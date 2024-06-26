Photos By Denise Bovee

I know we're all gearing up for debate night chaos. I have a handful of friends joining me tomorrow with plenty of festive props, snacks, patriotic cocktails, and a Laura Loomer-constructed drinking game to pair with the spectacle, but I wanted to pause briefly here today before that content engulfs us to announce an upcoming three-part series on MK-Ultra. A few weeks back, I rented a bright orange spaceship in the middle of the desert—yes, you read that right—with my friend and conspiratorial mentor, Jennifer Carmody, better known as JK Ultra, because I was feeling a little burnt out on politics and needed an interlude of sorts. Turns out, a spaceship crammed with friends sharing thoughts on deep web conspiracies proved an ideal escape.

For those less familiar, MK-Ultra, initiated by the CIA in the early 1950s, remains one of the most controversial and chilling programs in modern American history, aiming to develop dismal mind control techniques for espionage and defense. The project, described by historian Alfred McCoy as "an atrocity of unimaginable scope and scale," involved administering high doses of psychoactive drugs like LSD, along with hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and electroconvulsive therapy to unwitting individuals. Many of these experiments, —conducted without informed consent — resulted in severe psychological and physical harm, violating basic human rights and ethical standards. CIA whistleblower Victor Marchetti condemned the project as "morally wrong" and a "violation of all ethical standards," highlighting its profound impact on victims. Despite its “alleged” termination in 1973, MK-Ultra's legacy of human suffering and the destruction of many records during congressional investigations in the 1970s leave numerous questions unanswered.

Who is JK Ultra?

By now, anyone who follows me on IG should recognize her. Aside from a photogenic face frequently spotted in my stories, she's a viral sensation on TikTok who's captivated millions with her fearless exploration of the most enigmatic and controversial conspiracy theories of our era. From unearthing the mysteries of alien encounters and parallel dimensions to delving into the dark alleys of MK-Ultra and beyond, JK is an expert on uncharted territories. Her series, sometimes spanning 20-part slides, invites viewers to let their guards down and venture into the unknown, making her a trusted beacon for anyone seeking deeper truths and hidden realities in a world clouded by the mundane.

And, she’s funny.

You can find more of her and a schedule for her monthly master classes on Substack. Her column A Web of Theories offers "A Window into the Life and Mind of a Professional Conspiracy Theorist.” There, she provides readers with a front-row seat to her own experiences and other peculiarities by blending curiosity and humor for an intimate glimpse into the bizarro.

Don’t forget, she revealed details of her abduction as a child here!

Mushroom tea in the morning

"It is Not the Answer That Enlightens, But The Question."

— Eugene Ionesco

Related: The book Chaos by Tom O'Neill has catapulted the topic of MK-Ultra into the cultural spotlight, largely due to endorsements from influential figures like Joe Rogan and Candace Owens, who both called it a "must-read." By weaving together the mysterious connections between the Manson Family and the CIA's covert mind control experiments, Chaos has reignited interest in MK-Ultra, compelling a broader audience to examine the unsettling truths and lingering questions about government overreach and ethical boundaries.

Among theories we’ll be discussing: Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert Kennedy, who some believe was under the influence of MK-Ultra mind control when he shot him. Proponents of this theory argue that Sirhan exhibited signs of altered consciousness and suggestible behavior consistent with MK-Ultra’s documented use of hypnosis and psychoactive drugs to manipulate individuals. Jen explains this, pointing to his claims of memory lapses and the robotic manner in which he carried out the assassination as evidence that he may have been a programmed "Manchurian candidate," a victim of the CIA’s covert operations to control the human mind for nefarious purposes.

