“Me knowing what I know—what Epstein told me—means nothing if people think I’m a killer. If we can prove to the world that I’m innocent, which I can, then I can become a police officer again. I can help. I can show them how dirty Maureen Comey was… and how dirty her father was.”

I do believe Nick will inevitably prove relevant to the Epstein files, which is why I keep him in regular rotation—to see where this goes as things progress. If the Comeys are found guilty, I’d assume cases under their direction would land under new scrutiny, to see what other injustices they may have helped seal. Nick insists he’s sitting in jail for the murder of four cartel members he didn’t kill. So far, the audience here is the only one willing to hear him out.

Nick’s plea: “I’ll take a polygraph, I’ll do whatever the hell they want.”

Up ahead: my interview with Tim Ballard. We dive into everything from his latest rescue mission to the controversy surrounding his current film, and the use of remote viewing as a tool to locate missing children or assist in solving murder cases. Without any prompting, tips from people claiming to be informed sources have been trickling in. Today’s submission comes from someone who wished to remain anonymous— mentioning names connected to the church in question. They wrote: “ This doesn’t mean the church is bad. There’s no way in hell that it is. It is magnificent and good. However, there are dark corners and a complex history.”