So, the dazzling mystery orbs are hovering outside my office on a nightly basis now. Remember when I laughed because Tucker called them angels? After monitoring them for a week, I’m starting to think he was onto something.

If we are in the midst of a spiritual war— might they be celestial DNA?

Earlier this week, I finally set out to spot the orbs my friend Laura has been telling me about for weeks. After work, we wandered the beach path overlooking the ocean, and saw one right away. A spectacular glow outlined by a circular white ring. Zoomed in, you see a neon-colored ball of static energy at the center, rapidly shifting colors at erratic speeds. Unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

Last night, a group of four women ventured out together to track them again. I’ll be filling you in on these adventures soon.

Re spiritual wonder: I’m collaborating with Aaron Everitt to get the HIH faith community up and running by mid-February. The plan is a two-hour monthly conversation exploring religion, belief, and how ancient frameworks intersect with our modern timeline.

On the publishing front, as part of my intentional New Year edit, I’ll be adding Housekeeping more frequently as a five-to-seven-minute news roundup to create space for ongoing discussion throughout the week while freeing up more bandwidth for the longer-form series. Think of it as a conveniently curated sweep where news, personal notes, and links to everything I’m using and loving, is included.

As for up coming features —I’m headed to Utah next week to document what’s expected to be the final film festival at Robert Redford’s beloved haven. The last Sundance. From there, I head to Florida for a very special event with very recognizable guests.

For those asking— Yes. Candace Undone is still ongoing. Part 4 will land sometime this weekend.

Finally, the sweetest news of the day belongs to the Vance family. Congratulations to the Vice President and his wife on the announcement that they’re welcoming their fourth child — a baby boy.

MAIN PRIORITY: Beckham Family Drama

I woke this morning to find my entire scroll dedicated to dissecting the Beckham family drama. Naturally, tabloids are salivating over this week’s revelations. Like many of you, I’ve been loosely tracking the feud ever since leaks surfaced about tensions following their disastrous wedding. Since then, we’ve watched the sparring between the family and Brooklyn and Nicola play out through coded captions and strategic posting.

I wrote about the crumbling state of things last year.

Despite reported efforts by concerned family friends, including Elton John, the situation has escalated into viral fodder. Brooklyn took to Instagram stories a couple days ago to explain why he has no interest in reconciliation, placing blame on greedy parents starting in utero. He claims his family has used him and his siblings as pawns in grand spectacle since birth, leveraging them to secure and fund the family brand, which—his framing, is all they really care about.

He claims his parents pressured him to sign his name away before the wedding, bullied Nicola throughout their engagement, staged press leaks to damage their reputation, and ultimately attempted to ruin their relationship while cutting him out of future profits.

Among the most shocking allegations was that his mother pulled out of designing Nicola’s wedding gown hours before the ceremony, leaving his bride scrambling to find a replacement, and called them “evil” for seating both of their nannies (who did not have husbands there) at their table, instead of the couple’s parents.

Brooklyn added that his mother danced “inappropriately” with him during what was meant to be the couple’s first dance, after Marc Anthony reportedly called Victoria “the most beautiful woman in the room.”

My texts are largely consumed by this last detail. It has everyone imagining the horror of a mother’s drunken striptease.

What’s true and what’s offered as slander, on either side, is hard to tell.

I know this probably isn’t the hot take most people want, but as a mother of four boys, I find it hard to want to take sides here. Not only is it genuinely sad to watch a family unraveling in public, but I suspect there is truth on both sides. Maybe his new wife is a spoiled brat, product of a billionaire’s daughter. And maybe his parents are more consumed by their public image than they would like us know. Perhaps their son fell in love with a high maintenance woman because he was raised by a high maintenance mother.

Whatever the reality, I think it is safe to assume things are only going to get worse from here. Watching it unfold gives me anxiety. My greatest fear is a fractured family and who our sons marry determines a lot. My boys are incredibly close. As different as they all are, they are super supportive of one another, so I hate to imagine one of them ever splintering from the rest.

Brooklyn’s confessions has the media locked in a frenzy, awaiting whatever salacious reveal comes next.

After Brooklyn’s rant, Nicole responded in silent support. The image of her starting into the mirror exposes a faint script tattoo below her breast, the Yiddish phrase “משפחה ערשט” (mishpoche ersht), which translates “family first.”

UP AHEAD

Insight from a specialist on the secret intelligence of water.

Spencer Pratt’s next big move.

A new short series drawing from a year and a half of exclusive dispatches from former inmates housed with Ghislaine Maxwell, with subplot involving drug-dealing nuns, murderous wives, UFO sightings, drone spies, and yoga class.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

RIP Valentino.

Pierpaolo Piccioli remembers him as “the most secure person I ever met.”

“I LOVE BEAUTY. IT’S NOT MY FAULT” — VALENTINO GARAVANI

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“California deserves whatever it gets. Californians invented the concept of life-style. This alone warrants their doom.”

― Don DeLillo, White Noise

THINGS RECENTLY CONSUMED

The Demon-Haunted World — Carl Sagan

Music for Mushrooms: A Soundtrack for the Psychedelic Practitioner

Current dinner family favorite: Another simple, high-protein viral TikTok recipe

Poetic Diction: A Study in Meaning — Owen Barfield

Catwalk (a 90s fashion flashback is the perfect visual palate cleanse)

FLASHBACK

Gavin Newsom might be a terrible governor, but a very cute kid.

READER’S SAY

SUBJECTS OF ATTENTION

Goop’s Three Perfect Days in Palm Beach

The Mess That Is Candace Owens — Blog & Mablog

Fox News asks: Is Heaven real? Science may reveal where God’s eternal kingdom exists — Michael Guillén

Food & Wine reveals the only olive oil Martha Stewart uses at home

The Kennedy Family is coming to Netflix

BEST DRESSED

Goldie Hawn at the Soap Dish premiere, 1991.

OBSESSIONS & DISTRACTIONS

Water healing. What do we really know about water, aside from the fact that I probably need to drink more of it? It may actually be more vast than space itself. After a random late-night exchange with Helena Christensen, who told me that Denmark has facilities devoted to massive, spinning water tanks used for healing, I went down the rabbit hole. I’ve been reading ever since. Stay tuned. I’ll be bringing in an expert on the matter.

ASMR office gadgets. I’ll explain later.

IN OFFICE

Spring projects are taking shape quickly, with an onslaught of events beginning next week. In-office filming, new series builds, and several developments are all coming into focus.

LEGALITIES

Erika Kirk invokes her rights as victim representative to remove “unwarranted delays”

Ashley St. Clair invokes ancient legal arguments to fight a modern problem involving Elon Musk

The Alexander brothers set to face federal sex-trafficking charges. DEVELOPING: One of the accusers was found dead last year.

The Reiner Case: a Tragedy Even Hollywood Can’t Process

Where it Stands:

In December 2025, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home, victims of fatal stab wounds. Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He faces life in prison without parole—or potentially the death penalty.

Nick has long struggled with mental health and addiction, including schizoaffective disorder, heroin and cocaine use, and periods of homelessness. Reports suggest a recent change in his medication may have worsened his condition.

The family has always been deeply involved in trying to help him, from rehabs to doctors to constant support. Nick’s early struggles inspired Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film he co-created with his father about addiction and father-son conflict.

Nick originally hired high-profile attorney Alan Jackson (you know him from Karen Read) but in January 2026, Jackson abruptly withdrew, citing circumstances he could not publicly discuss. Speaking after his departure, Jackson told reporters, “Under California law, my client is not guilty. I cannot discuss the reasons, but the law is clear.”

The arraignment was delayed and is now scheduled for February 23, with a public defender taking over. His comments have fueled speculation that mental illness may play a central role in the defense.

Nick remains in custody as competency evaluations move forward. If he’s deemed competent, the case will proceed to hearings, psychiatric testimony, and eventually trial or plea negotiations.

Celebrities in attendance of the party the night of the murders are expected to be called in as witnesses.

STAR REPORT

Northern Lights pictured following a powerful sunstorm over Portsall, western France, on Jan. 19 | Getty Images

What to Know About the Biggest Solar Storm to Blast Earth in Over 20 Years:

Earth was hit by an X-class solar flare — the strongest since 2003

Solar radiation reached severe (S4) levels

Auroras appeared far beyond their usual range

Satellites and GPS may experience temporary interference

Astronauts and polar flights face higher exposure; people on the ground are safe

Space weather agencies are monitoring for further activity

More Here