“Candace, I'll always defend your right to free speech-and everyone's. Even if that means you mock me, imply I'm a prostitute, report falsehoods as fact, and spark thousands of people to hurl anger and hate my way before jury selection. My feelings will never out weigh our constitutional values.” — Jessica Mann

My instinct is always to wait until my emotions settle before writing to “explain.” Writers are different than podcasters. Live medium thrives on immediate response. Words on pages, meant to translate experiences, come slower and don’t go viral. So, while I can’t expand on or engage with the internet’s version of events—the way it’s spun and distorted the very messy, very personal loss of a longtime friend and writer—I do want to say this: I deeply regret how it’s all played out. I regret my part and of course my reaction fired by pain. There is so much behind the scenes it is fueled by. But I’m stunned by how much has been misconstrued to satisfy an audience of seething strangers and boost someone else’s live views.

I asked that a broken friendship not be dragged into a fight over an opinion piece, but that ask was twisted into something else, too.

I never wanted to “go to war with Candace Owens.” In many ways, she’s been an ally. We agree on a lot. I regret how this feud unfolded. But I also know that there are hard-earned lessons here. When a major rupture happens—especially one that’s ugly and impossible to neatly explain—you see how quickly a narrative can take off. How a viral attack can consume you while you’re still processing private heartbreak.

In this case, it’s often easier to surrender to the noise than to defend yourself, because defending yourself means revealing private details the internet doesn’t deserve—but that would shift the story entirely. There are major parts of this situation missing from public view. Key elements are being manipulated to fit convenient narratives, and it’s all very sad to watch.

I trust that you as readers know that the unspoken details are excluded for fair reason, marked by an unfortunate disconnect.

In this chaos, I’ve chosen to step back and away and let people draw conclusions from a limited perspective. They can trash me all want moving forward, I can only control how I respond. And, no it’s not easy.

But I do want to share one highlight worth amplifying.

Jess Mann, the lead victim in the Weinstein case, weighs in. And through all the slander, vitriol, and viral chaos circling us, I figure her words offer some insight and grounding.

To those following me here: I would also ask that you please resist the urge to attack based on half-truths and worst-case interpretations of everyone involved.

Thank you.

Shared by Jess Mann:

“A while after the trial, a woman from work burst into a Zoom call, animated and eager. "Are you following House Inhabit?" she asked. She had no idea who I was in relation to the trial. At the time, Jessica Kraus, the voice behind House Inhabit, was deeply skeptical of Weinstein survivors-a skepticism that, if you follow her closely, still lingers today.

It wasn't until a year after the trial that I finally spoke out, sitting down with Rich McHugh. Why? Because I learned the jury had asked the judge to define "consent," and his only guidance was to use their "common sense." That should terrify everyone.

I was floored. How could I have gone through hell, only for the judge to sidestep a legal definition of consent? This wasn't just about my life-as I noted in my victim impact statement, the jury's decision would also irrevocably alter another person's fate. That realization drove me to explore consent laws further, believing clearer definitions could protect everyone: victims and those falsely accused alike.

Jessica, by all accounts, doubted my story. Yet I admired her curiosity, her ability to ask questions and listen without rushing to judgment. I never needed her to believe me-I just saw her as someone capable of hosting a longer, more open conversation.

If you've followed her work, you'll notice Jessica kept tracking the trials. I've read her takes-sometimes blunt, not always distinguishing me from others involved. I've seen her playfully engage with Arthur Aidala, even spotlighting his fashion choices. And you know what? I don't take it personally. It's fine.

Which brings me to this idea of Jessica and me being "friends," as if there's some hidden secret. As she's pointed out, we spent only a few days together. She knows more about me than I do about her. Letting someone interview you creates a connection, sure-it's personal in its own little bubble. But I don't know her Starbucks order, I've never met her husband, and we're not texting like sorority sisters. She's busy with her real life, her family, and her friends. I'm not saying this to distance myself; I just think it's worth noting that our "friendship" exists in a very specific, limited context-for both of us.

Before Candace's episode about me aired, I felt an urge to connect with her. I think people would be surprised by how much we might align on issues like Me Too and beyond.

It's wild how many outlets declined to publish my perspective back then because it didn't fit the "woke"narrative. And when I thought about who might bridge me to Candace, Jess was the only name that came to mind.

I don't shy away from people who disagree with me. In fact, I was excited by the possibility that Candace and I could find common ground, even if she didn't believe my story. Then her episode dropped.

Candace, I'll always defend your right to free speech-and everyone's. Even if that means you mock me, imply I'm a prostitute, report falsehoods as fact, and spark thousands of people to hurl anger and hate my way before jury selection. My feelings will never out weigh our constitutional values.

At first, I still defended you. You've always struck me as someone driven by deep conviction, on a mission about issues you believe affect humanity spiritually and philosophically. I wanted to respond with humor and grace. But I'm not sure where your mission gets tangled-whether it's alliances with Harvey, some concept of "me" versus who I really am. You call your series "investigative," yet in the two years you spoke with Harvey, no one from your team reached out to me. That's not a critique-just curiosity. I respect you too much to jump to assumptions without understanding you better

I get it-you may not believe Harvey raped me.

Sometimes it feels like I can't even be human; every emotion I show becomes ammunition for someone to dismiss me.

Candace, I've heard your criticism loud and clear, and I'm not here to dodge it or deflect. I'm more than willing to sit down with you, to talk openly about every part of my life-my experiences, my choices, the messy and the real.

I'd welcome the chance to address your doubts directly, not because I need to prove anything, but because I believe in facing things head-on.

What debate will produce, is making sure no one-man or woman-has to endure what I went through. If you're up for it, I'm here, ready to listen and speak, because I think that's where understanding starts. The door's open but..

I am not the court, the judge, or the jury-those roles carry a weight I don't claim. What happened to me is something I wouldn't wish on a single soul, and I remain committed to letting the legal process unfold with the dignity it demands. Justice is bigger than me, and I respect its course. For now, I'm navigating this storm as best I can, holding fast to that principle.”