Mercury retrograde (February 26 through March 20).

Starting at 5:25 am pacific, the waxing crescent moon is in Aries. According to astrologer Susan Miller, “When the moon is transiting Aries, a fire sign, it’s a good time to think big and to pioneer into new technology or new types of business ventures…A. moon in Aries brings energy, enthusiasm, drive, and a lively day, so press forward.”

Readers may know that i’m a Scorpio, and Susan’s forecast for me today says I’ll be sticking close to home, which is a relief to me.

Plus, home is where the drones are—if you live on the coast in Southern California, at least. The sky will be clear tonight and I’ll be LOOKING UP.