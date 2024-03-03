House Inhabit

Robyn
Mar 4, 2024

After spending a couple of years familiarizing myself with the work of Gabor Maté, GM is a perfect example of his work. Her life has been spent seeking a connection. It’s a basic human need, which she never received, in her home life. So she caught it out elsewhere only to her detriment.

Trying to find blame for crimes like these is like trying to identify if the chicken or the egg came first. Trying to find the origin usually goes three or four generations deep if not further.

I’ll definitely be watching for your coverage of this one.

Bad Sandy
Mar 3, 2024

I was paying attention to Epstein though 2019 but wasn’t keeping tabs on Ghislaine until I found you. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and thoroughness in your coverage. I plan to watch the video later today.

Side note - do you plan to cover Diddy? I’m dying for some legit coverage and not just the crumbs Katt Williams drops.

3 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
34 more comments...

