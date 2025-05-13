Every spring, New York City kicks off the season with Fleet Week—a flotilla of warships glide into the harbor, sailors in dress whites spill into the streets to celebrate the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

It’s one big patriotic spectacle. Warships cruise up the Hudson, flanked by tugboats and helicopters overhead. Fireboats arc streams of red, white, and blue into the sky. Crowds gather from across the country, packing the piers and rooftops, waving flags as the procession sails past.

This year, I’m honored to be on board the largest U.S. warship— to bring you the experience from the inside. For three days, I’ll be sleeping where the crew sleeps. Eating in the mess deck. Wandering the steel corridors. Touring every inch of this massive vessel to share the journey with you.

I don’t have a full itinerary just yet, but I do know there will be paused salutes, ship tours, and precision drills. I’ll be speaking with sailors, officers, and Marines about life aboard this floating city—their routines, their history, and their service.

We set sail from Norfolk this Sunday. You can follow the experience via live coverage and nightly updates here.

I should add: I said yes to this before I knew any of the details. All I’d heard was that the ship pauses to salute the Statue of Liberty and the site of the Twin Towers. A quick Google image search of that moment brought me to tears.

Call it my Hemingway era.

Expect a sailor-themed wardrobe in honor of it.

Reader support is what makes these trips possible. Thank you to all who subscribe and fund these endeavors.

“Fleet Week New York is now in its 37th iteration. The week-long event will include a variety of public military demonstrations. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York — and the surrounding tri-state area — to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.” — Official Website