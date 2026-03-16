House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Aimee's avatar
Aimee
12h

I hope Hollywood is dead I’m so tired of all of them and their opinions nobody asked for. 🤫🤐

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Polar Bear Eclipse 🌒's avatar
Polar Bear Eclipse 🌒
10hEdited

I love Megyn Kelly. Although I want Candace Owen called out by everyone and their momma for being pure ghetto trash in grandma blouses. I’m not going to hate Megyn because she is staying mum. I feel as a viewer she respects Erika and doesn’t agree with Candy, she’s just staying mum for reasons she will share sometime. I feel she is unfairly being dragged.

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