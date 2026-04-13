KNOCK, knock . . .

Photos by Morgan Lieberman for WSJ

“Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” — Nora Ephron

This morning the president posted an AI image of himself as Jesus healing the wounded, but then deleted it. He thought it was a doctor, he said. Shortly after he answered the Oval Office door to greet the woman delivering his McDonald’s DoorDash order. And, this is why I love Days of Our Lives in modern America.

I woke up Sunday morning with texts congratulating me on The Wall Street Journal feature. A two-part piece published this week that was, dare I say, flattering.

MAGA isn’t used to this. Texts from Trump world were taken aback. The idea that legacy media would spotlight a right-leaning voice with anything resembling a positive slant is a big deal among a group long conditioned to expect the opposite. Against the advice of many, I invited WSJ last month to shadow me at the office, at home with my family, and my living room, where they filmed a conversation with the MAHA women I rely on as top sources in real life. Nikki Bostwick, Shiva Rose, Eden James and Emily Kaplan. Eliza Collins and Jordan Kranse showed up with an open mind. I also loved the photographer they selected. Morgan Lieberman is so talented, a true gem to sit for.

I don’t have PR but I tend to trust that all press is good press if only because it invites curiosity on both sides, political critics included. On X I logged on to see a fresh wave of MAGA and liberal accounts newly following.

Up Ahead: Interview with Ian Maxwell | The Dead Scientist Society | Orb Conspiracies

On the flip side, it ignites fresh attacks from those intent on tearing me down. Slanderous warfare doesn’t phase me anymore. My blood pressure doesn’t even spike when I see this stuff now, as I’ve come to conclude: if you’re not making people furious, you’re not doing much at all.

Hayes Kraus makes a brief appearance in the MAHA video showcasing his brilliant approach to subtle trolling. The boy is cunning. I taught him how to make scrambled eggs with cottage cheese for added protein on camera, and then he went and cracked open a Diet Coke for breakfast like it’s routine, knowing it would clash with the MAHA messaging—and that he could not be scolded on camera. I feel obligated to note that Diet Coke is a rare treat in our house. We blame the president for its resurgence. Of course it made the final edit.

As for the group chat mentioned, Pam Bondi discussed it on Katie Miller’s podcast months ago. When WSJ reached out for comment, there was a brief moment of panic. Had China hacked us? Crazy we even have to worry about it. If this were a text chain of men in these same positions, no one would care.

Mark Halperin’s Vogue analogy sparked seething remarks in the WSJ comment section with one calling me “MAHA’s Anna Wintour.” Derogatory, but still appreciated. Under any inflection, I’ll take it.

Eliza Orlins, a former public defender and Democratic influencer, called me “dangerous,”

“She is hugely influential,” Orlins said. “She is being unbelievably reckless.”

The majority of the comments agree that I’m everything “wrong” with America.

While I don’t resent the VIP party girl framing, it does neglect to include that beyond the flashy society scenes, I’ve put in my time in plenty of unglamorous places across America—campaign buses, rundown hotels, a naval warship, dismal waiting rooms in federal prisons—on top of the endless hours I spend on calls with inmates and their families. Every hour of my life is more chaotic than you can imagine, delightfully unpredictable in its own rhythm, but it’s the unseen chapters that have carved my success, measured by the trust I’ve earned simply by listening to people others in media have callously tuned out.

The party I hosted for Jay Beecher last week turned up today in an exclusive for the California Post with a headline that determines an opinion on the book for you. Which Peter likely hasn't read yet.

Peter Kiefer showed up Thursday and relayed his thoughts in a recap: “Offensive new Epstein book paints Ghislaine Maxwell as victim, claims some girls were money-grabbers.” The highlight seeks to relay just how controversial it is to not only write, but read and discuss a book that strays from the popular public narrative—based on interviews with people overlooked by the media despite being main characters in the case. Caution over due diligence means never asking the hard questions or investigating claims that challenge victims.

The event was framed as a discussion, not a book signing. An excuse to gather writers and connect over cocktails the old-school way. Everyone had a good time. You don’t have to love Jay’s angle in the book or my stance on Ghislaine Maxwell as scapegoat, but the eggshell approach isn’t doing journalism any favors. To tread lightly with coded apology and bias is a coward’s call, IMO. But so goes the trends of a cursed literary era.

IN OFFICE

Jay Beecher And I LIVE Today @5PM!

I was in LA a lot last week. Only good things to come.