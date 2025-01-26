The confirmation hearings are here! It's time to make our voices heard. Please join me at the Capitol Building to show our support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation as Secretary of HHS. We’ll be celebrating in the halls of the Capitol, the overflow room, and outside the building, starting at 9:30 am.
WHEN: January 29 2025
9:30 AM — 05:30 PM
Thanks for organizing! RFK, Tulsi, and Kash need more visible support in the swamp. Name and shame the big pharma and deep state obstructionists.
❤️🤍💙This is such an incredible and pivotal moment for all of us who believe in MAHA! I can’t tell you how excited I am to see this finally getting the attention it deserves. As someone who has worked in the dietetics and wellness industry for over 20 years, I’ve seen firsthand how broken the system has become, and this feels like a huge step toward meaningful change.
The fact that you’ll be there in DC is amazing—I know your perspective and reporting will capture the heart of what this moment represents. It’s a critical time for all of us who’ve been advocating for transparency, informed consent, and real accountability in these industries. Thank you for showing up and keeping us connected to what’s happening on the ground. This is a huge win for MAHA believers everywhere!