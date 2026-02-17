House Inhabit

Keri
11h

The context is irrelevant to me at this point. I know it should matter but at this point it's all complete filth. Complete monsters on all levels.

Shrinking it down to the rest of us - you absolutely know if there's a creep in your country club/enieghborhood/social group. You don't go to parties at their house. You don't text them. You avoid social gatherings where they try and insert themselves. You warn your mate not to go near things lest they be implicated by proximity. I fail to see how this didn't hold true with everyone involved with Epsten. They knew. they all knew.

And one last thing. All the Oprah connections to everyone in these files.

Alexis
10h

The point is flying over everyone’s heads. Yes the video was bad, but it wasn’t what everyone else said it was. Everyone made this about torturing children. I’ve seen people say things like “we should be rioting. “ Well you can’t riot if you don’t know what you’re talking about first. Stick to facts more and people will take you seriously. Maybe people would actually be motivated to get off their phone and go riot if they knew 100 percent what tf was going on!

