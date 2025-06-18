Update: A fever pitch celebration erupted outside the courthouse as Karen Read walked out a free woman earlier today. Online, the HIH trial chat was on edge leading up to the NOT GUILTY verdict. Crowds from across the country gathered in the town of Dedham, reveling in what many are calling a justified end to “the retrial of the century”—additionally, the most expensive DUI in American history.

She wore a powder blue suit.

Expect a trial wardrobe feature later this weekend.

As For Kohberger…

Our latest update is a bombshell revelation that sends true crime junkies and TikTok sleuths into overdrive.

A second eyewitness has emerged in the Idaho student murders case, and her account (if it holds weight) could blow the prosecution wide open.

“I’m a DoorDash driver,” the woman tells a police officer casually, from the back of a cruiser during a DUI stop in Pullman, Washington, last fall.

“I saw Bryan there. I parked right next to him.”