Photo By Korina Marie

Happy September.

It’s Wednesday, I think. The holiday threw me off, but I’ve also slept very little lately, so my sense of timing dissolves on weeks like this—when domestic chaos collides with work overflow.

Routine this past year has been nonexistent. Yet, we’ve managed to thrive in spite of it. My traveled has slowed, but only slightly.

I’m here with a brief message delivered under admitted strife—not to garner sympathy, but to honor my commitment to transparency in this space. Things are always changing, and I’ve always tried my best to be candid about that. It’s part of life. The older we get, the more we trust that it’s always better to embrace shifting tides.

Moving forward, more of my content will be behind a paywall, which means over 400K of you won’t be able to read articles in full. I’ve preferred to keep as much free as possible, so it’s shareable and accessible to a wider reach. Last year, all of my political coverage was free. But after much thought, this switch feels necessary right now.

The main reason is the relentless onslaught of trolls and brutal attacks I’ve been facing. I won’t go into all the details just yet, but the harassment—both here and on Instagram—has often made me question, on my worst days, why I expose myself and my family to such unhinged vitriol.

A few days ago, I came across multiple sites dedicated to slandering not only me but each of my four boys. The intensity of the remarks was shocking. Even though this has been going on for over two years, I still struggle to make sense of it—vicious lies spread by people intent on destroying what I’ve built, regardless of the impact on my family.

One day, I may feel inclined to share more about what I’ve endured behind the screen as my “success” in media grew. At times, I’ve had to involve the police, but there’s little recourse for online harassment. That gap allows people to spread fabricated documents as “proof” of arrests, assaults, DUIs, local gossip—whatever they can imagine.

As a liberal-turned-right-leaning commentator, I’ve gone from casual annoyance to prime target for miserable “progressive” activists.

People who know me can see the fury in it, too. My life isn’t perfect—whose is? But I’ve been married for 20 years. We have a loving family and a supportive community. There’s little dirt to dig up, so they invent it instead.

People often remind me that “it comes with the territory.” I know. I get it. With online influence comes hate. My newsletter currently reaches roughly 5–6 million readers a month—not bad for an outlet run mostly by one woman. Leading up to the election, it peaked close to 9 million. It’s a smart audience. I’m proud of it.

While I try not to give negativity too much attention, I’ll admit it’s more challenging now than ever. Still, I remain driven by my mission: carving out a space for alternative journalism to flourish under my vision of what news should look and feel like. I don’t care how others define me—or judge what I do. I don’t think I could possibly work harder than I am now, so my patience for crude insults has worn thin. If I seem angry or defensive, it’s because I am.

In the past, I used to laugh when people called me brave. Now I see it does take strength and a solid sense of purpose to navigate these channels in the public eye. I’m grateful for everything I have, but I’ve realized I need guardrails. What I create is designed for readers who seek and appreciate nuance in expression, with basic respect for civil, measured debate. I don’t think that’s asking too much.

I never expect everyone reading here to agree with me. I just wish people were more considerate in how they choose to disagree. If you can’t argue without expletives, rethink your intentions.

I’m not a celebrity. I never sought fame. I love the written word—and though I fear it’s a dying medium, that doesn’t make it any less alluring to me as desired format. One that deserves to be protected and respected as we’re dragged from printed paper into cyber channels that reward reactive remarks, lazy assumptions, sick accusations, and overall sensationalism.

I seek and chase truth, suspended between the sterilized stories we ignore in mainstream media and the viral conspiracy spins that hook us on X

The rise of influence can be dizzying, especially when critics spring from the shadows, fixated on tearing you down. Three of my four boys are teenagers now. They have internet access. They can easily stumble across forums where strangers dissect their lives with callous contempt.

Last night, I realized my second son, Leon, had deleted every photo from his feed. When I asked why, he shrugged. He said he didn’t know. I cried later, knowing there’s a good chance he’s been subjected to their cruelty and responded by erasing pieces of his personal life. And I’m weighed by guilt that in my personal pursuit, to chase what I dreamed of, I have subjected them to things they don’t deserve. They comment on his weight. Debate which child I love most. Send Mike fake “proof” of my cheating. Mock my oldest son for anything you can imagine. Hound another for misspelled posts, knowing he struggles with dyslexia. The list goes on—and it’s worse than I like to admit.

I didn’t anticipate this when incorporating family into content. I didn’t think I had to. I never imagined people—women, especially—could be so awful.

Family has always been central to my story. It’s how I see the world: as a mother. And it breaks my heart to have to second-guess sharing that perspective, simply because of cowardly women fueled by hate behind anonymous accounts. I know I’m not the only one. Anyone with influence is subject to this toxicity. But knowing that doesn’t make it easier.

So as I prepare to publish exclusive recaps on controversial figures and cases—Bryan Kohberger, Tiger King, Nick Tartaglione, Luigi Margone, Elizabeth Holmes, and a revealing recap of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial—I ask that if you value truth, you stand with independent journalism. Support a civic approach. Support writers who devote themselves to the draining, often unseen, and underappreciated work of documenting stories that matter.

Investigative reporting takes endless hours. Right now, I’m doing most of it myself—though I’ve recently welcomed a few writers who share my vision and commitment. Thank you for embracing them too. Your support keeps our work fearless, independent, and free from corporate agendas. Soon I’ll share a list of other writers I read and admire myself.

Moving forward, front-row access—without filters—will mostly be reserved for paid subscribers. With an upgrade, you’ll receive full deep dives, plus the ability to comment, engage, and join conversation threads in the app. My intention is always to ensure this newsletter is the best $7 you spend in media, offering insight and stories you won’t find anywhere else. Ideally, it inspires thoughtful discussion and deepens your understanding of the world we share.

I hope you understand.

With love and thanks,

JRK

P.S. : Next week I’ll be in DC next week for a variety of White House events & 9/11 memorial + covering the UAP hearing directed by Anna Paulina Luna. I look forward to sharing it with you!