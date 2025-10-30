“Make no mistake: this is not authentic parent advocacy.”

Editor’s Note: Please welcome today’s guest writer—one of my oldest friends. Our friendship goes back to our early teenage years. We grew up in the Inland Empire in the ’90s and found ourselves on opposite sides of the political spectrum, passionately invested in competing policies and candidates. We even drove together to cast our first votes: him for Bush, me for Gore. Years later, we had a major falling out on Facebook over Trump. Now, as adults—life, funny as it is—we’ve reconnected and have a lot more in common. One day we’ll sit down and revisit the full story of this friendship, deserving its own feature-length piece.

In the meantime, I’m thrilled to have Brian Lenney, a member of the Idaho Senate representing the 13th district, here to write about a topic that deserves broader public attention: parental control over kids’ online habits.

Thank you, Brian. It’s great to have you in my corner.

Senator Jay Morris, a conservative Republican from Louisiana, wasn’t supposed to be the one to unravel Meta’s multimillion-dollar astroturfing operation...

But when Digital Childhood Alliance Executive Director Casey Stefanski sat before the Louisiana Senate Finance Committee in 2024, nervously defending her organization’s push for app store accountability laws, Morris pressed her with the simplest of inquiries:

“Are you funded by tech companies?”

What happened next exposed one of America’s most sophisticated astroturf operations, where corporate money creates the illusion of grassroots activism.

Stefanski squirmed. She deflected. She said she “didn’t feel comfortable” answering basic questions about her organization’s alleged Big Tech backing.

When Morris pressed for a simple yes-or-no answer about tech company funding, Stefanski finally admitted they do receive such support but refused to name the companies.

Asked about her organization’s structure, Stefanski revealed they are organized as a 501(c)(4), the designation that allows political advocacy without disclosing donors.

“So, you’re not going to tell us who’s actually supporting it?” Morris asked.

“No,” Stefanski replied.

The woman supposedly representing concerned parents across America either couldn’t or wouldn’t say which Big Tech companies were footing the bill.

The awkward exchange that followed was the moment that exposed how Facebook’s parent company has orchestrated a brilliant shell game to avoid responsibility for creating what researchers like Jonathan Haidt now call “The Anxious Generation.”

Stefanski’s evasion was just the beginning of a story that reaches into the highest levels of Silicon Valley, spans multiple states, and reveals how one of the world’s most powerful corporations has weaponized parental anxiety to wage war against its competitors while children face unprecedented rates of depression, self-harm, and suicide.

Even Google’s own director of public policy recognized what was happening, saying that these bills “would do nothing to address people’s concerns. And in the process, they’re letting Zuckerberg and Meta off the hook by providing this false sense of security that no amount of age verification at an app store level can really solve.”

The Utah Mom Who Isn’t What She Seems

But the rabbit hole goes deeper…

Three months before Stefanski’s disastrous testimony, Melissa McKay was building her online presence as the “concerned Utah mom” leading a so-called “grassroots” revolt against Big Tech.

Her X bio read like a casting call for authentic advocacy: “Mom. Child Advocate. #FixAppRatings #AppStoreAccountability.”

Her website features heartwarming photos of families gathered around dinner tables, urgent statistics about children’s digital exposure, and emotional appeals to protect kids from Silicon Valley’s harmful algorithms.

But if you follow her digital footprint, the picture becomes more complex.

McKay, who chairs the Digital Childhood Alliance, claims to represent “over 70 advocacy groups” in a coalition pushing to hold Apple and Google accountable for the apps they distribute through their stores.

She’s traveled to state capitals, testified before legislators, and appeared on podcasts as the authentic voice of concerned parents demanding action, painting a picture of organic grassroots uprising.

But when Bloomberg reporters began investigating the Digital Childhood Alliance’s funding sources, they discovered what Casey Stefanski wouldn’t admit under oath in Louisiana: that Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) was allegedly bankrolling this supposedly grassroots movement.

During her Louisiana testimony, Stefanski acknowledged only that “Meta supports the legislation the group is promoting,” while insisting that they “…were working on this legislation prior to Meta even caring about it.”

But her refusal to admit whether or not Meta was funding this effort, despite confirming tech company support seems to reveal the scope of the deception.

The irony is staggering, isn’t it?

As American parents grappled with children addicted to Instagram and Facebook, experiencing the mental health crisis documented in “The Anxious Generation,” Meta chose not to fix their platforms… but to launch campaigns that blamed everyone else.

According to Bloomberg:

“Meta lobbied in support of the Utah and Louisiana laws putting the onus on Apple and Google for tracking their users’ ages. Similar Meta-backed proposals have been introduced in 20 states. Federal legislation proposed by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah would hold the app stores accountable for verifying users’ ages.”

If this isn’t outsourcing parenting to Big Tech, I don’t know what is.

The Generation That Facebook Broke

We’re in the midst of a major mental health crisis in the United States, and it hits young girls the hardest:

Depression rates are skyrocketing.

Self-harm hospitalizations for girls aged 10–14 are increasing at an alarming rate.

Suicide attempts by young girls are out of control.

Jonathan Haidt’s extensive research shows that the generation that grew up with Instagram and Facebook has become the most anxious and depressed in American history.

What McKay and Stefanski don’t tell lawmakers is that Meta knew this was happening.

Internal research revealed through Frances Haugen’s whistleblower documents showed that Facebook executives understood their platforms were devastating young people’s mental health.

One internal study found that Instagram worsened body image issues for one in three teen girls. Another revealed that the platform exacerbated eating disorders and suicidal thoughts among teenagers. Company researchers even documented how their algorithms pushed vulnerable users toward harmful content, creating what one internal memo called “a perfect storm” for adolescent mental health crises.

This should outrage any parent with young children (especially moms of girls).

But instead of fighting against these organizations, some of these same moms are signing up to work for the very groups that are tearing their daughters’ worlds apart. It’s a betrayal that cuts deep, revealing a story of misplaced faith and hidden agendas that should leave every parent seething.

Even when faced with clear evidence of documented harm to children, Meta made a calculated business decision. Rather than redesigning algorithms that were literally creating “The Anxious Generation,” Meta hired an army of lobbyists and began backing organizations like McKay’s Digital Childhood Alliance.

The company’s lobbying expenditures tell the story: $24 million in 2024 alone, surpassing defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

The State Model That Meta Fears

To understand why Meta’s app store accountability campaign represents such a cynical manipulation of parental concern, consider how Idaho lawmakers approached a similar child protection challenge in 2024.

When addressing the problem of minors accessing pornography online, states like Idaho didn’t target internet service providers, app stores, or payment processors.

They went straight to the source of the harm.

Idaho’s age verification law (H498) placed responsibility exactly where it belonged: on the pornography sites that profit from explicit content.

Pornhub and similar platforms must now verify users’ ages to prevent minors from accessing harmful material or face penalties. This law carried such significant weight that it prompted Pornhub to geoblock Idaho and other states with similar age verification laws.

As a result, when you visit Pornhub from an Idaho IP address, you’ll see this restricted access message:

The law recognized a simple principle that Meta desperately wants lawmakers to ignore:

Those who create and distribute harmful content to children should bear the burden of protecting minors from that content.

But Meta’s Digital Childhood Alliance pushes the opposite philosophy.

Instead of following the direct platform accountability model, they want laws that protect social media companies while burdening uninvolved distributors (i.e. the devices they use to access social media). The result is that the actual harm creators (i.e. social media companies) get a free pass while uninvolved middlemen (e.g. Google Play, the App Store, etc.) bear all the costs and liability for problems they didn’t create and can’t control.

Meta’s Master Playbook

Stefanski’s discomfort during her Louisiana testimony wasn’t random nervousness.

It was the moment when Meta’s carefully constructed facade began to crack under legislative scrutiny. The Digital Childhood Alliance’s campaign follows a playbook Meta had used successfully before, most notably in their 2022 operation against TikTok.

That earlier campaign, exposed by The Washington Post, revealed how Facebook paid the Republican strategy firm “Targeted Victory” to run a national campaign portraying TikTok as dangerous to American children. Campaign directors received explicit emails instructing them to push stories with headlines like “From dances to danger,” shaping media narratives that depicted TikTok as uniquely harmful to minors.

The irony is thick: Facebook was funding campaigns to demonize a competitor for alleged harms to children, even while their own internal research documented far worse effects from Instagram and Facebook usage among the same demographic.

So it should come as no surprise that current app store accountability campaigns display the same sophisticated coordination, the same manufactured messaging, and the same cynical use of “child welfare concerns” to mask corporate warfare. Meta identified a strategy that would shift regulatory compliance costs to their competitors while preserving their own ability to serve algorithmic content to minors under existing Section 230 protections.

When Stefanski told Louisiana legislators she wouldn’t name her Big Tech backers, she was simply protecting a carefully constructed deception that extends across multiple states, involves millions in coordinated spending, and represents one of the most audacious examples of corporate astroturfing in American political history.

The Shell Game in Action

Here’s How it Works…

Step 1: Meta identifies politically favorable states with tech-skeptic sentiment (Louisiana, Texas, Utah, and others).

Step 2: They deploy third-party groups like the Digital Childhood Alliance, Foundation for American Innovation, and Digital Progress Institute to testify in targeted statehouses.

Step 3: According to Politico, they enlisted firms like DCI Group (a Republican firm known for its use of astroturfing tactics) and Hilltop Public Strategies (a campaign management firm that often works with Democrats) to coordinate messaging and grassroots campaigns nationwide.

Step 4: They equip bill sponsors with talking points lifted directly from Meta’s internal documents.

Step 5: They target Apple and Google as obstacles to “parental rights” while Meta benefits from the regulatory burden being shifted to competitors.

Understanding Meta’s strategy requires seeing through their carefully crafted messaging to the underlying business interests.

The same phrases appear in testimony across different states. When lawmakers supporting Texas SB 2420 use language that mirrors Meta’s internal documents nearly word-for-word, that’s no coincidence.

Also telling? Senator Mike Lee’s reversal from opposing app store control to now mandating it tells you everything you need to know about whose interests are really being served (of course it’s Mike Lee - it’s always Mike Lee).

When Louisiana deployed 12 Meta lobbyists for a single bill while publicly claiming they aren’t the “driving force,” you realize the scale of resources being thrown at state legislatures.

The coordination becomes even more obvious when tracking similar legislation across state boundaries. Utah’s SB 152 became the template for nearly identical bills introduced in Texas, Florida, and even Congress. The bills share not just similar language but identical talking points, coordinated introduction timing, and the same coalition of supposed “grassroots” groups providing testimony.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s personal intervention, including direct phone calls to governors opposing these measures, reveals how seriously the targeted companies take this threat. I’d argue, that in this case, Cook understands what many legislators have missed: this isn’t authentic parent advocacy demanding child protection.

Instead, this is Meta using regulatory capture to burden competitors while preserving their own ability to serve harmful algorithmic content to the very children these laws purport to protect.

Where Responsibility Actually Belongs

The fundamental deception in Meta’s app store accountability campaign lies in its deliberate misdirection about responsibility.

When a parent hands a 13-year-old unrestricted access to devices that social psychologist Jonathan Haidt describes as “the world’s most sophisticated drug delivery device,” three parties bear responsibility for what happens next, but only one has the power to prevent harm before it occurs.

Parents who give children unlimited smartphone access, unrestricted social media accounts, and devices in bedrooms overnight shouldn’t be surprised when those children develop anxiety, depression, or addictive behaviors around digital consumption.

As Pastor Voddie Baucham once said:

“If you send your kids to Caesar for their education, don’t be surprised when they come back as Romans.”

The point is clear: predictable consequences arise from specific parental choices, which could be prevented through basic boundary-setting and supervision. Along with similar laws in about 20 other states, Idaho’s pornography age verification law recognizes this principle while still holding content providers accountable.

Of course, these laws don’t eliminate parental responsibility for monitoring what children access online. Parents remain the primary guardians of their children’s digital consumption. But smart lawmakers understand that platforms profiting from potentially harmful content should bear compliance obligations for age verification. The law establishes a two-tier responsibility structure: direct platform accountability combined with ongoing parental oversight.

Even though the Digital Childhood Alliance website features alarming statistics about children’s digital exposure and urgent calls for government intervention, the messaging obscures a simpler truth: parents have always retained the power to control their children’s media consumption.

A parent who chooses to give their 12-year-old an unrestricted smartphone, unlimited screen time, and social media accounts has made a series of deliberate decisions that predictably lead to the very problems McKay’s organization claims only legislation can solve.

Breaking The Cycle

The solution to protecting children from becoming part of “The Anxious Generation” isn’t complex legislation that benefits Meta while burdening their competitors.

It’s applying the same direct accountability principles that many state lawmakers used for pornography sites: place responsibility on those who create and profit from potentially harmful content, while maintaining parental authority over what children access.

Idaho and other states got it right by targeting the actual source of harm. Porn sites that profit from explicit content must now verify users’ ages before exposing minors to material that can damage developing minds. The law doesn’t burden internet service providers, app stores, or payment processors. It places responsibility exactly where it belongs: on content creators who profit from potentially harmful material.

Meta’s app store accountability campaign represents the opposite philosophy.

Instead of following Idaho’s model of direct publisher responsibility, they advocate for laws that protect social media companies while burdening uninvolved distributors. It’s like requiring credit card companies to prevent underage drinking while allowing bars to serve anyone without checking IDs.

Real child protection requires recognizing that parents hold the ultimate power to prevent harm.

When a child is handed unlimited access to platforms optimized by teams of neuroscientists to create compulsive usage patterns that interfere with sleep, social development, and emotional regulation, they are given direct access to algorithms designed to capture and monetize developing minds for corporate profit.

No app store accountability law will change this fundamental dynamic.

Apple and Google don’t design Facebook’s algorithm that pushes depression-inducing content to teenage girls. They don’t control Instagram’s recommendation systems that amplify eating disorder content to vulnerable users.

They don’t profit from the engagement patterns that Meta’s own research shows create psychological harm.

They simply provide distribution platforms that can host either beneficial or harmful applications depending on what companies like Meta choose to build.

Lenney’s Final Thoughts

The Digital Childhood Alliance wants parents to believe they’re powerless against Big Tech, that only government regulation can protect children from corporate algorithms designed to exploit psychological vulnerabilities.

This narrative serves Meta perfectly. While parents demand that app stores solve problems they could address through basic supervision and boundary-setting, Meta continues operating the algorithms that actually harm children, without taking responsibility for the content they serve or the engagement patterns they create.

Make no mistake: this is not authentic parent advocacy.

You’re witnessing corporate astroturfing designed to manipulate both parents and policymakers while protecting the profits of companies that have turned America’s children into “The Anxious Generation.”

The real question isn’t whether app stores should verify ages for social media access.

It’s whether parents will recognize that they hold the power to protect their children from algorithmic manipulation, and whether they’ll demand that the platforms actually creating psychological harm take direct responsibility for the content they serve instead of hiding behind fake grassroots groups funded by the very companies profiting from young people’s mental health crisis.

Because nothing says “protecting children” quite like taking money from the company that broke them in the first place.

