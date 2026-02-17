Daily, Epstein file interpretations are growing more and more absurd. It’s enough to make me want to log off altogether, watching middle-aged men and fresh-faced TikTok stars mirror the same recycled recaps, front-facing commentary pasted over redacted emails, translating horrors they claim to have decoded. Certainly, there are real horrors embedded within these files. But even those demand careful scrutinized examination before public condemnation. Otherwise, we risk slipping back into the same knee-jerk cancellation in culture we’ve worked so hard to escape.

Look at the ramifications at the highest levels already. They’re staggering. Across the globe, powerful figures are dropping like flies — stepping down or being forced out over past communications with Epstein, regardless of the content or context. I saw a whole thread viciously attacking Katie Couric because she made a cloning joke in an email to Epstein.

I’m watching some of the more outrageous interpretations spread like wildfire, without a shred of critical thought attached. Screenshots are treated like smoking guns. Sarcasm as confession. Proximity itself, incriminating.

Notice Democrats are QAnon overnight?

The majority on both sides are eating it up — these grotesque insinuations presented to them as fact. I thought we had all evolved into smarter skeptics.

RE: Two Claims Currently Framed as Evidence of Sexual Torture:

ONE: The magnifying-glass image circulating right now is not Epstein. It’s a still shot from a BDSM pornography video titled “Drea Morgan Stakeout Under Glass,” featuring adult performer Drea Morgan. It is not from the Epstein files, and there were no minors involved. Which should make you wonder, if this image is being passed around as “proof,” how did it get inserted into the narrative at all? Are people fabricating evidence, and for what reason?

TWO: The email referencing a “torture video,” which has everyone up in arms and immediately assuming it refers to some kind of sexual torture recording.

Recent file dumps revealed some massive names. One of the more surprising was Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, one of the largest shipping companies in the world. The emails show he had a close long term relationship with Epstein. Recently unsealed documents include an inflammatory 2009 email from Epstein to Sultan bin Sulayem referencing a “torture video.”

Epstein writes: “Where are you? Are you okay? I loved the torture video.”

Thomas Massie to the rescue. Quick to confirm through unredacted DOJ material that Sultan bin Sulayem was indeed the recipient, but naturally offered no further context to quell pubic hysteria. In order to remain a hero to the dumb, less is always more.

April 2009

A video leaked that genuinely horrified the world. It showed Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, torturing an Afghan grain merchant, Mohammed Shah, in the desert over a business dispute. The footage, roughly 45 minutes long, was graphic. Beatings, electric prods, escalating abuse. It ended with the restrained victim being run over by an SUV.

Via Majed North on X: The 45-minute tape is pure nightmare fuel. It includes:

Whipping & electric cattle prods

Stuffing sand in his mouth

Beating him with a nail-studded board

Pouring lighter fluid on his genitals & lighting them on fire

Sodomy with a wooden stick

Salting his wounds & firing shots around him to terrify him

The video ends with them running him over repeatedly with an SUV, just enough to break his bones, not kill him, while a uniformed cop held him down so he couldn’t escape.

The tape was smuggled out by Bassam Nabulsi, a Lebanese-American business associate of the Sheikh. Reporting at the time indicated the Sheikh had asked Nabulsi to film the incident. When their relationship deteriorated, the video eventually made its way to the press.

On April 22, 2009, U.S. networks aired clips. Global reaction was unanimously horrified. Human rights organizations condemned it. The UAE government announced an investigation.

In 2010, a UAE court acquitted Sheikh Issa, ruling that he had been under the influence of drugs allegedly supplied by Nabulsi and was therefore not criminally responsible. Nabulsi, meanwhile, faced legal consequences in the UAE, though he was already in the United States.

The Sheikh Issa video dominated international headlines in April 2009. Epstein’s email was sent shortly thereafter. Is it not more reasonable to assume that this was the incident being referenced?

Point being: perhaps we—middle-aged adults who should know better—ought to pause before outsourcing geopolitical interpretation to college-aged sleuths decoding fragments of files without context, historical framing, or any awareness of the global tensions attached to those dates and communications.

On the record I’d like to state— Ghislaine Maxwell is definitely in prison. And I am at least 80 percent sure Epstein is no longer with us.

Stay tuned for further facts and insight.